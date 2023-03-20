Newcastle schools locked down after report of student with gun
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Newcastle High School was in an extended lockdown on March 15 after the school was informed that a student had brought a gun to school. There have been no injuries reported as a result of the incident, but after the school’s administration confirmed that a gun had been brought to school, both Newcastle Middle School and the high school remained locked down while law enforcement investigated the situation.
“It is no secret; we actually recovered a gun on school grounds. I don’t know if we know the full intent, but the nice thing is everyone is alive,” Weston County School District No. 1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix told the News Letter Journal.
According to LaCroix, the lockdown began after a student came forward with information about another student having a gun in the high school on Wednesday morning.
“Thankfully for all of us, one student who found out about the weapon did the one thing we hope all our students will do when they hear or see suspicious or concerning activity: they reported it,” Principal Bryce Hoffman said in a letter sent to families after the lockdown.
The principal informed families that law enforcement was notified as soon as the administration was made aware of the situation, and action was taken immediately to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“We all think that we are in a small town, in a community that has a good understanding of guns and gun usage. However, when it comes to a gun on school grounds with harmful intent, we have to rethink the safety of everyone,” said LaCroix.
The juvenile suspect is currently being detained at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. A Newcastle Police Department chief said he believes the student is being charged with crimes, although he was not able to divulge the actual charges.
Gordon vetoes some portions of prescription drug bill
CHEYENNE (WNE)— Gov. Mark Gordon exercised his line item veto authority on portions of Senate File 151/ SEA No. 90, “Wyoming prescription drug transparency act,” before signing it Friday.
He noted it has important policy changes related to rural, independent pharmacists, a critical component of health care in Wyoming. He vetoed portions of the bill that could have had significant impacts on prescription costs for Wyoming consumers, according to a news release from Gordon’s office.
To demonstrate his desire to provide financial relief to rural, independent pharmacies, Gordon signed a Governor’s Directive for the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information to negotiate payment of an increased amount of dispensing fee claims of up to $10 per brand label claim and $12 per generic brand claim to independent pharmacists participating in the Wyoming State Employees’ and Officials’ Group Insurance program.
The governor did line-item several provisions in the bill and wrote to legislators that the act, as drafted, “may do more harm than good, inadvertently shifting increased and burdensome pharmaceutical costs to consumers, despite the good work done by all involved to provide local relief.”
This story was published on Mar. 18, 2023.
Tough winter takes toll on the start of calving season in Sheridan County
SHERIDAN (WNE) — As calving season ramps up in Sheridan County, many ranches have been hit by a long winter of cold temperatures and consistent snowfall. Ranchers in the area have struggled to keep calves healthy and alive due to cold and wet conditions.
Calving season is a critical time for ranchers, as they rely on the birth of healthy calves to maintain and grow their herds. It is a season that generally lasts for 60 to 90 days in late winter and throughout spring. The severe weather conditions have made the start of this season a difficult one.
“We’ve had several feet of snow and temperatures well below freezing,” SR Cattle Company rancher David Kane said. “It’s been tough on our cattle, especially the newborns.”
This year, ranchers have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of the calves, including birthing them inside barns and having a calf warmer ready to help dry them off.
“One of the most important things is to get the calves dried off and fed,” Kane said. “They can survive a lot after that. They are resilient.”
With such a harsh winter, the SR Ranch keeps someone with the cattle at all times of the day to ensure the health and safety of the cattle through the calving process.
Other ways ranchers ensure the health of the herd is by breeding out the cattle that have a hard time surviving the winter. This is done by selling cattle that have trouble through the process.
Other ranches in Sheridan County begin calving season in late March and early April. Spring calving allows for ranchers to have a more hands-off approach.
Gov. Mark Gordon earlier this month finalized a U.S. Department of Agriculture request for a secretarial disaster designation.
