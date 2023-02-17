Cheyenne man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man was recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department on a warrant for aggravated vehicular homicide (reckless, DUI) that occurred in December 2021.
Brandon Sibbitt, 33, fatally struck pedestrian Joe Sanders, 62, while traveling on the 3600 block of East Lincolnway at approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause provided by Laramie County Circuit Court, Sibbitt stated that he had attempted to swerve when Sanders “suddenly walked in front of his vehicle.”
Sanders was declared dead at the scene by EMS.
There was no evidence that Sibbitt had been impaired, but after submitting to a blood draw on scene, it was later determined that he had THC in his system at the time of the crash.
Sibbitt is facing a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
This story was published on Feb. 17, 2023.
Bill removing immunity for corporal discipline in school fails
SHERIDAN (WNE) — A bill championed by Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones that would have effectively outlawed corporal discipline in Wyoming schools failed in the Wyoming Legislature Tuesday.
The bill, had it passed, would have repealed a statutory provision that provides civil and criminal immunity for teachers, principals and superintendents who exercise “reasonable corporal discipline of a student.”
As a result, school staff members who physically disciplined children could have been subject to criminal charges, such as battery, or civil lawsuits.
The bill failed in the House with little debate, though Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, expressed concern that removing the civil and criminal immunity could put teachers at risk who find themselves having to break up physical altercations between students, primarily because “corporal discipline” is not defined in state statute.
“I’m not saying we need corporal punishment in schools,” Crago said. “I want to make sure our teachers are protected from doing everyday things they need to do.”
In researching the issue, Jones found while corporal punishment was legal in Wyoming public schools, individual school districts decided whether it was permitted.
Of the 48 school districts in the state, he said, most prohibit the practice and 90% of surveyed school administrators across the state said they either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the use of corporal punishment in schools.
Jones acknowledged in a statement to The Sheridan Press the lack of a clear definition for corporal discipline, saying he “was concerned from the beginning that we needed a bill with better language.”
“So while I am disappointed the bill failed, I think a better bill will come to the Legislature next session and I think the result will ultimately be even better,” he said Wednesday. “That is my hope.”
Deputies’ drug search called ‘illegal entry’
PINEDALE (WNE) — A LaBarge man is challenging deputies’ search of his home and all evidence obtained that led to a felony meth charge against him.
Tanner C. Moceika was charged with felony possession of meth in a liquid form on Feb. 20, 2022, after Sublette County deputies Danielle Cooper and Krystal Mansur entered his home reportedly checking on the “unsecured residence” on 11th Street in Marbleton, court records show.
They reported to Detective Karson Turner that while they tried to make contact with the unsecured building’s residents, Mansur saw what she believed was meth paraphernalia in full view inside the house. A search warrant was granted by Judge Curt Haws.
The deputies found a Code Red Mountain Dew bottle with red liquid that Turner identified as a homemade smoking device to consume meth, according to Turner’s affidavit. The red liquid in the bottle was sent to the Wyoming State Crime Lab and tested positive for the presence of meth.
The detectives interviewed Moceika on Aug. 24, 2022, and he admitted smoking meth, according to the affidavit. He pleaded not guilty to the felony charge in 9th District Court.
On Feb. 6, public defender Rachel Weksler filed a motion to suppress “any and all” evidence from the search, citing a video that shows the deputies pushing open the barely cracked door to the trailer while simultaneously knocking. The video shows they announced themselves but did not wait for response before entering, the motion says.
“The deputies pushed the barely cracked door open and proceeded to search the residence with a warrant, despite the fact that the two of them could have waited outside” while obtaining a search warrant, the motion states. “An illegal and warrantless search began the moment Deputy Cooper pushed the door of the trailer open. The subsequent search warrant obtained for the residence was invalid as it was based on discoveries made during the initial warrantless and illegal search.”
Goshen County School District board votes 5-4 in favor of 4-day school week
TORRINGTON (WNE) —The Goshen County School District board of trustees voted 5 to 4 Tuesday in favor of adopting a new four-day school year to begin in the 2023-2024 school year.
The implementation of the schedule is contingent, however, upon approval by the state. That decision from the state will not be known until closer to the end of the current school year.
In the past year, board members have heard presentations from administrators and conducted two public hearings at which students, parents and guardians, school staff members, teachers and community members spoke.
Three GCSD food service workers spoke Tuesday night and asked board members to consider the economic impact a four-day calendar would have on the lowest paid wage earners in the district.
The food service workers explained that the district hasn’t provided how classified employees — such as custodians, janitors, bus drivers, food service workers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, health workers or other supporting staff at the schools — can recoup the hours they will lose by not working on Fridays.
Belinda Alexander, a cook at Trail Elementary, said some students get their meals free Monday through Friday. She said she worries for the students who cannot afford an extra day of food during an economic turndown.
Michelle Tatter, who spoke at the last public hearing earlier this month and again at Tuesday’s meeting, said the schedule change would negatively impact the community — especially single parents, because they would have to arrange for childcare.
A third-party, blind survey conducted by the district showed more than 60% of parents and students and roughly 73% of school district personnel support the four-day school calendar.
