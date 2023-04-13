Lovell man pleads guilty to Walmart thefts
CODY (WNE) — The Lovell man charged in two different thefts at the Cody Walmart last year — stealing to repay a woman whose car he had borrowed and then stealing a go-cart to get his girlfriend out of jail — pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing March 9.
Emilio Guillermo Montenegro, 37, pleaded guilty to both thefts and was sentenced to serve one year in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 88 days served.
After serving his time, he will be released on probation for three years.
In May of last year, Montenegro stole roughly $632 worth of merchandise to give to the woman whose car he had borrowed as a sort of “payment for the use of the vehicle,” the affidavit said.
The items he stole included men’s shoes, a Skyhawk Drone, a flashlight, a Vizio TV and a pressure washer.
In August, a Walmart associate found Montenegro pushing an $899 gas-powered go-kart out of the store.
Montenegro told Cody Police officers that his girlfriend was in jail, and she had been calling him and asking him to get her out of jail, according to the affidavit.
He explained he thought if he could sell the go-kart, he would have money to get her out, the affidavit said.
Montenegro then wrote a letter to Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson on Jan. 26, in which he stated he was guilty, despite having pleaded not guilty in November of last year during his arraignment.
This story was published on April 12, 2023.
BLM’s Wheatland Corral kicks off spring with April wild horse adoption
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management will offer 40-50 wild horses and burros for adoption April 28 at the Wheatland Off-Range Corral in Wheatland.
Anyone interested can preview the animals starting at 8 a.m. until the live competitive auction begins at 10 a.m. Animals not taken during the auction will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the standard adoption fee of $125. The event ends at 3 p.m.
To qualify, adopters must be at least 18 years old and have facilities that meet the BLM’s requirements. Get your adoption application pre-approved or learn more about adoption requirements at wildhorsesonline. blm. gov.
This story was published on April 13, 2023.
