Montana asks state court to overturn mail ballot ruling
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's attorney general asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn a Yellowstone County judge’s ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted as long as they’re postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the following Monday.
District Judge Donald Harris of Billings granted a preliminary injunction Friday preventing the state from enforcing a law that requires absentee ballots to be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
On Tuesday, Attorney General Tim Fox asked the Montana Supreme Court to issue a stay without waiting for the District Court to rule since the primary election is on June 2. Fox previously filed a motion on behalf of Secretary of State Corey Stapleton asking Harris to stay his ruling.
State officials argue the Election Day deadline has been in place for decades, but the Montana Democratic Party and others didn't seek the preliminary injunction until late April. The state also argues instructions that accompanied the ballots included the Election Day deadline.
Nebraska veterinarian team says TV show is true to life
HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — When they agreed to be the subjects of a television show, Erin and Ben Schroeder wanted viewers to get a realistic look at their lives as small-town veterinarians.
They wanted viewers to see the dirt, the blood and the manure and that not every case has a happy ending.
“We wanted things to be authentic and real,” Erin Schroeder told the Sioux City Journal.
The husband-and-wife veterinarian team from Hartington will bring more of that reality to TV on May 30, when season two of their show, “Heartland Docs, DVM,” premieres on the Nat Geo Wild channel.
This season will show a few more family moments with Ben, Erin and their teenage sons, Charlie and Chase, but viewers still will get plenty of time following the vets as they care for animals brought in to their Cedar County Veterinary Services clinic or on the farms that surround Hartington. None of the cases are staged, Ben said.
“Everything we shot, we can say we really did this,” he said. “The best stories have been legitimate emergencies.”
Those familiar with the show have watched Erin tear up during difficult cases in which an animal isn’t going to survive. It’s not an act.
“The emotions are so real. It kind of tugs at your heartstrings,” Erin said, adding that tears still well up in her eyes when rewatching those season-one scenes.
Nebraska troopers arrest 4 from Illinois after 174 mph chase
GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — Four people from Illinois have been arrested in Nebraska — including a driver accused of leading troopers on a chase exceeding 170 mph in southeastern Nebraska, officials said.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the arrests came Monday night, about 24 hours after a trooper had tried to pull over a Chevrolet Camaro for excessive speeding on Interstate 80 near York. The car fled, reaching a speed of 174 mph (280 kph) before troopers disabled it with spike strips, the patrol said. It exited the interstate at Gibbon, and troopers later found the car abandoned at Gibbon High School.
On Monday night after receiving a tip, troopers pulled over a Jeep in Gibbon and found the suspected driver of the Camaro, Tyler Liles, 22, of Creve Couer, Illinois, inside. The driver of the Jeep, who is suspected of having traveled from Illinois to pick up Liles, and two others from Illinois also was arrested on suspicion of a range of charges, from obstruction to minor drug counts.
Liles faces charges of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, and seven other counts.
Classic car in Diocese of Gallup fundraiser stolen
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese in New Mexico says thieves stole a classic car officials were using to raise money for a vocations program.
The Gallup Independent reports security cameras from the Diocese of Gallup captured two men in a dark Chevy Silverado stealing the 1966 Plymouth Sport Fury last week.
Diocese’s spokeswoman Suzanne Hammons says the Sport Fury attached to a trailer and secured to a railing in the Cathedral’s parking lot while awaiting transfer to a buyer.
The Plymouth Sport Fury has a New Mexico license plate, 716FSL.
No arrests have been made.
The Rev. Matthew Keller started the V8s for Vocations program several years ago to raise funds to educate seminary students studying for the priesthood in the Diocese of Gallup.
Keller says a woman who had lost her husband donated the Fury to V8s for Vocations a couple of years ago.
Jack Link's Snacks worker dies of COVID-19 in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An employee at a Jack Link's Protein Snacks plant in South Dakota died after contracting COVID-19, the company reported Tuesday.
Some 58 employees at the Alpena meat processing plant have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Jack Link's did not give further details on the employee who died, but said it was checking employees for symptoms of the coronavirus before they entered the facility and requiring them to wear protective equipment.
Kevin McAdams, the president of the company, said in a statement, "Since the COVID-19 situation began we have taken numerous proactive measures in order to protect the safety of our valued team members and the communities in which they live and work, and are following a series of strict protocols which were developed in accordance with guidance from the CDC and USDA.”
State to try nonlethal measures after wolves attack cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Fish and Wildlife said Friday it won’t shoot wolves in a small pack that has attacked three calves in rural northeastern Washington.
The three attacks in fewer than 30 days crossed the threshold for the department to consider lethal removal. The department said Friday it is “exploring additional avenues for responsive nonlethal deterrents," The Capital Press reported.
One calf was found dead, another died of its injuries and the third was treated for wounds. Most of the cattle are in a fenced pasture near the producer’s home, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Bites and tears, wolf tracks, signs of a struggle and trail camera photos provided the evidence that wolves attacked the calves, according to Fish and Wildlife.
Fish and Wildlife has placed flashing lights along the pasture. Two wolf-livestock conflict monitors from the Cattle Producers of Washington are assigned to the area.
Fish and Wildlife killed seven wolves in the Wedge pack in 2012, leaving two surviving members. The pack had three wolves at the end of 2019, according to Fish and Wildlife. One pack member was legally harvested last year by a tribal hunter.
Storm exposes 100-year-old shipwreck in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A shipwreck can be seen protruding from the Great Salt Lake and it could be more than 100 years old.
Utah State Parks posted a photo of a tangle of brown beams Monday on Facebook after a recent storm eroded part of the beach and exposed the shipwreck, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The wreck is of a steel hold boat with wooden planking that dates back to the start of the 20th century, park manager Dave Shearer said.
Shearer believes the boat could have been used by the Southern Pacific Railroad to build the causeway across the lake in 1902 or to maintain the causeway in the years after.
“It looks like this is about a 30- to 40-foot-long boat, which matches the description of the boats the Southern Pacific was using," Shearer said.
