Cheyenne Police investigate stabbing of minor
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne’s South High, 1213 West Allison Road.
A 16-year-old male victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a Saturday evening news release from CPD.
The preliminary investigation suggests a physical altercation happened near South’s front entrance.
A suspect has not been identified.
School resource officers and Detective Pendleton are investigating.
Tips can be reported to Pendleton at 307-633- 6666, or anonymously on the Safe2Tell hotline 1-844-996-7233 or www. safe2tellwy.org.
This story was published on Jan. 8, 2023.
———
Police: Man entered school grounds, tried to grab 6-year-old
LANDER (WNE) — A Fort Washakie man was arrested Thursday in Riverton after he allegedly entered Saint Margaret’s school grounds and attempted to grab a six-year-old girl and her backpack.
He was scared off after the girl’s mother began yelling, according to the Riverton Police Department.
According to the preliminary report, the man, Martin Harris, 57, whom police described as a “transient” person from Fort Washakie, also attempted to open the back door of the victim’s mother’s truck. He was again scared off before leaving the area, according to the report.
Officers searched the area and later found a man matching the description. They took Harris into custody. The victim’s mother reportedly watched a video taken by police and positively identified Harris as the suspect.
Harris was arrested on charges of criminal entry, with other charges pending, according to the preliminary police report.
This story was published on Jan. 6, 2023.
———
Local artists add six more snowmen to winter attraction
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A dozen sunshine-resistant snowmen will grace downtown Rock Springs in the city’s Snowman Stroll, scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9. The artistic snowmen will be on display from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28.
In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen created by local artists were added this year.
The second annual Snowman Stroll was created by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA in partnership with the Community Fine Arts Center.
“The goal is to brighten downtown Rock Springs during the darkest and often most dreaded part of the year,” said URA Chairwoman Maria Mortenson. “It’s hard to get out during those first few months, but we hope to liven that time and give the community something to look forward to—that not only represents our local experience, but celebrates it!”
As part of the 2023 Snowman Stroll, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA collaborated with the Rock Springs Library to create a snowman scavenger hunt. Participants who think they’re snowman-spotting pros can test their skills and find them all.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, the Rock Springs Library has a host of snowman themed activities throughout January and February. Participants can also find a list of additional activities on the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s website at downtownRS.com/snowman-stroll.
This story was published on Jan. 7, 2023.
