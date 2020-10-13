Yellowstone sees record visits in September
CODY (WNE) — Despite COVID-19, a national economic slowdown, and fewer in-Park lodging options available, Yellowstone National Park broke its September record for visitation.
A total of 837,499 people passed through the Park’s turnstiles in September, a more than 21% increase in traffic from September 2019. The previous record was set in 2018.
After a very slow start to the year, Yellowstone has now rebounded to within 11% of 2019 visitation at this point, reaching 3,383,872 visitors. It is about 500,000 people fewer than the typical total achieved through September over the last five years.
The Park was closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19 beginning March 24. The two Wyoming entrances opened on May 18 and the three Montana entrances opened on June 1.
Park County’s sales and use tax was also up for September by 2.7% to $496,728.81. The county is now down 9.4% on the year for sales and use. Barb Poley, Park County treasurer, also said September’s lodging tax numbers had increased from the previous year, but revenue from that tax is still down 42.6% when compared to the same July-September time period in 2019.
As of the beginning of October, 0.8% or 16 of the Park’s roughly 2,000 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The Park had four positive employee cases between May 18 and August 30. A contractor also tested positive in June.
Sugar beet harvest launched in northwest Wyoming
POWELL (WNE) — Warm temperatures held back the area’s sugar beet harvest for one of its latest calendar starts, but beets began flying out of the ground in the Lovell factory district of Western Sugar Cooperative as weather cooled over the weekend.
The regular harvest officially launched at all receiving stations in the district Saturday, Oct. 10. The all-out harvest had been scheduled to begin on Oct. 6, but was restricted by unseasonably warm temperatures.
Growers were shut down early Saturday afternoon when beet temperatures were getting too high for storage. But with a decided hint of fall in the air Sunday, the harvest was officially in full swing.
“We put in a full day Sunday,” said Heart Mountain grower and beet board member Ric Rodriguez. “The weather ahead looks nice and cool, and we’re ready for a big push in the next two weeks.”
Favorable crop reports continue to mount, particularly much high sugar contents. Sugars of harvested beets have been running between 17.5% and 18.5%, while the tonnage of early deliveries reflects the projected 28.5 tons per acre.
Riverton air traffic back up after COVID downturn
RIVERTON (WNE) — After an huge plunge as the coronavirus emerged in Fremont County, enplanements have been rising for the past several months at Central Wyoming Regional Airport despite the continued impacts of the ongoing viral pandemic that has had deep impact across the air travel industry.
"The airport numbers just keep climbing," Riverton City Councilman Mike Bailey said during a regular meeting Tuesday.
In August, 760 people boarded commercial planes in Riverton, and the number stayed about the same for September, public works director Kyle Butterfield reported.
"That's fantastic," Mayor Richard Gard responded.
"The numbers at the airport are truly solid. ... We're fortunate to have that airport."
Bailey noted that ticket prices have gone down since SkyWest Airlines started serving Riverton in January.
"You can fly from Riverton for about the same cost you can fly from Casper," Bailey said. "And it saves you two hours - and in the wintertime on snowy roads that's huge. I think it's great we have that service available."
The enplanement totals for August and September represent a rebound from the spring, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic prompted almost all travelers to cancel their flights in and out of Central Wyoming Regional.
A report from the Fremont Air Service Team shows Central Wyoming Regional enplanements enplanements fell about 95 percent in April compared the same month last year - almost to zero - so Butterfield said he is pleased with the recent resumption of activity.
