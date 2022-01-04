Wyoming gas prices fall by 3.1 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.65 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.84, a difference of $1.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 9.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
This story was published on Jan. 3
———
Man sentenced to prison for attempted assault
CODY (WNE) — A Cody man has been sentenced to 12-16 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to commit first degree sexual assault.
Saturnino “Junior” Rodriguez, 21, admitted to trying to rape a 31-year-old woman at the Caroline Lockhart Inn last March. Charges for burglary with intent to commit first degree sexual assault were dismissed with prejudice under the plea deal.
After walking into a room at the inn without approval, he entered the bathroom where the woman was and lowered his pants, pulling out and playing with his genitalia. He confirmed that he grabbed the woman’s head in an effort to engage oral sex, and said that she “freaked out” in response to his actions.
Rodriguez said the female rejected him, but he “pleaded” with her to have sex with him. When she escaped out of the bathroom, Rodriguez followed and pushed her face down onto the bed. He confirmed he opened up her shirt and made contact with her breasts with his mouth and hands.
“Rodriguez confirmed that (the woman) kept saying no and was trying to get away,” Cody Police Officer Juston Wead wrote in the affidavit.
At this point the victim ran out of the room, and Rodriguez was verbally confronted by one of her male friends.
When Rodriguez first spoke with authorities about the incident, he claimed he engaged in acts consensually.
He later admitted his intentions were to have sex with the woman and he was going to do this consensually or “‘by force,’” Wead said.
This story was published on Jan. 3.
