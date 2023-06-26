Human remains from 1982 cold case identified
CASPER—Human remains discovered near Granger in 1982 have been identified, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Jack Clawson of Sedalia, Missouri went missing in 1981 while traveling through Wyoming on his way home from a trip to Fremont, California.
His family lost contact with him during the trip. They reported him missing when he failed to show up for a hunting trip with friends, a Wednesday release states.
His remains were discovered in 1982, a year after he was reported missing. A group of pipeline surveyors found them near Granger, south of Interstate 80.
An investigation and autopsy showed no signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said. The conclusion was that he likely died of exposure during the winter.
Unable to identify the remains or tie them to a missing person’s report, Clawson’s case went cold until May of 2011 when detectives sent biological samples to the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. It was part of an effort to solve some historical cases, including that of Christine Thornton who was killed in Wyoming by Rodney Alcala, the Dating Game Killer.
In March of 2023, the remains finally had a name: Jack Clawson.
“A final resolution of this case for Mr. Clawson’s family would not have been possible without the incredible technological advancements in forensic analysis and the outstanding teamwork of everyone involved including our lead detective, Stephanie Cassidy, the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology, the Wyoming State Crime Lab, and the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center,” Sheriff John Grossnickle said in the release.
State moves to revoke bond for shooting defendants
CHEYENNE—The attorneys for all three defendants involved in a shooting death on Dell Range have objected to filings by the assistant district attorney asking to revoke their bond.
Defendant Sarah Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range the evening of Jan. 9 when co-defendant Cody Nicholson allegedly handed a loaded firearm to 19-year-old Tirso Munguia. Angelina Harrison, 16, was seated in the front seat, with Nicholson directly behind her.
Allegedly, at some point during their ride, Munguia accidentally discharged Nicholson’s firearm, killing Harrison.
Two pieces of sworn testimony filed by Assistant District Attorney William Edelman allege Nicholson — on two separate occasions — was seen in public with both of his co-defendants, court filings showed. The state has filed bench warrants against all three defendants, along with the bond revocation, demanding they be arrested and brought before court.
The defendants’ attorneys allege that both of these accounts are biased and have filed evidence they claim prove these accounts were made in error.
Munguia requested to go to his mother’s funeral service on June 15. The court granted his request. (In May, Munguia had his bond revoked for alleged contact with the victim’s family, but documents indicated he was allowed to post bond again.)
During the time Munguia was allowed to attend his mother’s service, the victim’s father, David Harrison, drove by the chapel where the service was being held. He alleges he saw Nicholson and Munguia standing within three feet of each other, violating the conditions of their respective bonds.
According to a “punch recap” from the Arby’s where Nicholson works, he was working from 10:09 a.m. to 4:09 p.m. This would mean Munguia was legally compelled to leave the service 24 minutes before Nicholson left work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.