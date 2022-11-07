Wyoming adds jobs, but still not at full recovery
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Wyoming continues to add jobs, just not enough to completely recover from losses incurred during a much-earlier period of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, newly released state figures show.
From the second quarter of last year to 2022’s same quarter, Wyoming added 5,118 jobs, a gain of 1.9% to a total of more than 272,000, one of the newly posted online charts shows.
Payrolls rose by a much greater portion, up 8.3% to some $3.7 billion.
“Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre pandemic levels,” noted an email Friday from the Department of Workforce Services’ Research and Planning office. “Total employment in second quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,300 jobs from second quarter 2019.”
What Wyoming employers paid their staff grew by a much larger portion than total employment, amid high inflation.
From April through June, the mining, oil and gas sector added some 1,594 positions, an 11% gain to a total of just over 16,000, per the newly issued data contained in another online chart. That’s down from close to 20,000 mining workers in the first quarter of 2020, mostly before the pandemic started drastically impacting the U.S.; the last quarter of 2019 had more than 20,000.
Other big gainers of employees year-over-year in the second quarter were leisure and hospitality, a 4.1% increase; retail trade, up 2.8%, and “professional & business services,” with a 3.8% rise.
Retail trade employed some 30,000-plus people in the state, a gain of about 7% from the first quarter of 2020.
Some government and related employers had fewer workers in this year’s second quarter than they had a year earlier. State government shed 2.7% of its positions, for just over 12,000 people total, for instance.
This story was published on Nov. 5, 2022.
Man sentenced for attempting to escape detention
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Michael Tabor, 38, pleaded guilty to escape from official detention in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday.
During his arraignment for a separate crime March 28, Tabor attempted to flee Sheridan County Circuit Court, prompting a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy to use force to regain control of Tabor. This use of force included the deployment of a Taser.
Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the state chose to withdraw from the plea agreement for modification.
Citing Tabor’s criminal history, including two convictions since being jailed, the state recommended Tabor finish his remaining 60-day jail time before being turned over to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Defense attorney Jonathan W. Foreman requested the court allow Tabor to serve his sentence concurrently, as opposed to a split sentence from his previous charges.
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips sentenced Tabor to 18 to 36 months at Wyoming State Penitentiary, suspended in favor of a 280 day split sentence at Sheridan County Jail.
This is to be followed by two years of supervised probation, after which Tabor must enroll in and complete inpatient treatment as defined in the terms of his probation.
This story was published on Nov. 5, 2022.
Rock Springs City Council denies resident’s request to repeal wildlife ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Rock Springs City Council denied a request from a resident to repeal an ordinance against feeding wildlife within city limits.
“You are elected to approve ordinances that benefit our community. I am asking you to repeal Ordinance 2021-13 Section 3-545 ‘Feeding of wildlife,’” Rock Springs resident Bill Wonnacott said during the council meeting on Nov. 1. “This ordinance has no value. It does nothing to solve the issue. It only harms our wildlife, causes negative financial impact to our businesses and heartache for our wildlife managers.”
Wonnacott said he was unaware that Rock Springs had this type of ordinance until he was given a citation for feeding deer illegally.
“Wildlife is a part of our heritage and should be appreciated and cared for. Why doesn’t Rock Springs become a community known to appreciate and care for its wildlife? We have the resources to minimize wildlife impact while enjoying a valuable asset from our heritage,” he said.
He also said that he is tired of having to call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to put down sick deer.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said the ordinance prohibits Rock Springs residents from feeding deer things like pellets, grain and human food; however, the ordinance doesn’t include planted or naturally grown materials.
“That being said, if you want to plant a garden and a deer goes in your backyard and eats an apple, I don’t think that’s where it applies,” Kaumo said.
Wonnacott argued that natural resources die and don’t last the whole year for the deer and said he has been buying feed for several years.
Council members agreed they did not see any interest in repealing the ordinance.
This story was published on Nov. 5, 2022.
