Big Horn County officials join search for missing D.C. man
LOVELL (WNE) — The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office has joined in the search for a missing 28-year-old Washington, D.C., man whose abandoned vehicle was discovered on a road near Greybull on July 29.
Police in the nation’s capitol used the words “extremely suspicious circumstances” to describe the disappearance of Davante Richardson, who was last seen July 22 in southeast Washington, D.C. Richardson’s disappearance was reported on July 27, and his vehicle, a blue 2016 Jeep Compass with D.C. tags, was found two days later in a remote location in Big Horn County.
According to authorities in Washington, D.C., Richardson is described as a Black male with a medium brown complexion. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch in height, weighs 170 pounds, and has short black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweat pants.
Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a statement that his office is assisting the Washington, D.C., Metro PD and has been asked not to release any information in the case in an effort to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
“Our goal in this investigation is to provide timely and accurate information to the lead agency to bring successful closure in this investigation and to the family who is justifiably concerned about the their loved one’s welfare,” Blackburn said in the statement.
Malt company increases barley purchase
POWELL (WNE) — In so many words, the pledge was made: “If we need more barley, we’ll buy more.”
That was the declaration by Ryan O’Toole, president and COO of Briess Malt & Ingredients Co, in a letter to area malt barley growers last April, invalidating 2020 growing contracts due to unforeseen fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. With government-ordered shutdowns of breweries, bars and dining rooms where beer is served, Briess customers were impacted, and there was simply an overabundance of barley malt in the supply chain, the company said.
At the time, Briess guaranteed to purchase from growers 50% of the 2020 contracted quantity of barley, with a promise to re-evaluate needs on a monthly basis.
The company has been true to its word.
In a letter readied to send to growers literally as harvest of the 2020 crop begins, Briess is now saying it will take up to 100% of contracted quantities.
“We’re trying to give growers all the options we can and still be as fair as possible to everyone,” said Rick Redd, Briess regional manager at the company’s Ralston receiving station.
The brewing industry has seen some rebound in sales in June and July, he indicated.
Though it’s been a disruptive year, Redd said the majority of growers have been understanding of the Briess decision to limit purchases after the O’Toole letter in April “clarified issues and what we were up against.”
“We were trying to give them options up front, trying to help them, not hurt them,” Redd emphasized.
Humans cause 18 fires in Weston County
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — On Aug. 3, firefighters responded to a fire near the Wyoming-South Dakota state line.
The cause of the fire, according to Weston County fire warden Daniel Tysdal, was an illegal abandoned campfire on federal land, the 18th human-caused fire in the county. The Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department and other local fire resources responded to the fire.
“These types of careless acts could cause catastrophic damage and be extremely expensive to suppress. The public needs to be particularly careful with any outdoor activity that could cause a fire and remember to be aware of and abide by all fire restrictions in place and realize these restrictions could vary between land management agencies,” Tysdal said.
According to Tysdal, by Aug. 3, Weston County has seen nearly the 10-year average for the number of both natural and human-caused wildland fire calls.
“The month of August we could expect to generally see more fires simply due to the late season drying and hot temperatures. So, August could be another long month and will likely put us well over an average year,” Tysdal said. “On a positive note though, the number of acres burned are relatively low for both natural-caused and human –caused, given the number of fires we’ve responded to — 167 acres for natural caused and 43.35 for human caused.”
Colorado company expands into Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Mark Carey is very familiar with Cheyenne — his grandpa was born here, and it’s where his dad grew up.
That’s part of the reason he and his mother were so interested in expanding their family-owned, full-service monument company from Loveland, Colorado, to Cheyenne. They had their eye on a property at 2422 Seymour Ave. for years, so when they had a chance to buy the property, they jumped on it.
Now, Landmark Monuments is open, ready to create headstones, pet markers, bronze memorials and granite vases for Cheyenne residents who need them, with the mother-son duo at the helm.
“It’s just been a dream to branch out this way,” said Carey, the vice president of the company.
And while the location is a new addition for the company, they are no strangers to working in the community. Tri-State Memorial, which used to inhabit the same building, closed a few years back, and Carey said they’ve been helping fill that gap from Colorado. Over the last couple of years, they’ve provided monuments and memorials for customers from Pine Bluffs to Saratoga.
Although he said the distance wasn’t an issue for many of their customers, the new location will make the process more convenient for people in need of monument services.
