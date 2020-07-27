Heavy rainfall is expected in Campbell County on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Keith Scherburn, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The rain will come two days after multiple hail-producing thunderstorms moved through Campbell County on Sunday. Multiple reports of hail were made around 4 p.m., and the sizes ranged from dime- to penny-sized hail.
The hail did not reach the quarter size that necessitates a "severe" designation, Scherburn said.
The storms dropped considerable amounts of rain as well. The areas that reported hail also reported 0.04-0.07 inches of rain. Isolated areas that were subject to multiple storms saw about an inch of rain, Scherburn said.
The heavy storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday will add to monthly totals that are a bit lower than last year's rainfall by this point in the month. Last year, 2.76 inches of rain had fallen. This year, the total is 2.47 inches.
"Last year was a pretty wet year," Scherburn said. "This year is closer to normal for the month."
Overall, 2020 has been a bit drier than last year. By this time last year, 12.05 inches of rain had fallen, which was higher than the average 9.28 inches for this point in the year. But the detection station at the airport has detected only 7.24 inches so far in 2020.
Scherburn didn't expect severe weather to be associated with the heavy rainfall.
David King, Campbell County emergency management coordinator, said the generalized advisory from the service was to advise on the possibility of a slow-moving system that could drop significant amounts of rain in a concentrated area, which could strain local drainage networks.
