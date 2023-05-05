Ski instructor pleads not guilty to child sexual exploitation
JACKSON (WNE) — A former ski instructor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Defendant Michael Adams, 61, has been in jail since his arrest Feb. 17.
During Adams’ May 2 arraignment in Teton County District Court, his attorney, Elisabeth Trefonas, asked Judge Melissa Owens to convert his $50,000 cash-only bond to a cash or surety bond.
Trefonas said Adams has no prior violent or felony history and confirmed that he had surrendered his passport.
Owens upheld the $50,000 cash bond amount and ordered strict restrictions on Adams’ internet access.
According to documents filed in court, three videos with child sexual abuse material involving prepubescent boys were “transferred and retained” in Adams’ Snapchat account in November. The videos were still there Jan. 30 when officers served a search warrant on his home and devices.
Adams identified himself in sexually explicit messages with underage boys on the app as a ski instructor for Snow King Mountain Resort, according to court documents.
Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman opposed Trefonas’ request, citing evidence that Adams allegedly forwarded some videos on to others and created more Snapchat accounts.
“The videos are quite disturbing,” she said. “It’s appropriate that the bond remain high if not higher than it is at this point.”
Adams was previously the business director at the nonprofit Silicon Couloir, where he helped to direct the Cowork Space.
Gary Trauner, the director of Silicon Couloir, said Adams was inherited as an employee once Silicon Couloir bought the Cowork Space. Trauner said that he never had any problems with Adams as an employee and that the charges were a shock to everyone. Trauner said Adams was terminated once the organization learned of the charges.
Adams is facing 30 years in prison and potentially $30,000 in fines. A trial has been scheduled for October.
Jackson Hole Airport security now fully federalized
JACKSON (WNE) — The Transportation Security Administration has officially taken over security screening operations at Jackson Hole Airport.
The transition, which took place Monday, ended a bumpy, monthslong snafu.
Screeners previously on the airport’s payroll were left scratching their heads about their professional futures while the feds figured out who would check people’s IDs and bags before they boarded flights.
After the airport lost its security screening contract in December, it was awarded to another contractor, which backed out. Shortly afterward, the TSA said it would take over the operation. Both the TSA and airport said the transition has since been much less bumpy.
After 9/11, the TSA took over most American airports’ security operations. But about 20 airports were allowed to screen passengers privately, so long as they followed federal rules. Most of those airports hired private contractors to do the job. But the Jackson Hole Airport is unusual. For 20 years, it screened travelers itself, hiring about 60 people to do the job.
The airport is also unusual for another reason: Federalizing security at an airport that privately screened passengers is extremely rare.
So far, the TSA’s salary and benefit packages have convinced 26 of the airport’s 60 or so former screeners to join its ranks. Another 10 or so former screeners took other jobs at the airport, including at the fixed base operator, the hub for private air travel that the airport officially took over Monday.
That, however, leaves about 20 former airport employees who decided to move on. Some decided to take advantage of the state retirement plan the airport offered, said Mary Moulton, a former security screening supervisor. Others just quit, looking for jobs elsewhere.Glenrock man, two others killed in wreck near Casper Monday
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas and Glenrock businessman and two others died in a head-on collision on the Old Glenrock Highway Monday morning.
The accident just east of Casper/Evansville on US 20/26/87 killed 28-year-old Aaron (AJ) Henson of Glenrock, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Henson and his wife Kaylynn own Sips Coffee Co. in Douglas and Glenrock, and Henson is listed as the registered agent for Bighorn Production Services LLC of Glenrock.
The WHP reported that a 2002 Ford F-150 was headed west on the road known as the Old Glenrock Highway and crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Henson.
The driver of the 2002 Ford has been identified as 34-year-old Casper resident Kristofer Counts.
Counts was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the patrol said in a release.
A juvenile passenger, whose name was not released, was in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt, but also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The patrol said it is unknown if Henson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where he later succumbed to injuries.
Driver inattention and fatigue on the part of Counts are being investigated as possible contributing factors, WHP said.
The highway was closed on both ends at Evansville and Glenrock for several hours Monday. It reopened Monday afternoon.
