Average gas prices jump more than 10 cents in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 33.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has risen 14.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.143 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.42, while the highest was $4.39, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 on Monday.The national average is up 28.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 22 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Two face 69 years for alleged drug distribution
EVANSTON—An Evanston man and woman have been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and multiple counts of possession following a traffic stop.
Evanston Police Department officer Nikoli Knezovich pulled over a green Honda Civic headed west on Bear River Drive on July 18.
According to the affidavit, an officer saw the driver, Michael Bennett, remove a pink balloon from the center console then attempt to put it back. Two backpacks were found in the back seat. Bennett allegedly said one of them was his, and the other belonged to his passenger, Madison Finney.
According to court documents, a search revealed a burnt suspected fentanyl pill near the cupholders and a drawstring bag containing a scale, nine plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine, eight suspected fentanyl pills, one bag of suspected marijuana and one bag containing an unknown brown substance.
Finney asked to remove a balloon, which she confirmed was paraphernalia, from her pants. Her purse was searched, allegedly yielding a used syringe, two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, one containing suspected marijuana and two glass pipes with residue.
In a backpack that was allegedly Finney’s, officers found a small drawstring bag containing multiple unused plastic baggies, a vial with suspected methamphetamine, a scale, five balloons and a bag filled with suspected methamphetamine.
Also in the backpack, according to court documents, were five Suboxone strips, which are typically used to mimic the effects of opioids as part of rehabilitation programs.
Officers said they located two small notebooks containing names of people who owe money from drug transactions and a list of substance prices.
The substances were tested and yielded presumptive positive results. If convicted, the pair will face a penalty of up to 69 years in prison and $91,000 in fines, as well as court fees.
Gov. Gordon celebrates first anniversary of 988 suicide lifeline
CHEYENNE—In July 2022, Wyoming and the rest of the nation transitioned to a simplified 988 number for suicide lifeline services.That same month, the state began offering full-time, Wyoming-based coverage 24 hours a day, every day.
One year later, Gov. Mark Gordon says that the 988 service and Wyoming-based crisis counselors are making a difference in reaching more individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
According to data from the Wyoming Department of Health, since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went into effect, Wyoming crisis workers have taken more than 4,200 calls. Of those calls, 99.8% did not require law enforcement or EMS intervention.
In the year prior to 988, there were nearly 1,800 calls answered, an increase that officials attribute to both increased awareness through advertising, as well as the simplified, easier- to-remember number.
“These statistics are very encouraging,”Gordon said in a news release.“The fact we are receiving more calls reflects the importance of this service — and the fact that the vast majority are handled without having to rely on law enforcement or EMS underscores the effectiveness and value of the lifeline. Wyoming is taking some positive steps in addressing the issue of suicide, but there is more work to be done.”
Wyoming has the most suicides per capita of any state most years, and Gordon has put an emphasis on shoring up Wyoming’s mental health care.
During the 2023 legislative session, he signed House Bill 65 establishing the 988 system for suicide prevention.The Legislature did not establish a permanent funding source for the lifeline, however. It is currently funded through June 2025, primarily with federal COVID emergency funds.
