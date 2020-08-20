Arizona close to meeting virus metrics for school reopenings
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s downward trend of coronavirus cases means parts of the state could meet all three metrics the state’s health and education departments set for at least a partial reopening of schools by Labor Day, according to a former state health director.
And bars and nightclubs in at least some counties could meet the parameters for reopening shortly after that, according to Will Humble, who now leads the Arizona Public Health Association.
But caution is the word of the day, according to Humble and Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of the ASU Biodesign Institute, which has been tracking the virus in Arizona.
“Arizona continues on what I would consider a positive trend, a good trend for us,” LaBaer said Wednesday at his weekly media briefing. But he said it is still difficult to predict if that decline will continue.
That’s particularly true if people ease up on social distancing and wearing face masks in public and start gathering in large groups again.
“If we go back to that, if people start deciding that everything’s great and they don’t need to take precautions anymore, we will pop right back again” Labaer said. “We have done that experiment once –- we don’t want to do it again. We really need to keep this down.”
Arizona became a national hotspot in June and July, with new infections rampant, hospitals nearing capacity and deaths soaring.
The sharp rise in cases started about two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey allowed stay-home orders to expire on May 15, and bars, nightclubs and other large venues became packed with patrons. In mid-June, Ducey responded to pressure and allowed cities and counties to require people to wear masks in public. On June 29, he ordered bars, nightclubs and water parks to close as daily counts neared 5,000 new virus cases a day.
Those actions appeared to have a major effect, with cases starting to drop quickly. In the past week, new daily cases counts have fallen below 1,000 in six of seven days, and Arizona is one of the nation’s bright spots for controlling the virus.
California takes step to protect leatherback sea turtles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California took a step Wednesday toward placing Pacific leatherback sea turtles under state protection as the species faces potential extinction from human-caused problems.
The state Fish and Game Commission voted 5-0 for the species to become a candidate for threatened or endangered status under California's Endangered Species Act.
That triggers a year-long review before the commission makes a final decision. The turtle will receive state protection during that time.
Conservation groups applauded the move.
“Leatherbacks have traveled across the Pacific for millions of years. California has now committed to ensuring they survive reckless fishing practices and other threats to their existence,” said Catherine Kilduff, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, which petitioned for the action along with the Turtle Island Restoration Network.
Pacific leatherback turtles are the deepest-diving and largest turtles, reaching 6.5 feet (2 meters) in length and weighing nearly 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms). They are the only soft-shelled sea turtles.
Leatherbacks can swim more than 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) a year between nesting and foraging grounds.
The turtles eat jellyfish and California provides critical foraging habitat, said John Ugoretz, pelagic fisheries and ecosystem program manager for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
However, it is estimated that the leatherback population has declined by more than 80% since the 1980s and by some estimates could become extinct within 20 years.
Kemp defends coronavirus response after White House report
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defended his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in fiery remarks Wednesday after a report from the White House coronavirus task force said Georgia led the nation last week in new cases per capita.
The White House report, dated Aug. 16, recommends several steps to curb the virus that Kemp has declined to take, including closing bars and issuing mask mandates in counties with 50 or more active cases.
Kemp was among the first governors to ease earlier restrictions this spring, and while infections declined for weeks afterwards, they began to rise in June and peaked in late July.
First reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the report says “Georgia’s small gains are fragile and statewide progress will require continued, expanded, and stronger mitigation efforts, including in all open schools.”
Kemp insisted Wednesday that other markers he’s watching paint a different picture.
“Right now, our hospitalizations are down 18.8% since our peak on July 30. That’s the lowest level since July 13. Our seven-day average of new cases reported are down 26% since our peak on July 24, and they’re the lowest since July 8,” Kemp said.
“If we’re the highest percent capita in the state right now, that’s because Texas and Florida and Arizona and some of the other states that were peaking a week or two ago are on the downclimb, just like we are,” the Republican governor said. “But that is not the only number that Georgians need to look at.”
Louisiana governor's goal: net zero greenhouse gases by 2050
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor has signed an executive order setting a state goal for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, drawing swift praise from environmental groups.
At least 23 other states and the District of Columbia have set greenhouse gas targets, though specifics vary, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
“The real unique part about it is this is a fossil fuel-driven state,” said Natalie Snider, senior director of coastal resilience for the Environmental Defense Fund.
Gov. John Bel Edwards laid out the state's first goal for greenhouse gases in an order creating a climate initiatives task force to include members from state government, business, environmental justice, Indian tribes, academics and other areas.
A second order signed Wednesday creates a state resilience officer and directs all state agencies to work with that person toward protecting and restoring Louisiana's vanishing coast.
The United States is among the world's biggest carbon polluters. Louisiana's ultimate and interim goals are in line with those in the Paris agreement of 2017 and those of many other states, Edwards said. He did not mention that President Donald Trump had pulled the U.S. out of the agreement.
“In many ways, Louisiana is the poster child for climate change, we are the canary in the coal mine," Edwards said during a Coastal Protection and Restoration Agency meeting livestreamed from Baton Rouge.
"We want to be the gold standard” for climate solutions, Edwards said.
Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in recent weeks after rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier's operations, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said.
Pingree, a Maine Democrat, is raising the issue of the dead chicks and the losses farms are facing in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue, The Portland Press Herald reported.
Pauline Henderson, who owns Pine Tree Poultry in New Sharon, Maine, told the newspaper she was shocked last week when all of the 800 chicks sent to her from a hatchery in Pennsylvania were dead.
“Usually they arrive every three weeks like clockwork,” she said. “And out of 100 birds you may have one or two that die in shipping.”
Thousands of birds that moved through the Postal Service’s processing center in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, were also dead, impacting several farms in Maine and New Hampshire, Henderson said.
A message seeking comment was left Thursday for the U.S. Postal Service.
“It’s one more of the consequences of this disorganization, this sort of chaos they’ve created at the post office and nobody thought through when they were thinking of slowing down the mail,” Pingree said, adding that her office has received dozens of complaints from farmers and others trying to raise a small flock of chickens in the backyard.
Pingree said she isn't sure if Perdue is aware of how the changes in the Postal Service are impacting smaller poultry farmers in the U.S.
“This is a system that’s always worked before and it’s worked very well until these changes started being made,” Pingree said.
Judge clears way for Manhattan DA to get Trump tax returns
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for Manhattan's top prosecutor to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's ruling echoes his prior decision in the case, which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last month. The high court returned the case to Marrero so Trump's lawyers could get another chance to challenge the subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
Trump, through his lawyers, has argued that the subpoena was issued in bad faith, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment of him, especially since the wording mimicked the language in congressional subpoenas.
Vance’s attorneys said they were entitled to extensive records to aid a “complex financial investigation” and they cited in their papers public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”
Trump’s lawyers said that the request for tax records dating back to 2011 was retaliatory after the president’s company, the Trump Organization, disputed the scope of a subpoena seeking records from June 1, 2015, through Sept. 20, 2018.
That time span pertains to an investigation related to payoffs to two women, including porn actress Stormy Daniels, to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.
Judge allows North Dakota to pursue protest reimbursements
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota may move forward with efforts to recoup the money it spent policing protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss North Dakota’s lawsuit seeking to recover more than $38 million in damages the state claimed from the monthslong pipeline protests almost four years ago.
The state filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2019, and a hearing on the government’s request to dismiss it was held last month in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.
The $3.8 billion pipeline has been moving oil from the Dakotas through Iowa to Illinois for more than three years. Thousands of opponents gathered in southern North Dakota in 2016 and early 2017, camping on federal land and often clashing with police. Hundreds were arrested over six months.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe opposed the pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners over fears it would harm cultural sites and the tribe’s Missouri River water supply — claims rejected by the company and the state.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Wednesday that the Corps “allowed and sometimes encouraged” protesters to illegally camp without a federal permit. The Corps has said protesters weren’t evicted due to free speech reasons.
Judge: Policy that suspended student over dreadlocks unfair
MONT BELVIEU, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled a school district's hair policy is discriminatory after two Black students were suspended for their dreadlocks.
The decision from the judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas came late Monday, nearly a month after the school district board voted not to change its hair code policy, according to KTRK-TV.
The policy was at the center of controversy after a senior at Barbers Hill High School was suspended in January. District officials said it wasn't about race or that dreadlocks weren't allowed, just that his in particular were too long.
DeAndre Arnold, was not allowed to return to school or attend his graduation ceremony unless he cut his hair, his family said.
Arnold said where his family is from in Trinidad, men often grow their dreadlocks below their waist. His dreadlocks are a part of his identity and culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.