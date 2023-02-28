Crash claims lives of Powell sisters
POWELL (WNE) — A Friday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 14A claimed the lives of two young Powell women.
Shannah Nelson was 22. Wendy Nelson, her sister, was 20.
The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on an icy portion of the highway, east of the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center. The Nelsons had been heading east toward Powell in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. After crossing an icy bridge, the driver of the Silverado lost control, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence, and the truck rotated and crossed the center turn lane, entering the oncoming, westbound lanes of traffic.
While in the outside, westbound lane, Pence said the pickup was hit in the rear bumper area by an oncoming tractor trailer. The Cody resident driving the Sysco semi-truck did not appear to suffer any physical injuries, Pence said, but the Nelsons died at the scene.
Authorities temporarily closed the highway’s westbound lanes while they worked the scene.
Shannah Nelson — who leaves behind her husband, John, and their toddler, Jesse — worked in farming and as a cattlewoman. Wendy Nelson worked at George Farms and baked for her mother’s restaurant, the Rest Awhile Cafe in downtown Powell.
A Nelson Family Benefit account has been set up at Bank of Powell to help the Nelsons’ family members — including the sisters’ parents, Brenda and Larry Nelson — with any financial needs.
Friday’s fatal crash on U.S. Highway 14A marked the 23rd and 24th deaths on Wyoming’s roadways since the beginning of the year, according to state data. That’s double the number of fatalities that had been recorded at the same point in 2022 and represents the deadliest start to a year in some time.
This story was published on Feb. 28, 2023.
USNS Cody christened; Cody mayor attends ceremony in Alabama
CODY (WNE) — When he first got a call six years ago from then Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, Cody Mayor Matt Hall was initially taken aback by the secretary’s suggestion to name a new Navy vessel after the town.
A small landlocked Wyoming town 1,000 miles from the nearest ocean isn’t necessarily the first place someone thinks of when naming a naval vessel, Hall told attendees at the USNS Cody christening ceremony Feb. 25 in Mobile, Ala.
But the more Hall talked with Spencer, the more he saw the connection between his hometown and the Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport.
“As Secretary Spencer and I waxed about politics and our Wyoming culture, why my town was being chosen surfaced,” Hall said. “The Cody community embodies the same virtues and values embodied by our friends at (USNS Cody builder) Austal USA … as well as the values of our protectors and saviors who put themselves in harm’s way.”
Hall was one of the guests of honor who gathered to celebrate the completion and christening of the Navy’s newest vessel and its indelible connection with the city of Cody.
Cody joins Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie and a few other communities as Wyoming cities chosen as U.S. Navy ship namesakes. The USNS Cody will be one of nearly 100 U.S. Navy ships operating globally each day, according to a U.S. Navy press release.
As an expeditionary fast transport, the USNS Cody will be able to transport personnel, equipment and supplies, and will also have enhanced medical capabilities.
“This is a platform that truly represents a quantum leap forward for Navy medicine’s ability to care for our shipmates,” said Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, Surgeon General of the United States Navy.
This story was published on Feb. 27, 2023.
