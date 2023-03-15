Wyoming’s average gasoline prices up less than a penny per gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE)— Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 59.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.06, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of 89 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon Monday.The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Mar. 15, 2023.
Fewer deaths, births recorded among Wyoming residents in 2022
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Fewer deaths and births were recorded among Wyoming residents in 2022 than the previous year, according to official records held by Vital Statistics Services, part of the Wyoming Department of Health.
Among Wyoming residents, there were 5,886 deaths recorded in 2022, 6,572 deaths in 2021, 5,986 deaths in 2020 and 5,122 deaths in 2019, according to official death certificate information.
“Wyoming’s data showed consistent, modest increases in deaths before the pandemic for several years, largely due to our aging population,” said Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar with WDH. “The COVID-19 pandemic was a factor behind the sharply increased recorded deaths we saw in 2020 and 2021.The numbers are still higher than we would have expected before the pandemic, but may be beginning to return to a more normal state.”
Stefan Johansson, WDH director, said, “There was a notable reduction in suicides last year. This is certainly something we welcome.”
In 2022, there were 149 suicides recorded among Wyoming residents, compared to 190 in 2021 and 182 in 2020.
In 2022, there were 93 overdose deaths recorded among Wyoming residents, compared to 98 in 2021 and 90 in 2020.
The top five causes of death in Wyoming for 2022, listed in order, were heart diseases, cancers, various types of accidents and adverse effects, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and related conditions, and COVID-19. COVID-19 had been the third-leading cause of death in both 2020 and 2021.
There were 6,050 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2022 compared with 6,236 in 2021, 6,133 in 2020 and 6,568 in 2019, before the pandemic.
The records are considered provisional at this point; minor adjustments are expected as numbers are finalized.
This story was published on March 15, 2023.
Douglas man charged with six counts of sex assault of minors
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man faces up to 300 years in prison and $60,000 in fines if he is convicted on all six felony charges of sexual assault of minors filed against him.
Edward N. Ware, 53, was arrested in Douglas in late February during a police search over several days for a suicidal man with a gun making threats not only against himself but against others, according to police.
During the incident in inclement weather, two police cruisers collided while trying to box in the man, who police identified later as Ware. The accident occurred on the W. Yellowstone Highway Bridge while the officers were trying to get into position to conduct a felony traffic stop, according to Douglas Police Detective Sean Leman.
Ware was bound over March 3 from Converse County Circuit Court to state district court where the trial will be scheduled.
The identities of the victims, including age and any other information that might lead to their identification, is sealed by state law and by Douglas Budget news policy.
All six charges are felonies carrying a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison and a $10,000 fine each.
According to redacted court documents in the case, both victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged crimes, which they told police occurred between October 2022 and January 2023.
Douglas police became aware of the alleged crimes when another person reported it after hearing about it from Ware, according to the police affidavit filed with the court.
Leman said the investigation into additional allegations against Ware is ongoing and more charges may be filed in the future.
This story was published on March 15, 2023.
