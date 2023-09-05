Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office increases enforcement for out-of-state tags
ROCK SPRINGS—Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office announced last week that it will be increasing enforcement efforts of the registration of out-of-state license plates for non-residents working in the state.
By state law, any non-resident who is employed in Wyoming, either temporarily or full-time, and who owns or operates a non-commercial (personal) vehicle while in Wyoming must immediately upon employment purchase a temporary registration or obtain a valid Wyoming registration.
The only exceptions to the law include full-reciprocity agreements with Idaho, New Mexico, Illinois, and Nebraska, in which case non-residents who work in Wyoming who occupy permanent residence in these states may run with their regular registration, and daily commuter reciprocity with Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Utah, in which case non-residents who work in Wyoming and who commute to work daily in Wyoming may also run with their regular registration.
In all cases, anyone who is employed in Wyoming for longer than 120 days must obtain a regular, valid Wyoming registration.
Temporary 30-, 60- and 90-day registration permits may be obtained in any 12-month period, with the temporary permit beginning on the date the owner or operator entered Wyoming or the date of purchase of the vehicle.The fee for a temporary registration is $50 per month and cannot exceed 120 days per vehicle.
Applications for temporary or standard vehicle registration can be made in person at the county treasurer’s office at the courthouse in Green River, located at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way. If you have questions, please contact the treasurer’s office by phone at (307) 872-3720.
In Wyoming, failing to properly register your vehicle is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $750.
Concern rises in Teton County as cats go missing
JACKSON—A flier posted by the Teton County Animal Shelter warns that more than 10 cats went missing between July 6 and Aug. 1.
Lisa Ruschill, community service officer for the Jackson and Teton County Animal Shelter, said that it’s “odd” this many cats have gone missing. She advised community members to keep their cats on lockdown.
Colton Yohe, 21, has lived in Evans his whole life. Silver, a 14-year-old gray Tabby cat, has been by his side ever since he was 7. Silver went missing Aug. 7 after he was let outside in the morning, as was the family’s routine. Typically, Silver returned after three days, but he has yet to be found.
Sienna Archambeau is like a “second mom” to Yohe. She said she let Silver out that morning. At first, she wondered whether cats were ingesting poison intended to eradicate mice.
“If cats were being poisoned, we’d find dead cats,” Archambeau said. “You’d expect to find some signs.”
Ruschill said that one person who reported her cat missing did end up finding “partial remains” on her property.
“And it looked like he had been partially consumed by something,” Ruschill said. “I would hate to think of a human doing this. It’s probably ... a fox or there’s several bald eagles in that area. I think there are some golden eagles along there. Probably some owls.”
Ruschill strongly recommended that people get their pets outfitted with microchips because that’s one of the easiest ways to reconnect owners and pets.
She also reminded the community that annual licenses are required for cats and dogs that live in Teton County. Looking up the license information for a pet also aids in efforts to reunite pets and their owners.
