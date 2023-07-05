Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. NNE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.