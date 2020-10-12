Security guard jailed in deadly shooting at Denver protests
DENVER (AP) — A private security guard working for a Denver TV station was behind bars Monday and accused in the deadly shooting of a man during dueling right- and left-wing weekend protests, police said.
Matthew Dolloff, 30, was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder following the clash Saturday afternoon near the city's Civic Center Park. He appeared in court on Sunday to be advised of the charges he could face and no bond was allowed, according to jail records.
Authorities have not identified the man who was killed, but his son told the Denver Post it was his father, Lee Keltner, a 49-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who operated a hat-making business in the Denver area.
“He wasn’t a part of any group,” Johnathon Keltner said of his father. “He was there to rally for the police department and he’d been down there before rallying for the police department.”
A man — appearing to be Keltner — participating in what was billed a “Patriot Rally” slapped and sprayed Mace at a man who appeared to be Dolloff, the Post reported, based on its photographs from the scene.
The right-wing “Patriot Rally” was one of two demonstrations happening at about the same time that drew hundreds of people to the park. Protesters at a left-wing “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive” nearby held up flags and signs railing against Nazis and white supremacists.
The man identified by the newspaper as Dolloff drew a gun from his waistband and shot the other person, according to the Denver Post journalist who witnessed the event.
Carol Keltner, who said she was the victim's mother, wrote in a social media post that her son was shot in the head.
A decision on any charges will be up to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, police said. A spokesperson for District Attorney Beth McCann said Sunday that the arrest affidavit in the case was sealed and referred further questions about the case to the police.
The shooting happened near a city surveillance camera and police said they recovered footage what unfolded, KUSA-TV reported.
KUSA said it had hired the guard through the Pinkerton security company.
“It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to hire private security to accompany staff at protests,” the television station said.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels Florida, Australia trips
MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Cruise Line said Monday it was canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year.
The cruise line had previously announced it was canceling for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami following an extension of a no-sail order until Oct. 31 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. But Monday's announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.
Cruises are still planned for December out of the two Florida ports.
“Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations," the cruise line said in a statement.
The cruise line said it was notifying guests that five cruises on Carnival Splendor out of Sydney, Australia next January and February have been canceled.
Guests can either get credit or a full refund.
Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to man's arrest
SACO, Maine — A man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket was arrested, officials said.
A customer at the Hannaford’s grocery story in Saco, Maine found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough purchased on Oct. 5, authorities said.
Portland Pie-branded products are supplied by It’ll Be Pizza. The man arrested in Dover, New Hampshire, is a former employee of the company, police said.
The police investigation widened in subsequent days to include other tampering cases in Sanford, Maine, and in Dover, New Hampshire.
Hannaford on Sunday issued a recall for all Portland Pie dough and cheese products sold between Aug. 1 and Oct. 11 at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Hannaford has expanded its recall for Portland Pie pizza dough to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores,” said spokesperson Ericka Dodge.
The spokesperson referred other questions Monday to the Saco Police Department, which is leading the investigation.
Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, of Dover, remained detained Monday on a fugitive from justice charge at the Strafford County Jail in Dover, New Hampshire. The jail didn't have any information on whether he had a lawyer.
North Dakota confirms record active virus cases for 4th day
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported a record number of new active COVID-19 cases in the last day, as well as positive virus tests in all but seven of the state's 53 counties.
The update showed 257 active cases statewide, for a total of 4,426 people who are currently infected. It's the fourth straight day of record active cases.
Hospitalizations increased by four, to 144. The number of people in medical facilities has increased steadily for a week, taxing the state's hospital capacity.
A total of 640 people tested positive in the last day, including 145 in Cass County and 134 in Burleigh County. Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Ramsey, Ward and Williams counties all reported cases in double figures.
Officials confirmed three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus: a man in his 100s from Emmons County, a man in his 70s from Kidder County and a woman in her 70s from Stark County. There have been 339 fatalities since the pandemic began.
Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday allowed the state’s mask mandate to stand, rejecting an attempt by the Republican-controlled Legislature and a conservative law firm to overturn it, even as cases are spiking.
The judge noted in his ruling that the Legislature could vote to overturn the order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers if they wanted to, but they haven’t so far.
Republican legislative leaders and a spokesman for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the case, did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Legislature filed a brief in support of the lawsuit. The ruling is expected to be appealed.
The lawsuit argued that Evers overstepped his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Evers defended the mask order, saying it was within his power to impose the requirement and that he followed the recommendations of public health experts.
St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman said in his ruling that nothing prevents a governor, as Evers did in this case, from issuing multiple emergency declarations “when the emergency conditions continue to exist.”
“And, if the Legislature is unconvinced that a state of emergency does exist, the Legislature has the ultimate power to terminate it,” the judge said.
The judge also noted that overturning the mask mandate, in place since August, would “affect every person in Wisconsin by a judicial act that usurps the governor’s power to declare a state of emergency and the Legislature’s power to end one.”
Evers first declared a public health emergency in March and renewed it in July after the Legislature declined to extend it. The July order mandated the wearing of masks starting in August for anyone aged 5 and up in all enclosed spaces except at home. He issued another order in September that extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21. Violators could be subject to a $200 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.