Colorado restaurants can open Wednesday at reduced capacity
DENVER (AP) — Restaurants in Colorado can re-open at reduced capacity this week and day camps will be allowed to open next week, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.
Restaurants in spots like El Paso and Routt counties have already been allowed to re-open under special approvals by state health officials. Restaurants elsewhere in Colorado will be able open starting Wednesday at 50 percent of their posted occupancy limit but cannot have more than 50 customers at a time, Polis said.
“Diners will have more space between tables and at many restaurants, more opportunities to eat outside. The safest thing anyone can do is stay home whenever possible, but for those who want to shop and dine we want to make sure it can be done as safely as possible,” he said.
Polis said children's day camps and youth sports camps will be able to open on June 1 but residential overnight camps would be closed through June.
Bear attacks mountain biker in southern Montana
BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — A mountain biker was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday near the southern Montana community of Big Sky, according to authorities.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen told the Billings Gazette that the man was able to walk away and find help. He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries to his face and back and is stable in critical condition.
The man, in his 60s, had likely surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on a trail on private property, according to the wildlife agency's initial investigation. Jacobsen said the attack did not appear to be predatory.
The trail is closed during the investigation. Authorities are not searching for the bear.
Jacobsen reminded people in bear country to carry bear spray, stay in groups, watch for signs of the animals and keep away from areas with animal carcasses.
Man killed in standoff with deputies in northwest Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a man was killed following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers in the northwest part of the state.
The Flathead County sheriff's office said deputies on Sunday night responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence in the community of Kila. They were shot at when they arrived.
A standoff ensued, and after several hours someone inside the house again shot at officers, Sheriff Brian Heino said. The officers returned fire and a man inside the house was killed.
The deceased was not identified.
Three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
An inquest by a citizen jury led by a county coroner is required under Montana law whenever someone is killed by law enforcement or dies in custody.
Omaha nursing home reports 8th death from coronavirus
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eighth resident at a western Omaha nursing home has died from COVID-19, as Nebraska health officials reported three new deaths and 145 news cases of the virus.
The Life Care Center of Elkhorn in Omaha reported its latest death on Sunday, along with news that eight residents of the care center who had previously tested negative for the virus have now tested positive, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The facility said last week that it would retest all residents who initially tested negative on May 11.
The new test results bring the number of residents and former residents who have tested positive to 68, and the facility said in a news release that 55 residents are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms at the nursing home. Seven are being treated at local hospitals.
Of 140 center employees tested for the coronavirus since April 27, 30 have tested positive, with five having recovered and returned to work.
The state’s online coronavirus tracking site said the three new deaths Sunday brings the state’s total deaths since the outbreak began to 150. A total of 12,134 people have tested positive for the virus in Nebraska.
Sparse crowd gathers at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A sparse crowd compared with previous Memorial Days gathered at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan on Monday.
The North Dakota National Guard livestreamed the ceremony so a crowd wouldn’t gather as the state continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus. Many people paid their respects and left. But canceling the ceremony entirely was “absolutely not” an option, cemetery director Pamela Helbling-Schafer said.
About 3,000 people watched online, the Bismarck Tribune reported, close to the number that usually attend in person. About 50 of those viewers were overseas, Helbling-Schafer said.
Spencer Danielson, 45, never considered changing his plans. He rode his Harley-Davidson from Minot to visit the grave of his father, Gary Danielson, a Vietnam-era veteran. It’s a trip he’s made annually since 2011, and one he said he would have made “come hell or high water.”
The ceremony opened with a flyover by two North Dakota National Guard Black Hawk helicopters. Those in attendance paused and listened from a distance to remarks from Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer.
The keynote speaker, retired Maj. Arnie Strebe, of Bismarck, said the bittersweet part of Memorial Day is “when you remember someone, you remember them as they were."
Man asked to be shot after killing date met on Tinder
LAYTON, Utah (AP) — A Utah man accused of choking and stabbing a woman after meeting her on the popular dating app Tinder asked police to shoot him after reporting the killing, according to court documents.
Ethan Hunsaker, 24, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman identified by police Monday as Ashlyn Black. He called 911 to report he’d killed someone inside his home in Layton, Utah, telling a dispatcher to tell officers to shoot him, according to an affidavit by an officer explaining his arrest. Hunsaker allegedly also asked officers to shoot him after they arrived, the document said.
Police said they found Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene.
Hunsaker told police that the two went to a bar after meeting on Tinder and then went to his home. He said he choked and then stabbed her unprovoked, according to the document. He allegedly said he had thoughts of killing himself and others daily.
