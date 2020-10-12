Three-year-old suffers thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park
JACKSON (WNE) — A three-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back in Yellowstone National Park on Friday.
The accident occurred near the Fountain Freight Road near Midway Geyser Basin when the toddler took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature, according to a National Park Service press release.
The child was life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Park officials are investigating the incident and reminding visitors to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas.
"The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface," park officials stated in the release. "Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features."
It was the second significant injury in a thermal area in 2020, park officials said. In May, a visitor – who had illegally entered the park – fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos.
Though infrequent compared to injuries resulting from encounters with wildlife in Yellowstone, there have been other thermal burn injuries scattered over the years.
In September 2019, a man suffered severe burns after falling into thermal water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser. In June 2017, a man sustained severe burns after falling in a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin. In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.
Woman sentenced to 5 to 7 years in prison for assault by vehicle in Gillette
GILLETTE (WNE) – A woman who ran into a semitruck on Interstate 90 after getting on the wrong on-ramp will spend up to 14 years in prison.
Mary Jane Steele, 52, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for aggravated assault and battery related to the crash.
Those are to be served consecutively to a probation revocation of four to seven years in prison for forgery. She has been credited with more than two years of time already served between the two charges.
She also must pay $26,700 in restitution to GT Express out of Mohena, Illinois, for damage to the semitruck.
Steele reportedly took a woman’s 1999 Buick LeSabre on Jan. 20, 2019, after being told she couldn’t use it. Soon after that theft was reported, the car was seen in the Boot Hill Nightclub parking lot before it took off northbound on Gurley Avenue and went into the opposite lane, nearly colliding with a truck near Little Powder River Road.
She took off on Northern Drive and then Garner Lake Road, where her speeds were estimated at up to 80 mph, according to the affidavit.
She then got onto the wrong on-ramp onto I-90 at Garner Lake Road and collided head-on with a semitrailer.
She had substantial injuries from the crash, according to court documents. Before she was taken to Denver to be treated for the injuries, she told police that she had “depression,” according to the affidavit.
Three dogs were with her in the car and one died at the crash, which led to a misdemeanor conviction for cruelty to animals. Two other dogs were taken to the Animal Shelter.
Entries accepted for Wyoming Wildlife photo contest
RAWLINS (WNE) — Submissions for the 2020 Wyoming Wildlife magazine annual photo contest are being accepted online until midnight Nov. 23.
Winning entries will be published in the February 2021 photo issue of Wyoming Wildlife.
“Photographers from around the world have the opportunity to showcase the unique and awe-inspiring shots they’ve taken in Wyoming,” said Tracie Binkerd, magazine editor.
In addition to a magazine feature, the grand-prize winner for the best overall photo will receive $600 and a $350 voucher for a print of their shot on metal, gallery mount or other canvas at Artizen Photo Printing.
Prizes are also offered for first, second and third places in each of the four photo categories. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.
Contestants can submit up to 10 photographs; the maximum size for each is 9 MB. Each must represent one of the following categories: — Wildlife: wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and insects — Scenic: landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent — Recreation: people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities — Flora: wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants.
Submissions are accepted online only.
Photos must have been taken in Wyoming and cannot have been previously submitted to or taken on assignment for Wyoming Wildlife.
Employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioners and their immediate families are ineligible.
Photographers are encouraged to practice ethical photography, keeping an appropriate distance and respecting animals and their habitats.
For more information, complete submission guidelines and prizes, visit wgfd. wyo.gov/About-Us/Wyoming-Wildlife/ Photo-Contest-Entry. For questions, contact Patrick Owen at 307-777-4547 or patrick. owen@wyo.gov.
Snow King gets nod to expand in three directions on national forest
JACKSON (WNE) – The Bridger-Teton National Forest is moving forward with a plan for Snow King Mountain that allows the ski resort’s infrastructure to spread out in three directions: to the east, west and over the backside into Leeks Canyon.
Snow King Mountain Resort had requested all of those expansion areas, which include two boundary adjustments, and all were part of a draft decision released Friday morning by the Bridger-Teton.
Other elements of Snow King’s plans that moved forward as part of a “preferred alternative” in the forest’s final environmental impact statement include new ski runs, a longer and wider summit access road, summit restaurant, a zip line, mountain bike trails, magic carpet conveyors, a backside ski lift and a gondola to replace the Summit Lift.
Almost everything that Snow King Mountain Resort asked for going into the federal planning process in 2018 has held up so far, which pleased Ryan Stanley, the ski area’s general manager.
“I thought it was really positive and exciting,” Stanley told the Jackson Hole Daily on Friday.
In conjunction with the 32-page decision document, the Bridger-Teton also issued a 293-page final environmental impact statement and a 165-page “response to comments documents.” All those documents, which are posted at JHNewsAndGuide.com, lay out what Snow King will be allowed to do in detail — and their potential impacts.
Although the documents released Friday constitute a “decision,” that decision is a draft, and an objection process lies ahead. Objections are due by Nov. 23.
The forthcoming objection process, which is relatively new to the Forest Service, is intended to avert litigation by striking compromises between parties that commented on the draft plans but don’t like what they see in the final.
