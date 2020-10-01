After truck plummets down the Beartooths, tow bill could reach six figures
POWELL (WNE) — A Nevada resident’s borrowed pickup plummeted hundreds of feet over a cliff near the interpretive center on the Beartooth Pass last month. Now, the driver faces a six-digit bill to have the vehicle removed.
The 50-year-old woman was driving a Toyota truck with a manual transmission that she’d borrowed from her father, said Travis Haworth, a federal law enforcement officer with the Shoshone National Forest.
As she arrived near the interpretive center parking lot along the Beartooth Highway (U.S. 212) on Aug. 16, she pulled to the left side of the road. She parked and jumped out to take some photos of the views, Haworth said. As she stepped away, the truck began to roll.
The truck rolled across a field through one of the only areas clear of large rocks to make it to the steep cliffs. The truck then plunged hundreds of feet to the bottom of the ravine, hitting two or three times as it fell.
The driver, whose name is not being made public at this time, got a ride after the vehicle was lost.
The wreckage cannot be seen from the highway, and Haworth had to hike to find a spot where he could view the bottom of the cliff and confirm the accident actually happened. Haworth called the woman and alerted her that the truck and the debris fields would need to be removed.
“You can’t abandon property on the forest,” he said.
Haworth learned it will most likely require at least one helicopter aerial crane and professional climbers to clean up the crash.
“Each helicopter has its own hourly fee. Some of those aircraft, like a sky crane, can be $150,000 to $200,000 bucks a day,” he said.
The salvage operation will have to wait until next year due to the weather.
Crook County clerk: Beware of sites that "help" voters
SUNDANCE (WNE) – Be wary of claims on websites and social media that a third party entity can assist you in matters to do with the upcoming general election, said Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz. No matter their intentions, they are less reliable and less secure than simply calling the county clerk’s office.
“There are quite a few of these on social media,” said Fritz. “It’s happening around the state right now.”
Websites and social media pages of this nature claim to be able to help you find out whether you have registered to vote. The only way they can do this, Fritz said, is to enquire with the county clerk.
“They don’t have any access to our voter registration system, other than asking us for a list,” she said. This database is secure and can only be accessed by official election personnel.
Some entities claim to be able to register you to vote, but no third party has access to the voter registration system itself, Fritz said.
Information provided by these third parties may be inaccurate, she added. In reviewing one such site, she found misinformation on such issues as how ballot processing and counting is done in individual counties.
There is potential for more serious consequences, she said. One site she reviewed asks citizens to input personal information in order to access help with registering to vote.
There is no way to know what these entities would do with personal information once obtained, she warned.
Illegal warming fires keep turning into wildfires
JACKSON (WNE) — Bridger-Teton National Forest firefighters suppressed five small wildfires — all likely started by illegal hunter campfires — in the 48-hour period following the opening weekend of rifle elk season.
The small wildfires, which as of midday Wednesday topped out at a half-acre, are all located on national forest land south of Jackson and are all some distance from popular trails, roads or campgrounds.
“We can’t confirm that all of them are hunter fires or warming fires,” Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik told the Jackson Hole Daily, “but at this point, the ones we cannot confirm are suspected to be such.”
In some of the small fire scars, campfire rings point toward the obvious cause. Lightning maps do not suggest any of the wildfires were started naturally, Guzik said.
The fire danger in the northern and eastern portions of the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Wednesday was lowered to “high,” though the hazard is still listed as “very high” in the Wyoming and Salt River ranges.
On most of the Bridger-Teton’s 3.4 million acres, campfires remain illegal.
To date there have been 233 unattended or abandoned campfires discovered across the Teton Interagency Dispatch area.
Bridger-Teton fire prevention specialist Lesley Williams Gomez hesitated to point the finger exclusively at hunters, but she did say that there were a number of similarities between the five recent small wildfires. All of them, she said, were likely started Saturday morning, which was cold and wet — and happened to be the onset of the rifle elk season. All were found at higher elevations — around 8,000 or 9,000 feet — and all were located at a ridgeline that offered a vantage point of another ridgeline or a basin.
Greybull man invited to White House for ‘Made in America’ showcase
GREYBULL (WNE) —John Blair of J.L. Blair Saddlery is like most of us. When he gets a call from “outside,” a number he doesn’t recognize, he doesn’t answer his phone.
“I thought it must be a telemarketer,” he told the Greybull Standard.
This happened about three weeks ago – but he finally got a message telling
him it was the White House calling.
“Okay, is this for real or not?“ he wondered and that is what he asked the caller.
It was for real, and he was invited to display some of his “Made in Wyoming” products at the “Made in America Product Showcase” at the White House on Monday, Oct. 5.
Blair selected some of his custom-made leather work that includes a miniature, half scale saddle, doctor’s bag, weekender bag, a Plains Water Buffalo purse, packed them in a tote and shipped them to D.C.
This is the fourth annual Showcase.
President Trump has said, “We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods and American grit. When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here and the jobs – maybe most importantly of all – stay right here in the U.S.A.”
Products are solicited from all 50 states and have included everything from sandwiches and syrup, to wool blankets, fire trucks and boats. They are displayed on the South Lawn and on the State Floor of the White House.
Virtual education sees a dramatic increase in enrollment
LOVELL (WNE) – Wyoming Connections Academy had tripled its enrollment in the 2020 school year. Averaging an enrollment of 400 students last year, the statewide online learning outfit that resides in Big Horn School District No. 1 now has 1200 students statewide.
With up to 900 possible additional students showing interest in enrolling, that number may grow.
Wyoming Connections Academy Principal Shannon Siebert said it’s a mistake to think of the increase only as a reaction to COVID-19. School choice has been picking up momentum in Wyoming education and the academy had planned to increase over 300 students to its enrollment this year before the pandemic broke out, she said.
“COVID-19 has certainly played a role, but giving families the opportunity of school choice is just as important. We’re able to offer individualized instruction at a level that allows students flexibility,’ Siebert said. “Each student and family’s need is different, and we’re able to provide them instruction that meets their needs individually.”
Online education has a far more active revolving door than brick and mortar education, Siebert said, meaning the school’s staffing fluctuates based on the number of students using the service in a given year. This year the teaching staff has already doubled, and still looks like it has room to grow.
The workforce has been available, Siebert said.
The largest increase to Wyoming Connections Academy is in K-8 education.
Siebert said that early indicators seem to forecast that this increase is not just a blip resulting from an extraordinary year. Initial survey results show high satisfaction among new families using Wyoming Connections Academy, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.