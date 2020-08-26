Wyoming jobless rate falls
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell to 7.1% in July, as the state continues to gradually recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s jobless rate peaked at 9.6% in April and has steadily decreased since then, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Workforce Services. That decline coincided with businesses reopening after a series of closures that began in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“It appears that the state’s economy is gradually recovering from the large disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the department noted in a press release announcing the new jobless numbers.
Still, the state hasn’t yet recovered all of the jobs lost due to the pandemic and a downturn in the energy sector as travel and business waned.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming stood at 276,700 in July, a loss of 20,500 jobs compared to a year earlier.
The effects of the downturn vary considerably by county.
Natrona County’s unemployment rate stands at 10.2%, up from 3.7% a year earlier.
Albany County’s unemployment rate, in comparison, has increased only from 3.6% to 3.9%.
Unsurprisingly, given the downturn in oil, natural gas and coal, energy-dependent counties have some of the highest unemployment rates in Wyoming. Natrona County had the highest in July, followed by Campbell and Sweetwater counties, which both had rates of 8.8%.
Albany County had the state’s lowest rate, followed by Niobrara County at 4.3% and Crook County at 4.4%.
At 7.1%, Wyoming’s unemployment rate ranked 11th lowest in the nation. Utah, at 4.5%, had the country’s lowest rate. Massachusetts, at 16.1%, had the nation’s highest.
Two coronavirus outbreaks in Wyoming tied to churches
CASPER (AP) — Two outbreaks of the coronavirus in the Wyoming county of Fremont, located just southeast of Yellowstone National Park, were tied to churches, officials said.
The exact number of confirmed cases is uncertain. Fremont County spokesman Michael Jones said the first cluster had anywhere between 10 and 30 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The second church was hosting a camp, Jones said. Officials are currently investigating the church and contact tracing possible infections.
“We’re definitely hitting some spikes, and it’s all these social gatherings,” Jones said. “You hate to say churches, but it is family and social gatherings where people are inside and let their guard down.”
Fremont County has had 506 confirmed coronavirus cases since March.
The county accounts for more than a third of the state's overall death toll of 37, with 13 deaths. The majority of the deaths have been members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.
The county has reported nearly 70 confirmed cases in the last two weeks.
As of Monday, there have been 3,068 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide since March.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Kanye West misses deadline for presidential ballot in home Wyoming
CHEYENNE (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West has missed a deadline to submit signatures to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming.
West needed to turn in 4,025 verifiable signatures of registered voters but by Monday's close-of-business deadline had not submitted any, Wyoming secretary of state's office spokesman Will Dinneen said.
West has owned a ranch in the Cody area since last year. He recently began operating part of his apparel business in the city of about 10,000 east of Yellowstone National Park.
West has qualified for the ballot in states including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah since announcing in July he was running on a “Birthday Party” ticket.
Efforts to get West on the ballot in states including West Virginia, New Jersey and Ohio have fallen short for reasons including insufficient signatures and improper paperwork.
In Wyoming, election officials warned people gathering signatures for West and actor Brock Pierce during the state's Aug. 18 primary to keep at least 100 yards away from polling places.
But in at least six cases, they refused, prompting election officials to call police and sheriff's officers. They cited Jennifer Horal, 46, of Lakewood, Colorado, for allegedly electioneering too close to a polling location and for allegedly disturbing a polling place.
Each misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Horal had no listed phone number or social media account to be reached for comment Tuesday. West agent Trevian Kutti didn't immediately return a Twitter message Tuesday seeking comment.
USDA, Gordon sign shared stewardship agreement
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Gov. Mark Gordon signed onto a Shared Stewardship agreement Tuesday with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service to help promote forest management, ecological protection and more.
Gordon signed onto the agreement via a virtual Zoom event with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue; U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo.; U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Jim Hubbard, USDA Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment; and Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser.
Wyoming marks the 20th state to sign onto the Shared Stewardship agreement with the USDA. The agreement aims to improve grasslands and forests across Wyoming.
“Through Shared Stewardship, the state and the USDA Forest Service will work collaboratively to determine priorities, implement projects, share resources and work toward identification of at-risk communities, watersheds and priority areas across all lands, with specific attention to appropriateness of scale,” the agreement states.
This initiative aims to help entities – including local, state and federal government – better the cross-boundary management of land. The majority of western states have signed onto this agreement, including Wyoming’s bordering states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah.
Gordon said the Forest Service has played an important role in Wyoming’s history, from the first national forest being established in Wyoming to the first ranger station.
“The Shared Stewardship agreement is essential for our state,” Enzi said. “We have a mixture of federal, state and private landowners, and sometimes that creates conflicts that keep things from happening.”
Plane crashes in Rawlins
RAWLINS (WNE) — Local air medical and ground ambulance crews were busy hauling survivors to area hospitals Tuesday morning after a plane was reported to have crashed near the Rawlins Municipal Airport.
According to the Rawlins Police Department, the plane, a small Lake Amphibian LA-4-200 aircraft equipped with runway capabilities, crashed in a construction area between the runway and Beechcraft Street just after 7 a.m. The plane was observed by witnesses to have just taken off from the airport.
On scene, emergency personnel located three occupants trapped inside the plane, the RPD said.
“They were all alive when we got them out,” John Rutherford, Rawlins fire chief, said. “One was out [of the plane] on arrival and we extracted two.”
One of the survivors was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center, in Casper. Remaining flight occupants were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, in Rawlins.
Upon impact, the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter was immediately detected by a satellite system. The Robinestte Seaplane Base, a St. Cloud, Florida airport used by Jesse McNeil, the plane’s owner, picked up the signal.
Upon notification, Greg O’Neil, a retired pilot who claims to be McNeil’s friend, told the Rawlins Times on Tuesday that McNeil, a well-known author and adventurer from New Hampshire, was en route to the San Juan Islands, in Washington State.
The high elevation of the Rawlins airport, McNeil speculated, could be a leading factor behind the crash, saying McNeil’s type of aircraft does “better at lower elevations.”
“That’s pushing the airplane’s performance,” he said. “It demands fine attention to detail.”
WYDOT woman killed in tragic accident Monday 'part of a very special group'
JACKSON (WNE) — As a female heavy equipment operator for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Shirley Samuelson was part of a relatively exclusive club.
Samuelson, 62, was one of only six women operating heavy equipment — think snowplows and street sweepers — in District 3, which spans Teton, Sublette, Uinta, Sweetwater and Lincoln counties, when she was killed on the job Monday, according to figures provided by WYDOT public information officer Stephanie Harsha.
Samuelson died Monday when she got out of her street sweeper on Highway 22 on Teton Pass, just west of Coal Creek, to speak with a fellow WYDOT employee, and the street sweeper rolled downhill and ran over her, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin.
He said Samuelson sustained severe head and chest trauma. The man she was talking to was able to get out of the way and was uninjured, Brackin said.
It wasn’t immediately known Monday following the accident why the street sweeper, which Brackin said is equipped with an emergency braking system, rolled downhill and struck Samuelson.
“Being a female heavy equipment operator is somewhat rare to begin with, so she was part of a very special group,” Harsha said Tuesday. “And it takes a very strong, smart woman to do that kind of work.”
Harsha also lamented Samuelson’s loss, noting the unique presence she brought to her crew and the department.
“We’ll definitely miss her, and we’ll definitely miss the contributions she made to the WYDOT family as a whole,” Harsha said.
Wyoming newspapers clean up in national contest
DOUGLAS (WNE) — Eight Wyoming newspapers – including the Douglas Budget and Glenrock Independent – walloped all other newspapers across the country, garnering an outstanding 84 awards in the National Newspaper Association’s 2020 Better Newspaper Editorial and Better Newspaper Advertising Contests, NNA officials announced last week.
The Budget and Independent, Buffalo Bulletin, Cody Enterprise, Jackson Hole News & Guide, Newcastle News Letter Journal, Uinta County (Evanston) Herald and Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne) combined to bring home more awards than any other state, and earning the Cowboy State the “Best of NNA” overall plaque.
The Douglas Budget brought home 10 awards in the editorial contest and three awards in the advertising competition.
Its sister publication, the Glenrock Independent, won one award in advertising and placed twice in the editorial portion of the contest.
“I am thrilled Wyoming newspapers continue showcasing their quality journalism, advertising and community involvement this year at the NNA Better Advertising and Better Editorial contests by bringing home the most awards of any single state,” Douglas Budget/ Glenrock Independent Publisher and NNA President Matt Adelman said. “Consider for a moment, that Wyoming, with its small population, is home by far to more NNA honors this year than the next two states, California and Iowa, which have larger populations, bigger circulation newspapers and do their own impressive work day after day.
“To have my home state win that award while I am president is humbling, but does provide what I have long said about Wyoming’s newspapers being some of the best of the best in the United States and beyond,” said Adelman.
Rawlins man accused of driving tractor in city limits while intoxicated pleads not guilty
RAWLINS (WNE) — Accused of running a stop sign and evading police, a Rawlins man caught driving a tractor within city limits while allegedly intoxicated had his day in court on Monday.
Matthew Mikel Farrington II, 46, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer, eluding a police officer and failure to stop. Farrington faces up to 8.5 years imprisonment as well as up to $11,950 in court-related fines.
Around 7 p.m. July 9, Sgt. Joel Robertson of the Rawlins Police Department received a call regarding a male who appeared to be intoxicated while driving a tractor on the 600 block of W. Davis St, according to arrest records. When Robertson found the suspect, he was driving on the wrong side of the street.
When Robertson engaged his overhead lights, Farrington turned in his seat, looked back at Robertson but continued to drive, the arrest record reads. Since Farrington allegedly then failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, Robertson informed dispatch “he was in pursuit of the tractor.”
Still driving, Farrington could not maintain his lane and ran a stop sign, the arrest record reads. He was, however, able to reach his house to attempt to exit his tractor and go inside.
Robertson grabbed Farrington in his driveway as he continued to allegedly resist arrest.
Once detained, he also refused a field sobriety test.
