F.E. Warren unveils park
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The new park at F.E. Warren Air Force Base has been around a year in the making. The idea came about because anyone who wanted to see the missile display would have to technically go onto the base, even if the farthest they went onto it was the display.
More than 1,400 people come to the base every year just to see the missile display and static aircraft, so the Air Force officials and the city of Cheyenne partnered together to see how they could make life a little simpler for base visitors.
The city engineering department managed to create an accessible, yet classic, design for a park that would give guests the chance to park in front of the base and walk over to the displays without having to go through security checks.
On Thursday, the new F.E. Warren Air Force Base Air Park was officially opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring multiple Air Force officials, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen.
Three intercontinental ballistic missiles that tower high above head are on display at the park, all of which were operated during the Cold War Period. There is also the Bell UH-1F Huey helicopter, which was used to transport military personnel to and from the base from 1966 to 1980. The helicopter was restored in 2000.
———
Ultra changes name to PureWest
PINEDALE (WNE) — What’s in a name? With its acquisition of Pinedale Energy Partners Operators’ assets, the Anticline’s largest natural gas producer is changing its name again to pursue a new image.
With the continued downturn in natural gas prices and a competitive market, Ultra is carving a new niche to distinguish itself as an environmentally friendly operator with lowered emissions and more efficient equipment.
“Along with our name change, we have changed our mission – to advance modern life by producing natural gas in a safe, environmentally-responsible, and cost-conscious manner – and these changes reflect these new commitments,” said PureWest CEO Christopher Valdez.
It has partnered with Project Canary to certify its wells as TrustWell “responsibly sourced gas” and will have 871 wells certified this year and the rest by the end of next year, he said.
Between Pinedale and Denver, PureWest now has about 150 employees. Valdez declined to say how many from PEPO were retained after Ultra took over.
“We operate in one of the most stringent regulatory environments in the country,” Valdez said last week. “We’ve taken the momentum of reaching the high bar set for us by (Wyoming and federal) regulatory agencies and continued to innovate and advance a number of voluntary initiatives.”
Those include quarterly camera-based leak inspections on all facilities, which he said shows “one of the lowest methane intensity rates in the country – 0.04 percent.
