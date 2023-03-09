Request for murder trials to be rejoined
CODY (WNE)— The trials of Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams, who are charged with the murder of two-year-old Paisleigh Williams, may once again be rejoined, causing them to face a jury together.
On March 1, Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield filed a motion requesting a joint trial, despite Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield’s order in January to separate the trials.
Overfield initially gave the order separating the trials because she did not want to compromise Aune’s right to a speedy trial, which was a possibility at that time due to the numerous delays caused by Williams’ second competency evaluation.
Aune is currently scheduled to face a separate jury trial on April 17.
Hatfield filed the motion shortly after the completion of Williams’ second competency evaluation, which the court received on Feb. 27.
Hatfield said a joint trial was “in the name of judicial economy and in the public interest” and necessary because “both defendants participated in the same act,” the motion said.
Hatfield also argued that holding two trials would negatively impact witnesses.
“The evidence in this case is voluminous. The state expects to call up 50 witnesses,” the motion said. “A separate trial places an extra burden on these witnesses to sacrifice their valuable time to reappear and testify no differently than they would have in the first trial.”
Hatfield said that having separate jury trials could require a change of venue as well.
“News media reports during the first trial will likely taint a jury pool for a second trial,” the motion said. “These trials tend to take longer and are generally much more expensive.”
As of March 7, Overfield had not ruled on the motion to rejoin the trials.
Governor signs counseling confidentiality bill into law
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon signed a peer support counseling-confidentiality bill into law (Senate File 112) at the Wyoming State Capitol. The bill ensures confidentiality for first responders when participating in peer support services following critical incidents.
“Chief Francisco (Cheyenne Police Department) brought this issue to my attention,” said Sen.Tara Nethercott, the bill’s primary sponsor. “This bill serves to provide protections to encourage first responders to communicate with each other when they may be experiencing concerns associated with trauma.”
Under this legislation, a peer support specialist will not be required to testify or divulge any information received during counseling related to a critical incident or traumatic event.The language does provide for limited exemptions, including when a person is in danger of serious bodily harm or death, or if a criminal act is disclosed.
Tech company gets national attention
BUFFALO (WNE) — ZeeMee, a social networking app designed for college students, has so far beaten long odds.
The company, co-founded in 2014 by Buffalo's Adam Metcalf, was recently named one of the Top-15 startups to watch in 2023 by Silicon Valley Business Journal. Apple has recognized it as a "Hot App of the Week" four times. The app is 13 in the App Store for all social networking apps.
At its core, ZeeMee is designed to help college students new to the campus network before they even arrive. Since its founding in 2014, the social media app has reached millions of college students throughout the nation. Metcalf said that close to 200 colleges pay ZeeMee to create safe and private communities for their new students. In just the past four months, big names in entertainment, such as Ed Sheeran and Def Jam Records, have partnered with ZeeMee.
Today, Metcalf serves as the chief evangelist for ZeeMee. Metcalf said it's remarkably difficult for tech startups to find success, but ZeeMee has beaten the odds to reach that pinnacle. For every 100 startup companies, only one will receive venture capital. The odds of that company failing are astronomical.
"At this stage, we're what you call a scale-up," Metcalf said. "The statistics are astounding. Only about 1% of companies raise venture capital and, of those, 90% fail.”
Metcalf attributes ZeeMee's success to "God's grace." Over the company's life cycle, Metcalf has worked both remotely from his home in Buffalo and also on-site in California.
Because the company was hiring remote workers, Metcalf and his wife, Mandy, moved back to Wyoming to raise their family.
The platform has served millions of students to date.
Northwest College approved for new four-year criminal justice degree
POWELL (WNE) — A program championed by local law enforcement leaders, pushed for by professors and staff, and desired by many students, is coming to Northwest College in the fall semester.
Northwest College will begin offering a new Bachelor of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Studies in the fall of 2023.
The new B.A.S. in Criminal Justice Studies option provides students who have completed an Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degree a chance to continue their education to acquire upper-division skills and training.
The degree is designed for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field of criminal justice at the local, state or federal level, or for those already working in the field seeking advancement.
The curriculum will combine traditional academic studies along with a more hands-on practical application of content. Among some topics NWC students will cover are communications and technology, interview and interrogation, organized crime and gangs, serial killers, and other contemporary criminal justice issues.
NWC’s criminal justice facilities feature the VirTra 300-degree firearms simulator, which is the industry leader in firearms simulation on the proper use of force. The facilities also include a mock jail cell, mock forensic lab, and mock interview and interrogation room.
Requirements for applying and admission into the new BAS in Criminal Justice Studies program will be forthcoming once finalized in the upcoming weeks. Details will be posted on the college’s main website at nwc.edu/bas. For more information about the program, contact program director and criminal justice assistant professor Dave Patterson at Dave.Patterson@nwc.edu or 307-754-6328.
