Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state, despite assurances from President Donald Trump over the weekend that “we're rounding the turn, we're doing great.”
With Election Day just over a week away, average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Newly confirmed infections per day are rising in 47 states, and deaths are up in 34.
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country. Deaths are a lagging indicator — that is, it generally takes a few weeks for people to sicken and die from the coronavirus.
Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota expert on infectious diseases who warned over the summer of a fall surge, said what’s happening now is a confluence of three factors: “pandemic fatigue" among people who are weary of hunkering down and are venturing out more; “pandemic anger” among those are don’t believe the scourge is a real threat; and cold weather, which is forcing more Americans indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.
“When you put those three together, we shouldn’t be surprised what we’re seeing,” Osterholm said.
The virus is blamed for more than 8.6 million confirmed infections and over 225,000 deaths in the U.S., the highest such totals anywhere in the world.
Deaths are still well below the U.S. peak of over 2,200 per day in late April. But experts are warning of a grim fall and winter, with a widely cited model from the University of Washington projecting about 386,000 dead by Feb. 1. A vaccine is unlikely to become widely available until mid-2021.
Man with metal detector finds 222-year-old coin near church
EMBDEN, Maine (AP) — A man with a metal detector has found a long-hidden, 222-year-old coin under a few inches of soil outside a church in Maine.
Shane Houston, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend from New Hampshire when he found the coin earlier this month, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American-minted money in North America.
He said it was found on the grounds of a church in Embden where he had permission to use his metal detector.
The penny is not in pristine condition. Houston said it might fetch $200 but he has no intentions of selling it.
On the same trip, he also found an 1818 penny, a full wagon wheel and a musket ball. The ammunition was measured at 0.75 caliber, making it British in origin.
Man charged in burning of ballot drop box in Boston
BOSTON (AP) — A man was charged with setting a Boston ballot drop box on fire and damaging dozens of ballots, police said Monday.
Worldy Armand, a 39-year-old Boston resident, was taken into custody late Sunday, hours after he started a fire inside a drop box outside the Boston Public Library in the city's Back Bay neighborhood, authorities said. The box contained more than 120 ballots.
Armand faces a charge of willful and malicious burning, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.
The FBI had said Sunday that it’s investigating. Federal authorities urged members of the public to “remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious, election-related activity.”
Massachusetts' elections chief said he has directed local officials to boost security at drop boxes with guards and video surveillance, and to empty the boxes frequently.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said in an interview Monday that he’s also advising communities to lock their ballot drop boxes on Saturday night, which is Halloween.
“We’re concerned that for that period of time, especially after dark, that they could be the object of pranksters or other individuals," Galvin said.
Armand was arrested after drug control unit officers on patrol saw a man who matched the description of the suspect authorities were looking for in the ballot box fire, police said. Police said he also had an active warrant for receiving stolen property.
It's the second fire reported at a ballot box in the U.S. this month. A fire inside an official Los Angeles County ballot drop box is also being investigated as arson, authorities said last week.
Susan B. Anthony's headstone gets shield from voter stickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — People putting their “I Voted” stickers on women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony's headstone will see something new this year: a plastic cover.
Her headstone, in a cemetery in Rochester, New York, now has a shield to prevent further degradation to the marble from the stickers' glue and the cleaners used to remove the stickers, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. Her sister Mary Anthony's headstone, just next to hers, was also covered.
The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, said Patricia Corcoran, president of the nonprofit Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, in an email. That day, as many as 12,000 people visited Mount Hope Cemetery, the sisters' final resting place, to honor the work done by Anthony to win women's suffrage and to memorialize the first time Americans could vote for a female major-party presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.
A restoration effort in spring revealed the damage done to the marble marker by the stickers, Corcoran said.
The nonprofit's main mission is the cemetery’s preservation, “so above all we wanted to protect this iconic gravesite,” she said.
The headstones were already covered in plastic on Saturday, when in-person early voting began in New York.
The city of Rochester, which owns the cemetery, doesn't know how many voters will visit this Election Day, said Justin Roj, spokesperson for the city.
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight
NEW YORK (AP) — Several Fox News Channel on-air personalities were exposed last week to someone on a private plane who later tested positive for COVID-19, leading the network to take extra precautions this week.
The network said in a memo to staff members on Monday that there had recently been “a few” positive coronavirus tests among its employees, leading to their quarantine.
At least one person who tested positive was on a flight that ferried Fox personnel to New York from Nashville, Tennessee, the site of last week's final presidential debate, according to The New York Times, which first reported the development.
Fox cited privacy concerns in not identifying who had tested positive or was exposed. However, the network's top news anchors, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, anchored Fox's debate coverage from Nashville on Thursday, and commentators Dana Perino and Juan Williams were also on site.
Fox News Media President Jay Wallace was also on the flight, the Times said.
Baier, speaking on colleague Brian Kilmeade's radio show on Monday, said all precautions are being taken.
“I've tested negative three times now and I'll be doing the show from home this week,” he said. “And we'll be in preparation for Election Day.”
Perino and Williams are both on the Fox show “The Five,” which had only recently returned to the studio after its hosts worked remotely since the beginning of the epidemic.
Nearly half of state prisoners test positive for COVID-19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Nearly half of the prisoners at state facilities in South Dakota have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to figures released Monday by the Department of Corrections.
The update was posted after a weekend in which cases of the coronavirus doubled among the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls and the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
The report shows that as of Sept. 30 there have been 1,555 positive cases among the state's 3,347 prisoners, a rate of 46%. The Mike Durfee State Prison has confirmed the most cases with 674, which means that two of every three inmates has tested positive for the virus.
The South Dakota State Penitentiary has recorded the second most cases with 506, but the highest positivity rate at 73%. The penitentiary has the largest number of infections among staff, with 35.
The three women’s prisons in Pierre have seen 243 cases.
Couple pleads not guilty to killing, abusing children
KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee couple pleaded not guilty Monday to dozens of charges including murder and abuse involving children they had adopted.
Michael Gray Sr., 63, and Shirley Gray, 60, were arraigned on the 42-count indictment handed down last week by a Roane County grand jury, news outlets reported.
The charges involve the death of a girl, whose remains were found on the property, and other children the couple had adopted.
The couple was arrested in May after a little boy was spotted walking alone along a Roane County road.
Arrest warrants say passersby called 911, and a responding officer began asking questions. The boy’s legal guardian soon confessed, the warrants said, to burying the remains of a little girl in a barn and locking a 15-year-old boy in the basement for four years.
Two other children spent time in a wire dog cage, while all were supposedly homeschooled and appeared to be “stunted in growth,” according to the warrants.
Michael Gray told authorities that the girl was about 10 when she died in 2017, a few months after she was locked in the basement, and that he buried her inside a barn in the backyard, the warrants said. Investigators found her skeletal remains the day after the 911 call.
The couple is also facing a theft charge. Authorities say they didn't report the girl's death and kept receiving state benefits.
Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists removed 98 so-called murder hornets from a nest discovered near the Canadian border in Washington state over the weekend, including 13 that were captured live in a net, the state Department of Agriculture said Monday.
The other 85 Asian giant hornets were vacuumed into a special container when the first nest discovered on U.S. soil was eradicated on Saturday, the agency said.
“The eradication went very smoothly,'' managing entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a press release. “This is only the start of our work to hopefully prevent the Asian giant hornet from gaining a foothold in the Pacific Northwest.
"We suspect there may be more nests in Whatcom County,'' Spichiger said.
Saturday’s operation began at about 5:30 a.m. with the team donning protective suits and setting up scaffolding around the tree so they could reach the opening of the nest, which was about 10 feet high. The team stuffed dense foam padding into a crevice above and below the nest entrance and wrapped the tree with cellophane, leaving just a single opening. This is where the team inserted a vacuum hose to remove the hornets from the nest.
Team members used a wooden board to whack the tree to encourage hornets to leave the nest, the agency said.
When the hornets stopped coming out of the nest, the team pumped carbon dioxide into the tree to kill or anesthetize any remaining hornets. They then sealed the tree with spray foam, wrapped it again with cellophane, and finally placed traps nearby to catch any potential survivors or hornets who may have been away during the operation and returned to the tree. The work was completed by 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.