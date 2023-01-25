UW bans TikTok app from all university devices
LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming has banned the social media app TikTok from all UW hardware and internet, following suit after dozens of universities across the country have done the same.
“We are following the governor’s directive,” Chad Baldwin, associate vice president for the university’s institutional communications, said in an email to the Boomerang on Monday.
The ban only applies to state-owned devices and state-operated and -owned networks. It does not apply to personal devices or private cellular plans.
According to an email sent to university staff Monday, TikTok has “come under scrutiny in recent months for its potential to share user data with the Chinese government.”
On Dec. 15, Gov. Mark Gordon issued a memorandum directing TikTok to be removed from all state-issued cellphones, tablets, computers and other technology equipment capable of internet connectivity. In following the directive issued by the governor, the University of Wyoming is requiring all employees to remove TikTok from any university-owned or issued technology equipment immediately. TikTok is now blocked on all university networks.
“The State of Wyoming is not alone in banning the use of TikTok on government equipment. There are currently at least 21 states that have taken some form of official action against the app,” an email to UW staff from its IT department said. “TikTok is now banned on all federal devices.”
In addition to removing the TikTok app from any University of Wyoming devices, the university encouraged its staff “to exercise caution if you use TikTok on a personal device.”
“TikTok and other social media apps can collect an enormous amount of personal information, and the settings may not adequately protect your privacy,” the email read.
This story was published on Jan. 25, 2023.
Five killed in crash on I-80
JACKSON (WNE) — Five young people from Arkansas were killed Sunday after a pickup driving the wrong way caused a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins.
The five people fatally injured in the crash, ages 18 to 23, were road-tripping 1,500 miles back from a vacation in Jackson Hole when they were hit by a semi truck that was trying to avoid the pickup driving the wrong way.
The victims were on their way back home after spending a week sightseeing and studying at Jackson Hole Bible College in Wilson, according to a Facebook post from their shared church.
They were identified in a Facebook post from Faith Bible Fellowship Church, in Sherwood, Arkansas, as Salomon Correa, Magdalene Franco, Andrea Prime, Suzy Prime and Ava Luplow.
A Dodge Ram 3500 was headed east on Interstate 80 on the wrong side of the interstate when it collided with a commercial truck and a passenger car, a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol office said.
To avoid the collision of the Dodge truck with the passenger car, a driver of a second commercial truck drove into the median. The second commercial truck then exited the median and entered the eastbound travel lanes going the wrong way, where it collided head-on with the Ford F-150 the Arkansas residents were in.
Both vehicles were immediately engulfed in flames.
Some of the other motorists involved in the Sunday night collision were transported to hospitals with critical injuries. The Highway Patrol website listed three other injuries and those non-injured as four.
The driver of the Dodge, Arthur Nelson, 57, of Limestone, Tennessee, who was driving the wrong way, was arrested on suspicion of impairment, Highway Patrol said, and “may receive future charges as the investigation unfolds.”
This story was published on Jan. 25, 2023.
Man dies from rollover accident east of Fort Laramie
TORRINGTON (WNE) — A man has died following a vehicle rollover east of Fort Laramie on Jan. 18 at 8:46 a.m. off of Highway 26, near milepost 29.5.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), Maurice E. Jepson, 84, died after succumbing to injuries sustained from a rollover of his 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850 utility-type vehicle (UTV).
Jepson was a resident of Fort Laramie and was driving westbound on the service road adjacent to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad track when his UTV collided with the gravel and overturned.
Jepson was moving cattle along the service road when he failed to notice the mound of gravel on the roadway. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to the release from WHP, “Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.”
The WHP said this is the fifth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways so far in 2023. By comparison, 2022 saw one fatality; there were eight in 2021and two in 2020.
This story was published on Jan. 25, 2023.
