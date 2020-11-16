Wyoming Republicans pick legislative leadership
CASPER (WNE) – Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Sen Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, will likely the Wyoming Legislature for the next two years after a remote vote of the Republican caucus Saturday morning.
Barlow, who now serves as house majority floor leader, is on track to replace Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, as speaker at the conclusion of the Casper lawmaker’s unusual second term this year.
The final tally in Barlow’s favor, 32-18, came against Sheridan Republican Rep. Mark Jennings, a state GOP activist who has never held a leadership position or a committee chairmanship.
Jennings said his impromptu run was an effort to give lawmakers who support all the tenets of the Republican Party platform a greater voice in the Legislature.
Several other members of the Legislature — Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, staved off challenges of their own from more conservative opponents and appear headed to become majority floor leader and speaker pro tempore, respectively.
Cheyenne Republican Rep. Jared Olsen was ultimately elected as whip for the House Republicans.
In the Senate, Dockstader will likely serve alongside new Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower, and Baggs Sen. Larry Hicks, who is on track to replace Driskill as vice president of the Senate.
The appointments are not final, however. The leadership still needs to be approved by the full Legislature, including Democrats, Libertarians and Independents, to become final.
Christmas tree permits now available for BLM public lands
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Christmas tree permits are available at Bureau of Land Management Wyoming field offices and online.
Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.
This year, the permits are also available online at forestproducts.blm.gov from most BLM Wyoming field offices. Buffalo, Casper, Cody, Lander and Worland field office permits can be purchased now. Kemmerer, Pinedale, Rawlins and Rock Springs field office permits can be purchased beginning Nov. 24.
A BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM-administered lands only. Permits for trees on U.S. Forest Service-administered land can be obtained at your local Forest Service office and at some BLM offices.
Tree cutters must have a valid permit with them while cutting a tree. Trees may not be cut within wilderness areas, wilderness study areas, timber sale areas or administrative sites such as developed campgrounds.
Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann spruce, sub-alpine fir, Douglas fir, Ponderosa pine and lodgepole pine as the best species to cut for your Christmas tree. Christmas trees harvested from aspen stands and dense young stands will contribute to forest health and improve wildlife habitat.
It is the purchaser’s responsibility to not trespass on private land and to make sure you’re cutting the tree in the correct area. Be prepared for winter weather and high country conditions.
For more information, visit blm.gov/wyoming-christmas-trees or call your local BLM office.
Sweetwater County School District considers change to kindergarten entrance age
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A proposed change to the policy regarding the kindergarten entrance age in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 passed second reading during the district's board meeting Tuesday.
Under the proposed change, a student may register for kindergarten in the year in which the student’s fifth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1. The current policy has a date of Sept. 15. The revised policy will be up for third reading at the board's December meeting.
The new policy would also feature a kindergarten readiness assessment developed and utilized by the district to assess whether students are developmentally ready, both academically and socially, to be admitted to the applicable grade.
Upon parental request, a student would be able to register for kindergarten in the year in which his fifth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15 if, based upon the kindergarten readiness assessment, the district determines that the student is mature enough to attend kindergarten.
The new policy also includes rules for entering first grade. A student could register for first grade in the year in which the student’s sixth birthday falls on or before Aug. 1.
A student would be able register for first grade in the year in which a sixth birthday falls on or before Sept. 15 if the child started kindergarten pursuant to an approved request based upon a district determination that the student was developmentally ready both academically and socially to attend kindergarten the prior year.
———
Albany County remains coronavirus hotspot as positivity rate rises
LARAMIE (WNE) – As the pandemic continues to surge uncontrolled throughout the state, Albany County’s case count is exploding. But some metrics for measuring the spread suggest that the county is not testing enough and that there are likely undetected cases helping to spread the disease.
It’s difficult to know how much a county or state should be testing for the virus, but public health experts look at the percentage of tests that come back positive as one indicator.
That number should be less than 5%, said Christine Porter, a public health researcher at the University of Wyoming.
“The positivity rate tells you if you’re testing enough to actually know or have a good sense of what proportion of the population is infected,” she said. “So, the higher the positivity rate, then the less likely it is that you are getting a good picture of what percent of the population in that area has COVID.”
Albany County’s two-week rolling average sat at 6% Friday, Nov. 13, when the Department of Health last updated numbers.
Despite a worryingly high positivity rate, Albany County is doing better — on the testing front, at least — than much of the state. Porter said this is thanks in large part to the university’s rigorous testing program, in which employees are tested weekly and students twice a week.
The state’s positivity rate was about 12% Friday, Nov. 13, while several individual counties saw rates significantly higher. Campbell County, for example, has a 30% positivity rate, while Johnson and Lincoln counties are the only two below the 5% threshold.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.