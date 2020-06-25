Missouri woman suffers minor injuries in grizzly attack
POWELL (WNE) — A Missouri woman suffered minor injuries after being briefly attacked by a grizzly bear on Monday morning in Yellowstone National Park.
The 37-year-old woman had been hiking alone on the Fairy Falls Trail — located north of Old Faithful — “when she encountered two grizzly bears at very close range,” Yellowstone officials said in a Wednesday news release.
The woman from Columbia, Missouri, attempted to use her bear spray, the release said, but was knocked to the ground by a female grizzly. The woman suffered a scratch on her thigh from the bear and injured her face in the fall, but ultimately declined medical attention, the release said.
“From the injured person’s statements, this appears to be a typical case of a mother grizzly bear protecting her offspring following a close-range encounter,” said Yellowstone bear management biologist Kerry Gunther. “Because this bear was displaying natural protective behavior for its cub, no action will be taken against the bear. Several trails in the area will be closed to give the grizzly family group time to clear from the area.”
Following the incident, the Fairy Falls Trail was cleared of hikers and both the trail and the surrounding area have been temporarily closed to the public.
It was the first time a bear has injured a visitor in Yellowstone since June 2019, when a black bear bit into a tent and bruised the thigh of a woman inside. That bear was believed to have become habituated to humans and was killed.
COVID-19 in Cheyenne hits animal shelter, five restaurants
CHEYENNE (AP) — An animal shelter halted pet adoptions and five restaurants sanitized facilities Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Wyoming's capital city.
Active coronavirus cases in the Cheyenne area had fallen to zero after peaking over 40 in late April., but on Wednesday, the number was back up to 26.
A street festival last weekend that drew hundreds downtown — including many people not wearing masks — heightened health officials' concern that more yet could fall ill.
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter will close for adoptions and surrendering of pets until at least July 5 after an employee tested positive, KTWO Radio reported.
Employees caring for animals must have their temperatures taken upon arrival, wear masks when near others and take other protective measures, CEO Sue Castaneda said.
Employees at five restaurants — Accomplice Brewing Company, Wyoming Rib and Chop House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tortilla Factory and Red Lobster — tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
The restaurants were “deep cleaning” and working with health officials to identify infected employees, department Executive Director Kathy Emmons said.
The number of active coronavirus cases across Wyoming topped 300 for the first time amid a statewide resurgence. Several counties reported new cases including four in Park County on eastern side of Yellowstone National Park, which until recently had just a couple of cases.
Twenty people in Wyoming have died of COVID-19.
Two die in crash near Worland
GREYBULL (WNE) — A 70-year-old Greybull man has been identified as
one of the two men who died in a two-vehicle, head-on collision north of Worland on Wednesday, June 17.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol states in a release that Marian Duda was southbound in a 2006 Jeep Liberty when he crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 driven by 47-year-old Javier Mendoza of Worland.
Both men succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident, which occurred near milepost 169 on U.S. Highway 20. Troopers were notified of the accident at
6:18 a.m.
The accident report states that Duda was wearing his seat belt, but that Mendoza was not.
The crash is still under investigation.
Duda and Mendoza were the 38th and 39th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways this year — compared to the todate totals of 72 in 2019, 42 in 2018 and 58 in 2017.
Crook County declared Second Amendment Sanctuary
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Crook County was declared a Second Amendment Sanctuary last week on the passing of a symbolic resolution by the county commissioners.
Resolution 2020-19 recognizes that the Constitution of the United States of America states, “The right of citizens to bear arms in the defense of themselves and the state shall not be denied” in Article 1 and further recognizes that the Second Amendment guarantees the right of citizens to keep and bear arms.
It also notes that citizens of this county derive economic benefit from activities involving firearms.
The resolution was put forth by Sheriff Jeff Hodge at a special meeting of the commission.
“We want to make people aware that we support our Second Amendment rights,” says Hodge. “They are important to us for hunting and fishing, for possessing firearms, for recreation and for personal protection and we want the people to know that we support and we will defend those rights.”
The resolution states that the commission strongly supports the inalienable right of Crook County’s citizens to keep and bear arms for the defense of life, liberty and property.
Teton Aviation sued after fatal plane crash in 2018
JACKSON (AP) — The son of a man who died in a 2018 plane crash in Grand Teton National Park has filed a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against Teton Aviation.
The complaint filed on June 8 claims that Teton Aviation failed to properly service the aircraft David Ross, 65, was in when he died and claims the company hired and retained “careless and dangerous pilots," the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
Pilot Kristine Ciesinski, 65, was taking Ross from Driggs, Idaho, to Teton County in June 2018 when the aircraft crashed in rocky and steep terrain above Icefloe Lake.
The plane wreckage was found 10,800 feet (3,290 meters) above sea level. Ciesinski also died in the crash.
The complaint argues that Ciesinski flew the glider in an unsafe, careless, or dangerous manner, including “being towed and released at an altitude that exceeded the certification and rating of the glider” and "flying too close to the mountainous terrain.”
The complaint claims Teton Aviation was negligent and responsible for the crash and death of Ross.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report that video from Ross' cellphone was recovered and showed the glider was level with the top of Middle Teton before the crash.
In the recording Ciesinski could be heard saying “I’m in trouble” shortly before the recording ends, the report said.
“Review of weight and balance information revealed that, with the pilot and passenger onboard, the glider was within weight and balance limitations for the flight. Review of the glider’s maintenance records revealed no evidence of uncorrected mechanical discrepancies," the report said.
Employees at Teton Aviation confirmed Tuesday that glider flights were suspended after the accident and have not yet been resumed. Efforts to reach Teton Aviation manager Peter Kline were unsuccessful.
