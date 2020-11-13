Stolen Bigfoot statue found along road in Santa Cruz County
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Police officers in the mountains north of Santa Cruz responded to a suspicious figure in a roadway early Thursday and found Bigfoot.
“He was a little banged up but will be returned to his rightful place at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum,” the Scotts Valley Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had urged people to keep their eyes peeled for the 4-foot-tall (1.2 meters) wooden statue after it was stolen from outside the tiny museum in nearby Felton on Monday.
The museum dedicated to the mythical forest creature is outside Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the three-time Grammy Award winner will be the headline performer on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The Weeknd said he’s humbled by the opportunity. He posted a photo of himself with the logo of the halftime show on social media to announce the news.
“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” the singer said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage.”
The Weeknd broke though into mainstream with his smash hit “Can’t Feel My Face” that was featured on his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He’s had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering “After Hours,” which was released in March.
Earlier this year, The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights” became his fifth song to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He's also won Grammys for his album “Starboy" and the song “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)."
“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own," said Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”
Coronavirus deaths surpass 10,000 in hard-hit Massachusetts
BOSTON (AP) — Once a coronavirus hot spot, Massachusetts was seen as a model for infection control this summer as coronavirus cases and deaths dwindled. Now, experts are warning the state could be headed for a bleak winter as its cases climb once again and confirmed deaths surpass 10,000.
Amid growing calls for action, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker recently tightened restrictions but has resisted taking more drastic measures such as halting indoor dining. The governor insists Massachusetts is better prepared than it was in the spring, but says if the trends continue it will only be a matter of time before the state’s hospitals are once again stressed under a flood of patients.
“We know how close we got to a completely overwhelmed health care system in the spring and we are not willing to go there again,” said Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.
Massachusetts hit 10,015 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, nearly nine months after the state’s initial case was detected. Confirmed cases have topped 174,000 and the number of cities and towns designated as “high risk” nearly doubled over a two-week period last month.
Neb. governor warns he may reimpose spring virus restrictions
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts threatened Thursday to reimpose the same social-distancing restrictions that forced some businesses to close this spring if the record number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues to rise, but he remained opposed to a statewide mask mandate.
Ricketts said he's concerned that the sharp increase in cases over the last month will soon overwhelm the state's hospitals, a chaotic situation that would almost certainly lead to more deaths.
“If we see hospitalizations continue to increase, we will be taking additional restrictive measures,” he said at a news conference via a video link, after he and Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore were exposed to the virus earlier this week.
Ricketts, a Republican, never issued a formal stay-at-home order as most other states did, but his "directed health measures" earlier this year had a similar effect.
Public gatherings were limited to 10 people. Salons, tattoo parlors and nearly all bars were forced to close. Schools, daycares, gyms and libraries had to cap the number of people in a room at one time. Restaurants were restricted to take-out or delivery service only, and all but the very smallest church services, weddings, funerals and sporting events were canceled.
“All of those options are on the table,” Ricketts said as he implored residents to follow the state's voluntary guidelines, which encourage mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
Ricketts said he's still opposed to a statewide mask mandate, arguing previously that it breeds resentment among residents and may be difficult to enforce.
His dire warning came as Nebraska reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row Wednesday and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at record levels in the state.
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits remote corner of Nevada
MINA, Nev. (AP) — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. and was centered about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of Mina, a town of about 155, at a depth of 3.73 miles (6 kilometers), the USGS said.
People reported feeling it across desert communities in western Nevada and in California's Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
75-foot spruce to be NYC's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce that will anchor New York City's holiday festivities as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York on Thursday and will soon be headed to Manhattan.
The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, developer Tishman Speyer said in a release. It will be trucked to New York City and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.
Details about the tree-lighting ceremony will be released in the coming days, the developers said.
“This year, we just feel the tree is vital,” Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer said, alluding to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the cancellation of other holiday traditions like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Speyer said the company is ”particularly proud to continue the joyous tradition this year."
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died, police said Thursday.
San Angelo police said Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth.
Police said Thursday that officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant. Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin, police said.
Later that day, she was transported to Cook Children's, where she remained on life support until she was pronounced dead.
The girl’s mother, Destiney Harbour, 21, was arrested Saturday, along with her mother, Christin Bradley, 37, and Bradley’s boyfriend, Dustin Smock, 34, police said. All three have been charged with causing serious bodily injury to a child.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that Brixlee's body has been sent for an autopsy.
Investigators learned that Harbour gave birth to Brixlee in late August at the home, and that the child had never received formal medical care.
While executing a search warrant at the home, investigators found small quantities of what they suspected was heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and pills, in addition to drug paraphernalia.
