CASPER (WNE) — The University of Wyoming suspended the privileges of a Laramie church elder to reserve a table in the school’s student union after the elder targeted an LGBTQ student by name last week, UW President Ed Seidel announced Wednesday.
“Following a review of the Dec. 2 incident in the Wyoming Union involving the harassment of a UW student by an individual external to the university, we have determined that these actions violated the university policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment,” Seidel said in his message. “Given this, the individual’s privileges to reserve a table in the Union have been suspended for one year.”
On Friday, Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who told the Star-Tribune on Monday that he’s been preaching at the university for 17 years, displayed a sign on his table that said: “God Created Male and Female and [the student’s name] is a male,” multiple sources told the Star-Tribune on Monday.
A university official told Schmidt to remove the student’s name, and he complied, university spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday.
Because Schmidt complied with the request, he was allowed to stay, Baldwin said.
Baldwin told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that the university’s decision followed a “deeper assessment” specifically of Schmidt’s using a student’s name on his sign.
The Star-Tribune asked ASUW student senator Tanner Ewalt if students might push to have Schmidt’s tabling privileges permanently revoked.
“I will be,” Ewalt responded.
Swilling also said he’s “relatively certain” that “a large number of students” will push for permanent revocation of Schmidt’s tabling rights.
This story was published on Dec. 8, 2022.
Sheridan High School’s We the People team takes home state championship — again
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A select group of Sheridan High School students punched their ticket to Washington, D.C., Tuesday, as the We the People team once again earned the state championship while in Cheyenne.
This is the eighth time SHS has taken home gold from the competition in the last nine years.
This year, the district and state competitions were held back to back. The top six at district advanced to state, which included Sheridan High School. After that, Sheridan students eased into the state title.
That ease while on the main stage, however, came with hours of practice and preparation by the students ahead of the trip south.
"Every day you're at least spending an hour looking at the news, going over what you know and making sure you're retaining all the knowledge you can," SHS junior Alli Ligocki said.
The legacy of success Sheridan High School students bring to the competition each year is a product of the efforts put in by the competing students and those who came before them.
"We have a lot of students whose siblings did the program before," We the People sponsor and high school teacher Michael Thomas said.
Additionally, Thomas said former students involved in We the People serve as mentors to the current year's students. Students can only compete once in We the People, so having mentors with previous experience proves beneficial.
The national competition will be held in Washington, D.C., April 22-24, 2023.
Students cover partial costs to the trip, and the rest is fundraised through community efforts.
For more information on how to support the We the People group traveling to nationals, contact Michael Thomas at michael.thomas@scsd2.com.
This story was published on Dec. 7, 2022.
Former Big Horn Co-op employees facing felony theft, conspiracy charges
LOVELL (WNE) — Two former employees have been accused of stealing more than $50,000 from Big Horn Co-op over a 12-month period before their activities were detected in late August 2022.
Felony theft and conspiracy charges were filed Thursday, Dec. 1, against Eric James Stanley, 36, and Laurie Denise Barber, 30. They were arrested Friday, Dec. 2, in Greybull and are currently being held in the Big Horn County Jail, with bond for each set at $25,000.
Court documents detail how Stanley and Barber, co-workers at the Greybull store, allegedly initiated 162 fraudulent returns and refunded to themselves $11,565 in cash and $38,674 in credit to their debit cards, totaling $50,139, between Aug. 26, 2021, and Aug. 17, 2022.
Greybull police officers who executed search warrants of Stanley and Barber’s home and vehicles seized notebooks, debit cards and cell phones that were used in commission of the alleged crimes.
In the affidavit, Greybull officer Drew Patrick states, “From initial review of the security footage and documents provided by Big Horn Coop, it appears that Stanley and Barber would enter item numbers associated with Co-op inventory into the computer and initiate a return of that item. The returns did not appear to be connected to any legitimate purchase.
“In order to process the return, Stanley or Barber would then place a debit card into the card reader, finalizing the return of money onto that card. All of the returns between Aug. 26, 2021, and Aug. 17, 2022, completed by Stanley or Barber, match one of the debit cards found in their possession” on Aug. 25, 2022.
According to the affidavit, Stanley “admitted to conspiring and completing this theft with Barber,” saying they were doing it to “pay bills” and that more than $50,000 in losses “sounded correct.”
This story was published on Dec. 8, 2022.
Couple facing multiple charges
CODY (WNE) — A Cody couple was charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 16 after Cody Police Officers found meth in their car and home.
Nathan Kittle, 34, and Claire Bowler, 35, were stopped outside of a Cody elementary school after CPD Officer Blake Stinson learned Kittle had been driving his child to school late every day and Kittle had a suspended driver’s license.
When Stinson asked Kittle about his driver’s license, Kittle admitted it had been suspended. He also told officers that his girlfriend, Bowler, was dying, and he needed to drive her to the hospital.
Stinson called an ambulance, the affidavit said. He detected the scent of marijuana in the car. He further noted that both Kittle and Bowler looked in poor health and appeared to have used methamphetamine.
While Bowler was transported to the hospital, Kittle was arrested.
He was charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing the child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth was possessed, stored or ingested, and one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
During a search of Kittle’s vehicle, Stinson found a kit with several syringes, a metal spoon, Q-Tip heads and two ziplock bags with 2.65 grams of meth.
Stinson later got a search warrant for Kittle and Bowler’s residence and found drug paraphernalia and a container containing crystalline white powder.
Bowler tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenophrine and “came very close to dying” on Nov. 16, Stinson wrote.
She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing said child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth is possessed, stored or ingested. She was also charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Both Bowler and Kittle were given a $10,000 bond each. As of Nov. 30, both remained in the Park County Detention Center.
This story was published on Dec. 8, 2022.
