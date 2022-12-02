Governor files second lawsuit challenging canceled federal lease sales
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday that Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales.
In the first lawsuit, the state challenged the Biden administration’s early actions that brought federal oil and gas leasing to a sudden halt in Wyoming.
The United States District Court for the District of Wyoming found that the Secretary of the Interior’s decision to cancel the First Quarter 2021 lease sale was lawful, but did not consider whether the secretary’s other cancellations violated the law.
The case is targeted at the paused sales that should have taken place in the second and third quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.
The BLM went 18 months without a single oil and gas lease sale, and has yet to resume regularly scheduled quarterly lease sales.
“This litigation is timely and vital to the interests of Wyoming citizens,” Gordon said in a news release. “Beyond that, Wyoming’s energy resources can help power the nation and bring down costs at the pump. BLM’s decision to cancel lease sales sure seems to be a violation of both the letter and the spirit of the law. I firmly believe the pause in lease sales was politically driven and not based in law or fact.”
Before pursuing legal action, Gordon asked Attorney General Bridget Hill to examine the earlier federal court decision that allowed the Department of the Interior to skip the first quarter sale of 2021. After careful analysis, it is the State’s opinion that the Secretary of Interior does not have the same justification it provided for missing subsequent lease sales, according to the release.
This story was published on Dec. 2, 2022.
———
Romanian man arrested for shoplifting four-figure Scotch
JACKSON (WNE) — Nearly three weeks after a high-dollar shoplifting occurred at a local liquor store, police arrested a 50-year-old Romanian man for felony theft.
Police say Marian Firu shoplifted a $7,449 bottle of Scotch from The Liquor Store on Nov. 1.
They say security footage shows a man concealing the Dalmore 35 Year Scotch in the “crotch area of his pants” as he exited the store.
One of the officers recognized the suspect as a panhandler he had seen earlier that day after police received multiple calls about panhandling around town. The man and a woman seen in the security video had been holding signs looking for donations for a 7-year-old with cancer.
Firu wasn’t located until about 1 p.m. Nov. 21 when one of the Liquor Store employees spotted him panhandling on the corner of West Broadway and Highway 22. According to an affidavit filed in Teton County Circuit Court, the employee recognized Firu from the original incident.
Firu was charged with one count of felony theft. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said it is “likely” that the premise of Firu’s panhandling request is false but could not confirm that yet as Firu was not responsive to questioning.
Ruschill said the female panhandler has not been located.
According to court documents, Firu will require a Romanian interpreter for court proceedings.
His son posted a $7,500 cash bail, and Firu was released Nov. 23. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 10:15 a.m. in Teton County Circuit Court.
This story was published on Dec. 2, 2022.
———
Sheridan County Emergency Management granted funding for bomb-sniffing dog
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Emergency Management has received funding through a grant offered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a new bomb-sniffing dog.
According to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, the dog will be fulfilling a specific need for northern Wyoming. In the past, any time a bomb dog was needed in northern Wyoming, one had to be brought up from Cheyenne, which was expensive and time consuming.
“[The Department of Homeland Security has] been requesting for some time an office that would be willing to take on a bomb dog for the northern side of the state,” Ludikhuize said. “We applied for a grant this past year and we were awarded the grant… so that pays for 100% of the dog. It pays for the dog, equipment, training and my salary while I’m training with the dog.”
The bomb dog will come to Sheridan upon completing training and certification, according to Ludikhuize, after which the dog will undergo an additional three-week long training process with Ludikhuize, who will become the dog’s handler. Then, the real work begins — the dog will be ready to serve and will complete yearly recertification to ensure continued efficacy.
“Anytime you have a resource like that available in the community, it’s positive,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said of the new bomb dog. “Even if you never need it, it’s just another cog in the wheel of public safety.”
This story was published on Dec. 1, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.