Area sugar beet planting season delayed slightly but well underway
WORLAND (WNE) — Wyoming Sugar Company’s growers are about 10 days behind schedule in planting this year’s sugar beet crop, according to CEO Michael Greear, but the rain that caused the hold up will also help the crop in its early growth stages.
“When the seed goes in the ground, it needs moisture to germinate,” he said, adding that he hopes for hot weather in August.
“That is when we really get the heat and the sunshine, and the beets really put on weight,” said Greear.
This year’s harvest is not anticipated until the end of September, so factory maintenance is a current priority, he said.
He added that workers who lost their jobs with the closure of Sydney Sugars in Sydney, Montana, now have another chance in the sugar industry.
“Anytime there’s good talent available in the sugar industry, you’d better do your best to try to get it,” he said. For example, Greear mentioned, the former head of the factory laboratory at Sydney Sugar will be taking over the Wyoming Sugar lab.
“The crop looks good – really good, quite frankly – but it’s got a long way to go,” Greear said. “We’ve got until the end of September when we pull it up out of the ground, so between now and then it’ll all be up to Mother Nature.”
This story was published on June 15, 2023.
5 families stranded temporarily when bridge to forest campground washes out
JACKSON (WNE) — Five families were temporarily stranded in a campground near the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway last Thursday when a bridge over Sheffield Creek collapsed and washed away.
Late on June 8, Grand Teton National Park staffers were contacted about the bridge, which leads to the Bridger-Teton National Forest’s Sheffield Campground at the northeast edge of the park, according to a National Park Service press release.
In addition to the campers, concession employees who provide horseback riding trips for Bridger-Teton National Forest visitors were also in the campground.
Teton Park’s facilities maintenance staffers were quickly able to find a bridge that was no longer in use, cut it from 62 feet to 45 feet, reinforce it and add safety edges.
“Within 24 hours, park staff renovated the bridge to fit, hauled it to the campground, and tested the weight limit before allowing visitors to cross the river with their campers in tow,” the press release reported.
This story was published on June 15, 2023.
Bicyclists, motorists encouraged to look out for one another
SHERIDAN (WNE) — With summer weather comes an increase in bicyclists out and about the streets. For the safety of motorists, pedestrians and the bicyclists themselves, Sheridan Police Department is reminding the public to be mindful of the rules of the road and take precautions.
While SPD doesn’t track accidents specifically involving bicycles, Capt. Tom Ringley said he’s noticed that among motor vehicle accidents involving bicyclists, the bicyclists are often at fault. Ringley said anecdotally, one of the biggest causes of those accidents has been the misconception that bicyclists are not expected to obey the same traffic laws as motorists.
Jordan LeDuc, avid bicyclist and owner of Sheridan Bicycle Company, said following such laws as a bicyclist is an important part of sharing the road with motorists.
“I think the biggest thing is that the cyclists themselves need to understand that they are an automobile as well. They follow the exact same rules as a car; turn signals, being in the proper lane, riding with traffic,” LeDuc said.
Similarly, Ringley said basic traffic laws also extend to other modes of transportation like skateboards, scooters, roller skates and rollerblades, and users of them all have a responsibility to be vigilant of pedestrians, especially when riding on sidewalks.
To note, Ringley added it is the responsibility of those riding bicycles to be mindful of posted signage regarding what areas do and do not permit bikes on sidewalks.
LeDuc said bicyclists can take several precautions when planning to bike on the roads, one being to heighten visibility at all times of the day by wearing bright colors or using lights and reflective tape. He said it’s important for both to remain vigilant and look out for each other.
“I’m not saying everybody has to wear a bright orange vest or an orange helmet or anything, but make yourself unique, make yourself visible and ride aggressively,” LeDuc said.
This story was published on June 14, 2023.
