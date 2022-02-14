Man killed in wreck near Laramie
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Speed is being investigated as the possible cause of a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning around milepost 326 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie.
At 9:34 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on I-80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and overturned. The roadways were slick with snowfall at the time of the crash.
The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Selma, California, resident Mario Lopez Pizana. Lopez Pizana was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
Two passengers in the vehicle have been identified as 26-year-old Patrick Pizana and 22-year-old Jonathan Vega, both California residents. They both were wearing a seatbelt and were not injured in the crash.
This is the sixth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022, compared to 14 to date in 2021, five in 2020 and 16 in 2019.
This story was published on Feb. 12.
Legislator proposes naming highway after Trump
CASPER (WNE) — The most pro-Trump state in the country may get a little bit Trumpier ... at least in Casper.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and some of his conservative colleagues filed a bill Friday to designate the entirety of Wyoming Highway 258 the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
The bill would spend $2,800 of state money for the project if it is ultimately passed.
The bill draft also allows the Wyoming Department of Transportation to accept and spend any donations given to the department specifically for the designation. Those donations would offset state funding.
Gray said the bill would not change that highway’s name, but only its designation.
Wyoming Highway 258 or Wyoming Boulevard is a highly traveled 10.58-mile-long state highway that spans the western, southern, and eastern edges of the city of Casper. It’s also called Outer Drive.
Trump remains popular in the state. In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Wyoming had the highest proportion of voters cast ballots for Trump in the nation. In 2020, nearly 70% of the electorate voted for the former president.
The highway designation bill will need to clear a two-thirds vote to be introduced at the upcoming budget session, which begins Monday. Only bills related to the budgets and redistricting do not have to clear the super-majority vote for introduction.
Gray is joined by seven other representatives and one other senator in co-sponsoring the bill.
This story was published on Feb. 13.
Jackson schools drop mask mandate
JACKSON (WNE) — In its monthly review of the district’s Smart Start Plan, the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make masks optional and focus testing and quarantine efforts more on symptomatic students.
Starting Saturday, masks will be optional in school facilities. Quarantines will likely not be required if exposed students are asymptomatic, though district nurses and leaders will still make those decisions on a case-by-case basis. Parents and guardians will be notified of a classroom exposure at the elementary level; at the secondary level, notifications will be sent after two or more exposures. Rapid antigen tests, molecular tests and PCR tests remain available upon request.
Teton County schools had previously implemented some of the strictest COVID-19 prevention policies in Wyoming, and those measures didn’t come without controversy. Parents and some teachers have vocally opposed mask requirements based primarily on concerns for individual freedom or for the students’ mental health.
On the flip side, those who supported universal masking — especially as the omicron variant caused more infections than any other COVID surge — said the masks helped students feel safe in the classroom.
The school board’s Wednesday evening decision came after another two-week reduction in regional COVID cases. Countywide cases are down 85% since omicron’s Jan. 16 peak. Superintendent Gillian Chapman told the board that the Test-to-Stay program, which moved from the district headquarters to individual schools, was only finding a handful of positive students per day.
This story was published on Feb. 12.
