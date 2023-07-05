Powell couple’s drug case moves forward
CODY (WNE) — The Powell couple arrested in connection with Victoria Zupko’s drug case are headed separate ways as the woman pleaded guilty to allowing a child to be in the presence of fentanyl and meth while her partner remains on track to face a jury trial.
Makala A. Butz, 26, and Ashton Wollam, 26, were identified as fentanyl distributors by Zupko of Powell, who was arrested in March after authorities found one pound of methamphetamine and 10,000 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills hidden inside a paint can in a U.S. postal package headed to her home.
During interviews, Zupko said Butz and Wollam would provide fentanyl pills to Zupko when she was out or in need, according to charging documents.
Upon conducting a search warrant for Butz and Wollam’s residence, agents found a small child inside. They also found burnt foil used to ingest fentanyl inside the child’s bedroom as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout the house, the affidavit said.
After both posted bail in May, the couple was re-arrested May 27 after they were found using fentanyl together in Basin.
During a June 1 change of plea hearing in Park County District Court, Butz pleaded guilty to knowingly or willfully permitting a child to remain in a room, dwelling or vehicle knowing that illicit methamphetamine or illicit fentanyl is possessed, stored or ingested there, the judgment document said.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson ordered Butz to undergo a substance abuse assessment.
She was released from the Park County Detention Center on June 22 to attend in-patient treatment in Rock Springs.
If she fails to complete the treatment program, Simpson said she would have to go back to jail.
Wollam pleaded not guilty to the same offense during his arraignment in Park County District Court on May 22.
This story was published on July 3, 2023.
Park County Travel Council launches Sippin' Trail Drink Pass
CODY (WNE) — The Park County Travel Council has launched its new mobile Sippin’ Trail Drink Pass — “a great way for thirsty and hungry visitors to experience some of the town’s most popular restaurants and bars,” according to a recent release.
The Sippin’ Trail Drink Pass can be downloaded free by going to codyyellowstone.org/cody-yellowstone-sippin-trail/.
The “mobile exclusive passport” will be instantly delivered to your phone via text and email and there is no app to download. The pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access.
The pass provides users with a list of breweries, restaurants and unique venues near them.
It can also be used to access discounts at participating businesses. Users simply present their phone to the attendant or staff member at participating businesses to redeem available discounts.
Users can also receive points for visiting and making purchases at participating businesses. Those points can then be redeemed to earn prizes ranging from stickers to T-shirts to pint classes.
Ryan Hauck, executive director of the Park County Travel Council, said the pass is a great way to show off the variety of restaurant and brewery options available throughout Park County.
“Cody Yellowstone is home to a huge array of one-of-a-kind restaurants, hotels, lounges and breweries, and they all offer memorable experiences that we know our visitors will enjoy,” he said.
Ten Cody businesses currently participate in the Sippin’ Trail. Additional locations will be added throughout the summer.
This story was published on July 3, 2023.
