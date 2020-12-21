In-patient services resume at Riverton hospital
RIVERTON (WNE) — In-patient services have resumed at the SageWest Health Care Riverton hospital.
Hospital administrators said an initiative by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has provided supplemental staffing resources to support the influx of hospital patients due to the rapid acceleration of COVID-19 in the community.
“We would like to thank Gov. Gordon’s initiative, the Department of Health and the Wyoming Hospital Association for their staffing resource support,” SageWest Health Care CEO John Ferrelli said in a prepared statement.
All patients temporarily had been moved to Lander earlier this month.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and recent statewide hospitalizations, last week Gordon issued a statewide public-health order requiring the use of face coverings in almost all places outside of the home.
SageWest Health Care urged community members to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is not easily achieved and use proper hand hygiene in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We call upon everyone to lead by example – wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing, and avoid group gatherings,” Ferrelli said. “Together, we can make a difference.”
Occupational fatalities increased in 2019
CASPER (WNE) — Wyoming has one of the worst rates of workplace-related deaths in the country, with the number of fatalities over three times the national average. New data published on occupational fatalities by the state’s Department of Workforce Services shows the troubling trend has continued to persist.
The number of fatalities inched up last year. In 2019, 32 workers died while on the job, an increase of one death compared to 2018. The majority of deaths, 65%, were a result of transportation incidents, including “highway crashes, pedestrian vehicular incidents, aircraft incidents and water vehicle incidents.” The most deaths happened in the trade, transportation and utilities sector.
In the period between 2003 and 2019, transportation incidents accounted for well over half of all deaths at work across all industries in Wyoming.
“An observation that I saw in this federal report today was that I think this is the third year in a row that the percentage attributed to transportation incidents has risen from the prior year,” Meredith Towle, the state occupational epidemiologist said.
About one-quarter of the workplace deaths in 2019 happened in the natural resources and mining sector.
Between 1992 and 2019, the state had an average of 33 workplace deaths.
The Research and Planning Division of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services analyzed the federal data through its Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries Program. The effort is undertaken by both the state agency and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Sheriff’s office tries ‘less-than-lethal’ restraint
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — As law enforcement agencies across the country continue to evaluate their use-of-force protocols, Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office announced Wednesday that its deputies are now testing and evaluating a new less-lethal restraint device.
Similar to handcuffs, the BolaWrap is a handheld remote restraint device that uses a partially charged .380-caliber blank cartridge to discharge an 8-foot-long Kevlar cord with fourpronged hooks on each end that wraps around a subject’s torso or legs from up to 25 feet away. The tether restricts the movement of the person’s legs or arms, effectively immobilizing them and allowing deputies to safely handle them without inflicting pain to achieve compliance.
Developed in 2016 and brought to market in 2018, its creators envisioned the BolaWrap as a nonlethal device that does not rely on pain compliance to be effective.
While it was originally designed to be used as an early intervention tool in dealing with those suffering from a mental health crisis, the BolaWrap has now also been used to successfully deescalate violent encounters between law enforcement and combative criminal suspects across the country.
There are currently more than 230 law enforcement agencies in 46 states who are carrying the BolaWrap.
“We owe it to our deputies and the community we serve to explore and pursue the latest in public safety technology, “ said Sheriff John Grossnickle.
While it won’t work in every situation, Grossnickle likes that there is a minimal use of force and that it doesn’t rely on pain compliance.
