Indie gun group endorses Cheney
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The Independent Firearm Owners Association has endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for another term.
“The time for divisive partisan rhetoric is past. The state, the country and the world demand responsible, adult leadership,” the group’s officials said in a statement Tuesday. “The Independent Firearm Owners Association (IFoA) knows LIZ CHENEY has consistently been a strong leader for Firearm Civil Liberties for WYOMING, Congress and the Nation.”
The organization said Republican gun owners can demonstrate the power of Second Amendment freedoms by returning Cheney to Congress and encouraged voters to re-elect Cheney by voting for her in the GOP primary on Aug. 16.
This story was published on August 11, 2022.
Suicide prevention coalition launches local window campaign
GILLETTE (WNE) — A number of local businesses have partnered with the Campbell County Suicide Prevention Coalition for its local campaign to raise awareness for suicide prevention resources and information.
The push for awareness includes placing on the outside of storefronts two window stickers that share information on national and local hotlines and resources.
The 15 suicides in Campbell County through July have already tied the county’s highest one-year tally on record, said Ashley McRae, prevention specialist.
About 20 local businesses and agencies have agreed to place the window stickers.
“It started with us wanting to do them at the bar because of how many suicides are related to substance use, but so many other businesses asked for it so we decided to do it everywhere,” McRae said.
The coalition is also giving a similar campaign targeted toward bars and liquor stores a trial run. So far, two local bars and liquor stores have agreed to put suicide prevention stickers on packaging for alcohol, McRae said.
The campaign materials include a QR code, in addition to phone numbers and online access to resources.
The suicide hotline can be reached by calling or texting 988. The number connects callers to trained counselors who will listen, provide support and connect the caller with resources if needed.
The previous suicide hotline number, 1-800-273-8255, still works and will connect callers with help.
Wyomingites can also text “WYO” to 741-741.
This story was published on August 11, 2022.
Voters: Bring ID to next week’s election
SUNDANCE (WNE) — This year’s primary election will take place on August 16, and voter ID will be required for the first time.
Voters will be asked to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person, which can include a Wyoming driver’s license, a tribal ID card, a valid passport, a DL or ID card from another state, a UW, community college or public school student ID or a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Those who have not already registered to vote may do so at your polling place on election day.
A voter registration form is available on the Secretary of State’s website at soswy. state.wy.us.
Those who voted in the 2020 General Election are already registered to vote.
Anyone who has moved within the county or changed his or her name since that time should notify the county clerk’s Office.
Absentee ballots can be requested from the county clerk at any time except the day of the election. They must be returned to the clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on election day.
This story was published on August 11, 2022.
Park County ‘crossover voting’ up from 2018
CODY (WNE) — Nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018.
Also, according to Park County Elections Office staff, more than half (56.4%) of the new Republicans registered in the county, or 594 voters, could be considered “crossover” as they were registered to vote in the county previously as something other than Republican.
From the start of the year through Friday, a total of 613 Park County voters have changed their political affiliation.
Crossover voting has been a big topic of discussion in recent years. In 2018 the late gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess raised the possibility that he had lost to the more moderate Mark Gordon due to Democrats or independents registering to vote in the Republican primary.
This year the campaign for U.S. House has taken the conversation around crossover voting to new levels with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) under attack from much of the Republican Party for her stance against former President Donald Trump, even putting out an ad with information on how voters can change their registration to vote for her.
C.J. Baker with the elections office said while up significantly, the number of crossover voters still represents a small part of the overall Park County electorate.
As of Friday, there were 17,537 voters in the county, including 14,509 Republicans (82.7% of the total). Those voters who have switched affiliation in the county to Republican account for about 4.1% of the party’s voters and 3.4% of the overall electorate.
At the start of the year, there were 13,457 Republicans, 1,503 Democrats and 1,862 unaffiliated voters.
This story was posted on August 10, 2022.
