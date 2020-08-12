Baby born on flight in Alaska is named Sky by his mother
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The mother of a baby born on an airplane that was taking her to a hospital in Anchorage has named her son Sky because of his unique birth and first experience.
Chrystal Hick gave birth to Sky Airon Hicks on Aug. 5 around 1 a.m. after boarding a plane to be flown from the small community of Glennallen to a hospital. She was 35 weeks pregnant.
“I was just having contractions and it wouldn’t stop, and it kept getting stronger and they thought we were going to make it,” Hicks said. “But we obviously didn’t make it very far.”
Hicks gave birth less than an hour into the flight, she said.
“It was shocking, it was really weird at first, I didn’t know what to think,” Hicks said. “But everybody kept talking about the baby on the plane.”
Hicks and her son made it safely to the hospital. Sky was placed on a breathing machine when he arrived since he was born a month premature. The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.
Hicks said filing out the birth certificate information was difficult because they were about 18,000 feet in the air.
“I just put Anchorage,” Hicks said. “I didn’t want to put on a plane or in the sky.”
Hicks has three other children — ages 3, 9 and 11.
Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Arkansas' ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate, Secretary of State John Thurston said Tuesday.
Thurston told West's representatives in a letter that his office had verified the rapper had submitted at least the 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot. Thurston's office said it had verified 1,175 of the more 1,700 signatures submitted on behalf of West's campaign last week.
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid. West has since qualified in states such as Oklahoma and Colorado, while his effort to get on the ballot is being challenged in Wisconsin.
Lawyers and activists with GOP ties in have been involved in efforts in Arkansas and other states to get West on the ballot, fueling suspicions that he's being pushed by Trump allies hoping to siphon support away from former Vice President Joe Biden.
Arkansas is a solidly Republican state that Trump won easily in 2016.
West’s wife, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West, asked the public on social media last month to show compassion and empathy toward her husband because he is bipolar.
Lawsuit: LA officer fondled dead woman, showed video to others
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer accused of fondling a dead woman was sued Tuesday by her family, court documents show.
The lawsuit accuses Officer David Rojas of fondling Elizabeth Baggett’s breasts and “feeling her nipples, without limitation,” as well as showing the body camera video of it to others. The lawsuit alleges invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, mishandling of human remains and other offenses.
“I am infuriated that this man had so little respect for another human being, our Elizabeth," the woman's mother, Janet Baggett, said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.
“I personally wake in sweats from the nightmares that haunt me about the events of Elizabeth’s death,” Baggett said.
Rojas, who has been on the force for four years, remains employed by the Los Angeles Police Department. But he has been suspended, LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Chan said. The department did not have a comment on the lawsuit, which does not name the agency as a defendant.
Rojas allegedly touched Baggett's breast while he was alone in the room with the corpse on Oct. 20. He and his partner had responded to the home where she died.
Rojas had allegedly disabled his LAPD body camera, but the act was caught on video when he turned it back on because the devices have two-minute buffering periods to capture what happens right before they are activated, according to a person briefed on the incident who previously spoke to The Associated Press. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the case and previously spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Rojas was charged in January with having sexual contact with human remains without authority. He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to three years in state prison if convicted. He is out on bond and scheduled to return to court Sept. 15, online records show.
Los Angeles man reunited with bulldog after five years
WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — The last time Nestor Flores saw his bulldog, his wife was pregnant with their first child. Now, he has three children, a 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 5-year-old.
Five years after the Los Angeles resident's dog Leela was stolen out of his backyard, the two have been reunited.
Flores and Leela were reunited after he received a call from the East Valley Animal Services Center saying his dog had been found wandering the streets of Sylmar, roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) away from Flores' home in the neighborhood of Arleta.
The dog had an identifying chip implanted that allowed the shelter to reunite Flores and Leela. Staff at the shelter said she was a calm dog and appeared to be well cared for.
Flores told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that he and his wife did not get another dog after Leela went missing.
“The kids at home are all excited because the dog is coming home,” Flores said.
Colorado wildfire prompts evacuations, shuts Interstate 70
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A portion of Interstate 70 remained closed in western Colorado on Wednesday because of a wildfire that has grown to 5 square miles in hot, dry and windy conditions.
The fire started 5 miles east of Glenwood Springs on Monday, when large flames in the highway's median spread to the north of the highway. On Tuesday, the fire spread in multiple directions, including to the south across the other side of I-70 and jumping the Colorado River which runs alongside it, U.S. Forest Service spokesman David Boyd said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters believe it was related to traffic on the interstate, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported.
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office evacuated the communities of No Name and Lookout Mountain east of Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.
Warlord's release from US prison ups tension with Colombia
MIAMI (AP) — A last-minute battle is unfolding over the fate of a former paramilitary warlord who the Colombian government wants returned following a long drug sentence in U.S. prison.
Salvatore Mancuso, the top commander of a since-disbanded group of right-wing militias, completed a 12-year cocaine trafficking sentence in March.
He remains in U.S. custody as Colombia — where courts have judged him responsible for more than 1,500 acts of murder or forced disappearance — fights a U.S. order that would send him to Italy, where he also has citizenship.
Mancuso’s lawyers contend he would be killed if he returns to a South American country that has struggled to heal from decades of bloody conflict. They argue he has already fulfilled his obligations under a 2003 peace deal he negotiated, which caps prison terms at eight years for paramilitary bosses who confess their crimes.
The many victims Mancuso left behind say at stake is the justice that has long been denied them. Colombian officials also complain that denying their request that Mancusco be deported back home would be a high-profile snub to a staunch ally that suffered a decades-long civil conflict that left 260,000 dead and millions more displaced. The carnage was made worse by U.S. demand for Colombian cocaine, which funded illegal armed groups including Mancuso's United Defense Forces of Colombia, known as AUC.
Successive conservative governments have sent several thousand Colombians to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S. Mancuso is among the highest profile, having directed the manufacture and shipment of more than 138,000 kilograms of cocaine, according to his U.S. plea agreement.
“Removing him to Italy would be a repugnant betrayal for victims” said Jose Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch. “If the Colombian government is honestly committed to justice for atrocity crimes, it should exhaust all legal avenues to take Mancuso back to Colombia, hold him to account and prevent this humiliation to victims.”
Feds get more time to weigh Boston Marathon bomber appeal
BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to give prosecutors another month to decide their next step after the court tossed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week said prosecutors can have until Sept. 14 to file a petition asking the full court to rehear the case. The government's petition was initially due on Friday.
Prosecutors asked for more time to decide whether to ask the court to reconsider the case, saying the process “in a case of this magnitude” requires input “from various components within the Department of Justice.” Prosecutors could also appeal directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court last month threw out Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 bombing that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The appeals court said the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases and ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old should be executed.
Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 on 30 charges, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction. The 1st Circuit upheld all but a few of the convictions.
Fire that destroyed St. Paul hotel project was arson
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A massive blaze that destroyed a hotel project under construction in downtown St. Paul was arson, authorities said.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that determination Tuesday, along with the St. Paul Fire Department, St. Paul Police Department and Minnesota state fire marshal’s division.
Investigators concluded the Aug. 4 fire was intentionally set after investigating the scene, reviewing video footage and talking to witnesses. A four-day search found no human remains, and no one was unaccounted for.
In a statement, CEO Anne Behrendt of Doran Companies, the general contractor on the $69 million Seven Corners Gateway project, said company officials are “extremely disappointed” to learn that the fire was set intentionally.
“This destructive act is a considerable setback to a project that was moving the economy forward and suppor
Omaha man who broke into a home was shot with his own gun
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to steal two dogs at gunpoint was shot with his own gun during a struggle over it.
Omaha Police said the 29-year-old man was shot by a resident of a home in northeast Omaha shortly before midnight Tuesday as the resident took the gun away from the suspect.
The man was found a short time later when he went to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, and he was arrested after he was treated for the injury.
Court records show that the wounded man is already awaiting trial on charges of robbery and criminal impersonation in two separate felony cases.
Ricketts bans Chinese app on state phones, citing security
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has banned the Chinese app TikTok on state government phones, citing security concerns.
Ricketts announced the ban Wednesday, days after President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping ban on dealings with the app's Chinese owners.
Ricketts said Nebraska's ban is intended to protect the state against cyberattacks.
“The Chinese government has long engaged in systematic, covert efforts to access sensitive data from U.S. governments, companies, and individuals,” he said in a statement. “As an app owned by a company based in China, TikTok is legally obligated to provide data from its users to the country’s communist regime upon request."
Egg producer gouged prices when pandemic hit, lawsuit says
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country’s largest egg producers illegally inflated prices when the pandemic hit New York, taking in $4 million as it charged up to four times more per carton, state Attorney General Letitia James charged in a lawsuit Tuesday.
James claims that in March and April, Hillandale Farms price gouged more than 4 million cartons of eggs sold to grocery store chains, U.S. military facilities and wholesale food distributors. The lawsuit seeks restitution for consumers.
“As this pandemic ravaged our country, Hillandale exploited hardworking New Yorkers to line its own pockets,” James said in a prepared release.
Hillandale said in a statement that it is prepared to defend against the allegations in court. The company said the pandemic “caused a massive disruption in every sector of the economy, including the egg industry.”
Hillandale said eggs have historically been subject to volatile pricing. “But our approach to pricing has been consistent for decades, and without complaint, whether that has led to profits or losses, and the last several months have been no exception.”
The suit filed in state court in New York City alleges that Hillandale raised prices on eggs sold to Stop & Shop, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Associated Supermarkets and the commissary stores at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Fort Hamilton and Fort Drum. In one case, per-dozen prices for large, white eggs charged to Western Beef supermarkets went from 59 cents to $1.10 in January to $2.93 by the end of March.
The lawsuit alleges that prices did not reflect increased costs, but higher consumer demand during the pandemic. James’ office said it had received complaints from retail customers who found the jacked-up prices “ridiculous” and “disgraceful.”
Auction for former North Dakota missile site falls short
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An auction for a former missile site in northeastern North Dakota fell short of the hoped-for price Tuesday.
Over 70 bidders were registered online to bid on the 50-acre, double-fenced, Cold War-era site near Fairdale. Leslie Volochenko of Mandan bought the property in 2012 and put it up for sale since he hopes to move to Texas.
Dave Keller of Pifer’s Auction & Realty conducted the auction but says the highest bidder fell short of the nearly half-million-dollar price Volochenko hoped to get.
Keller said they are negotiating with the highest bidder, who is a man from North Dakota, and hope to have things figured out by the end of the week.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the site includes a command bunker and 14 missile launch tubes.
No prosecution for many arrested at Portland's protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People arrested in Portland since late May on non-violent misdemeanor charges during the protests that have racked Oregon’s largest city for more than two months won't be prosecuted.
The new policy announced Tuesday recognizes the outrage and frustration over a history of racial injustice that has led to the city's often violent protests and the practical realities of the court system, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said. It is running more than two months behind in processing cases because of COVID-19,
As a result, at least several hundred people arrested over the past few months will not face criminal prosecution, according to statistics provided by Schmidt’s office. The same no prosecution policy applies to those arrested on similar charges in future demonstrations, he said.
“The protesters are angry ... and deeply frustrated with what they perceive to be structural inequities in our basic social fabric. And this frustration can escalate to levels that violate the law,” Schmidt said.
He added: “This policy acknowledges that centuries of disparate treatment of our black and brown communities have left deep wounds and that the healing process will not be easy or quick.”
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, informed of the impending policy change last week, said the decision does not change Oregon law and still holds accouontable people who commit violent acts or intentionally damage property.
“Committing a crime is different from demonstrating,” Lovell said in a statement. “The arrests we make often come after hours of damage to private property, disruption of public transit and traffic on public streets, thefts from small businesses, arson, burglary, attacks on members of the community, and attacks against police officers.”
2 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash near Sturgis rally
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died and a third person has been injured in a crash west of Sturgis where the annual motorcycle rally is taking place.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Highway 14A when he missed a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into two eastbound motorcycles about 5 p.m. Monday.
The patrol says a 55-year-old man driving one of the eastbound motorcycles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 22-year-old was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he died. The 60-year-old male driver of the third motorcycle suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
No one was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs through Aug. 16.
1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing loses appeal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin girls who repeatedly stabbed a classmate because she believed a fictional horror character named Slender Man would attack her family if she didn’t kill the girl lost an appeal Wednesday.
Morgan Geyser was 12 at the time of the 2014 attack. Geyser’s attorney Matthew Pinix had argued that she should have been charged with second-degree intentional homicide, which would have placed the case in juvenile court. Instead, she was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, which put the case in adult court.
But Wisconsin's 2nd District Court of Appeals found that the Waukesha County Circuit Court correctly kept the case in adult court.
Pinix said he planned to appeal Wednesday's ruling to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He declined further comment until he had finished reading the ruling.
Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner, who was stabbed 19 times and left for dead. Investigators said Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier lured her from a sleepover to a nearby park in Waukesha. All three girls were 12.
The appeals court did not rule on whether statements Geyser made to police should have been allowed at trial. The appeals court said it didn't matter because other evidence against her was overwhelming.
Geyser was ordered to spend 40 years in a mental health institution. Weier was committed to a mental health facility for 25 years.
