Too much TV? Enter HBO Max, the latest streaming wannabe
Is a pandemic the perfect time to launch a new and relatively expensive streaming service? AT&T sure hopes so.
The phone company is investing billions in HBO Max, its first big entertainment venture since it spent $85 billion for Time Warner in 2018. The good news for its timing: millions are stuck at home, watching more video than ever. The bad news: many of them also out of work and carefully watching their incomes. The service launches Wednesday in the U.S.
“People are going to look at the price point first,” said Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates. HBO Max costs $15, same as the HBO Now streaming service it's supposed to replace, with discounts after the launch limited to some AT&T customers. Other new streaming services such as Disney Plus and Quibi launched with cheaper prices and bigger discounts.
Entertainment companies like AT&T’s WarnerMedia are broadly shifting to streaming video, following in Netflix’ wake, as more people drop their traditional cable bundles. Disney launched Disney Plus and the sports-focused ESPN Plus and took control of Hulu from an industry joint venture. Comcast’s NBCUniversal is launching Peacock widely this summer. ViacomCBS is redoing CBS All Access, pumping it up with more programming.
Even Fox Corp. has its Fox Nation app. Apple, a tech company, started a small service of its own. A short-video service targeted to cellphones, Quibi, also hopes to get in on the streaming pie.
HBO Max comes stacked with goodies, like browsing a particularly pleasing Blockbuster store — classic quality-TV series from HBO like “The Sopranos," “The Wire” and “Sex and the City;” comfort-food network TV in “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory;” Superman and Batman movies from DC. The Warner Bros. film library stretches back decades to Hollywood's golden age. There's even a reboot of Looney Tunes.
“Maybe timing is actually good," said Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche. "There might be a Netflix exhaustion factor.” Netflix has predicted extremely strong subscriber gains for this quarter.
Justice Department defends Alabama absentee ballot rule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act, the U.S. Department of Justice argued in a brief Monday.
The Justice Department filed the statement of interest in a lawsuit that contends Alabama’s election procedures jeopardize the health of voters — especially older and black voters and those with disabilities — during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Justice Department said Alabama’s absentee witness requirement does not violate the Voting Rights Act. The department did not take a position on any of the plaintiffs’ other claims.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said in a statement that while the act outlaws certain practices that deprive the right to vote because of race and other protected traits, it“does not outlaw all voting-related requirements enacted by the states.”
“Alabama’s witness requirement for absentee ballot envelopes does not violate (the Voting Rights Act) .... it is not a literacy test, it is not an educational requirement, and it is not a moral character requirement,” the Justice Department filing said.
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program filed the lawsuit on May 1.
Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification in addition to signing the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.
Big Oil loses appeal, climate suits go to California courts
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Big Oil lost a pair of court battles Tuesday that could lead to trials in lawsuits by California cities and counties seeking damages for the impact of climate change.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by energy companies and ruled state courts are the proper forum for lawsuits alleging producers promoted petroleum as environmentally responsible when they knew it was contributing to drought, wildfires, and sea level rise associated with global warming.
The lawsuits claim Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and other companies created a public nuisance and should pay for damage from climate change and help build sea walls and other infrastructure to protect against future impact — construction that could cost tens of billions of dollars.
The ruling overturned a decision by one federal judge, who had tossed out lawsuits brought by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland.
“It is time for these companies to pay their fair share,” San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement applauding the ruling. “They should not be able to stick taxpayers with the bill for the damage they knew they were causing. We will continue to hold these companies accountable for their decades-long campaign of public deception about climate change and its consequences.”
While the rulings were victories for the coastal counties and cities — all in the San Francisco Bay Area except for the tiny city of Imperial Beach in San Diego County — and cheered by environmental groups, it could take years before they ever get to a jury, if they make it that far.
The 3-0 rulings are expected to meet continued challenges that could include a review by a larger 9th Circuit panel and, eventually, review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
California sues over sex misconduct on 'Criminal Minds' set
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The state of California filed a lawsuit Tuesday against CBS, Disney and producers of the long-running series “Criminal Minds,” alleging that the show's cinematographer engaged in rampant sexual misconduct against crew members for years.
The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing says the show's production team knew of and condoned the behavior of cinematographer Gregory St. Johns throughout the 14 years he spent on “Criminal Minds,” and fired more than a dozen men who resisted his unwanted groping and sexual harassment.
"With the aid of defendants, St. Johns created an unchecked intimidating, hostile, and offensive work environment on the set of Criminal Minds," the lawsuit alleges.
The popular crime procedural, which ran on CBS from 2005 until earlier this year, was co-produced by CBS and the Disney-owned ABC Signature Studios.
Those three entities along with production company Entertainment Partners, several of the show's producers and St. Johns himself are named as defendants in the suit, which seeks back pay and other damages for the crew members who were fired.
Emails sent to representatives for the defendants seeking comment were not immediately returned.
The state agency began an investigation in March 2019 and found that St. Johns had engaged in a pattern of unwanted sexual touching including the groping of men’s genitals and buttocks and kisses and caresses on their necks and shoulders. “St. Johns’ conduct was rampant, frequent, and in the open," the suit states.
He unfairly criticized, socially ostracized and publicly shamed those who resisted him, the suit alleges, and executives overseeing the show routinely approved of the retaliatory firings he recommended.
SpaceX ready to launch NASA astronauts, back on home turf
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — A SpaceX rocket is ready to boost two NASA astronauts into orbit Wednesday, the first launch of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade.
Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT from the same spot at Kennedy Space Center where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle blasted off in 2011.
“This is a big moment in time,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on the eve of the launch. “It's been nine years since we've had this opportunity.”
The launch puts Elon Musk's SpaceX on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China.
Riding aboard the brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic flight: veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. The test flight will take them to the International Space Station.
“We are ready!” Behnken tweeted Tuesday night.
Bridenstine describes the duo as bold American heroes who are “laying the foundation for a new era in human spaceflight.”
Wednesday's weather in Florida has been a concern; it was raining with low clouds in the morning.
NASA pushed ahead with the astronaut launch despite the coronavirus pandemic, but asked spectators to stay at home to lower the risk of spreading the virus. Beaches and parks along Florida's Space Coast are open again, and local officials and businesses put out a socially distanced welcome mat. Signs on local businesses wished “Godspeed SpaceX.”
Hours before the launch, cars and RVs lined the causeway in Cape Canaveral, with prime views of the pad.
Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shuttered along with Florida's other theme parks since mid-March because of the new coronavirus.
Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday, said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. If Demings signs off on them, the plans will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.
With 77,000 workers, Disney World is central Florida’s biggest employer.
Last week, Disney World allowed third-party businesses at its Disney Springs dining and shopping complex to open with new restrictions.
All workers and visitors older than 2 at Disney Springs must wear masks, temperatures are checked at entrances to keep out anyone with a temperature 100.4 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) or higher and a limited number of people are admitted to allow social distancing at the high-end outdoor shopping area with restaurants, movie theaters, a bowling alley and a Cirque du Soleil theater.
Crosstown rival, Universal Orlando, presented its reopening proposal last week to county officials, saying it was aiming to reopen June 5. Officials approved those plans and sent them to the governor. Universal also has opened up its dining and entertainment complex with restrictions similar to Disney Springs.
Georgia woman, brother OK after turtle strikes car window
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman and her brother were not seriously hurt after a turtle launched through the air and became lodged into the windshield of a car they were in.
Latonya Lark told WSAV-TV she was driving in Savannah this month when she saw an object that looked like a brick quickly approaching her car.
Lark began to slow down as the reptile smashed into the glass and was left hanging halfway in and halfway out of the window, according to her account. Lark's brother, Kevin Grant, was in the passenger seat and shielded his face as the animal collided with the windshield and sent shards of glass flying toward him.
He was left with only small cuts, he told the station.
Responding Chatham County Police officers called for the car to be towed from the scene, and officers pulled the animal from the windshield. The turtle was taken to a Savannah animal hospital for treatment where it later died from its injuries, the news outlet reported.
Lark said she thinks a car in front of her might have hit the turtle first, sending it flying into their vehicle.
Video showing Michigan deputy punching woman sparks protests
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.
Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on the video punching the woman, and an internal investigation is underway.
“There is absolutely no doubt, and no argument from me, that the images in the video are disturbing,” Clayton said. “It warrants a complete investigation.”
About three dozen demonstrators marched outside the sheriff's department headquarters, chanting such things as “no justice, no peace” following the incident in Ypsilanti Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit.
Authorities said the deputies took the action against Sha’Teina Grady El and her husband, Dan Grady El, after they ignored an order to leave the scene of a shooting as officers formed a perimeter to keep community members away from a potential shooter.
“We cannot continue to allow this,” said Trische’ Duckworth, a protest organizer with the nonprofit Survivors Speak.
St. Cloud diocese in Minnesota to pay abuse victims $22.5M
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Saint Cloud in Minnesota will pay sexual abuse victims $22.5 million and file for bankruptcy, according to a settlement agreement.
Some 70 people say they were abused by 41 priests in cases that date back to the 1950s. If the bankruptcy plan is approved, the diocese will become the fifth of Minnesota’s six dioceses to settle its clergy abuse claims and declare bankruptcy.
Attorney Jeff Anderson negotiated the settlement agreement and terms were announced Tuesday. He said it gives validation to the victims, some of whom Anderson first represented in lawsuits filed in the 1980s, the Star Tribune reported.
“Every single survivor with whom we worked has felt some measure of recovery of power by having come forward to share secrets,” Anderson said. “We believe they have made the community safer because of it, and they have been a part of a massive cleanup of a massive coverup in the Diocese of St. Cloud. It has been a journey born of great tribulation.”
St. Cloud Bishop Donald Kettler said in a statement that he apologized on “behalf of the Church for the harm" that victims suffered. Kettler said he hoped the settlement will help heal the victims of abuse.
The Diocese of Saint Cloud includes 16 central Minnesota counties, including some of the state’s most rural areas.
US warns Nevada governor about in-person worship limits
The Trump administration is warning Nevada's Democratic governor that his plan for reopening the state during recovery from the coronavirus fails to treat religious and secular gatherings equally.
In a letter sent Monday to Gov. Steve Sisolak, the head of the Justice Department's civil rights division took issue with the first phase of Sisolak's guidelines for restarting economic and social activity in the state.
That phased-in reopening restricts the size of in-person worship services, while allowing restaurants and other secular establishments to reopen with less stringent occupancy restrictions, the federal official said.
“We understand these directives were issued in the midst of an uncertain situation, which may have required quick decisions based on changing information,” Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband wrote to Sisolak. ”We are concerned, however, that the flat prohibition against ten or more persons gathering for in-person worship services — regardless of whether they maintain social distancing guidelines — impermissibly treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally."
One of the nearly 200 churches that asked Sisolak in a May 14 letter to lift the ban on in-person worship services filed a lawsuit in federal court in Reno last Friday seeking a restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban.
Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in rural Lyon County east of Reno said the Christian church has patiently waited more than two months for Sisolak to restore its First Amendment freedoms.
But “instead of prioritizing religious freedom, the governor has moved `non-essential’ secular businesses and activities to the front of the line and pushed churches towards the back,” the lawsuit said.
Judge whose anti-rape advice was 'close your legs' loses job
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge who suggested that a woman seeking a restraining order could “close your legs” to prevent a sexual assault was removed from the bench Tuesday by the New Jersey Supreme Court and permanently barred from presiding over a courtroom.
The unanimous decision cited “repeated and serious acts of misconduct” by state Superior Court Judge John Russo Jr.
Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote that it would be “inconceivable” for Russo to preside over domestic violence or sexual assault matters after those comments.
The justices had recommended last summer that Russo be removed from the bench, and a three-judge advisory panel agreed in January.
Russo had been on unpaid suspension while appealing those decisions. His attorney, Amelia Carolla, declined to comment Tuesday.
In court filings and at a hearing in December, Russo expressed remorse for his comments to the woman and for joking about the exchange with court personnel afterward.
He also has argued that the Supreme Court’s penalty is excessive because an advisory panel on judicial conduct had last year recommended a three-month unpaid suspension.
The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man she said sexually assaulted her. According to a transcript of the exchange, when the woman described her encounter with the man, Russo asked her, “Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?”
When the woman answered yes and said one method would be to run away, Russo continued, “Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?”
Trump's convention demand comes amid Charlotte virus surge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s demand for a full-capacity Republican convention in August is putting pressure on North Carolina health officials — and local Republicans — as coronavirus cases surge in the host county and statewide.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has refused to give in, though, responding with a letter demanding a written safety plan from organizers of the Republican National Convention, slated for August in Charlotte. Even local Republican officials note that Trump doesn't have the power to unilaterally move the event scheduled to start in 90 days after two years of planning.
Asked about Trump’s tweets threatening to move the convention, Cooper said Tuesday he’s “not surprised at anything that happens on Twitter,” without mentioning the president by name. He said discussions with RNC organizers are continuing.
“We have asked them to present a plan on paper to us laying out the various options that we’ve already discussed," Cooper said. "They know we’re talking about a time that’s three months from now, so we have to have options regarding how this convention is going to be run depending on where we are with the virus in August.”
State Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen's letter signed Monday asks Republican convention organizers for a written COVID-19 safety plan “as soon as possible,” noting that Cohen and Cooper discussed various scenarios with GOP officials by phone Friday. She wrote that it's important to plan for multiple options because the "status of COVID-19 infections in our state and in the Charlotte area continues to rapidly evolve.”
By Tuesday, Mecklenburg County had at least 3,400 COVID-19 cases — more than twice the next-highest county — and 73 deaths, also the most in the state, according to state health officials. A third of the cases were tallied in the past two weeks. County officials said hospitalized patients with COVID-19 dropped from more than 100 in April to 75 by Monday.
Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for South Carolina's coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Bertha's maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph) but it was expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland. The storm was centered about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).
Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to North Carolina before moving out to sea. It was the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The last time there were two named storms before June was in 2016, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist with Colorado State University’s atmospheric science department. It also happened in 1887, 1908, 1951 and 2012, he said.
“Most of these early season named storms form, at least in part, from non-tropical or subtropical processes and don’t necessarily imply anything about the remainder of the season," Klotzbach said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.
Transgender bathroom ban heard by federal appeals court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board defended its transgender bathroom ban before a federal appeals court Tuesday, as a transgender man who was barred as a student from using the boys' bathrooms at his high school argued that the policy discriminated against him and violated his constitutional rights.
A judge ruled last year that the Gloucester County School Board had discriminated against Gavin Grimm, but the board appealed that ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.
David Corrigan, a lawyer for the school board, said school officials treated Grimm with respect after he began transitioning from female to male during high school, accommodating his request to use male pronouns and to be called by his new name.
Grimm had chest reconstruction surgery and hormone therapy. He also obtained a Virginia court order and Virginia birth certificate declaring his sex is male in 2016, when he was in 12th grade.
Grimm's lawsuit alleged that the school board violated Grimm's equal protection rights as well as Title IX, the federal policy that protects against gender-based discrimination.
But Corrigan argued that the law protects against discrimination based on gender, not gender identity. Corrigan said that because Grimm had not undergone sex-reassignment surgery and still had female genitalia, the board’s position was that he remained anatomically a female.
“Our position is it’s a binary concept, that you have males and females,” Corrigan said.
