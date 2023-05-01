Former Rock Springs mayor ordered to pay $5K
ROCK SPRINGS (WNA) — Former Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo, who pleaded guilty to one count of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, was sentenced last Tuesday to pay a fine of $5,000.
Kaumo was accused of taking advantage of his mayoral status to win an engineering deal for his own company, JFC Engineers, on the Bitter Creek construction project.
He faced five counts of official conduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
He was also charged with one count of conflict of interest stemming from the same incident.
The charges could have cost the former city leader $5,000 each.
In determining the sentence, Third Judicial District Judge Michael Greer considered the good Kaumo had done for the city of Rock Springs during his time as mayor and the growth that occurred under his leadership.
The judge had also pointed out that there was no evidence that Kaumo had done this before.
“The judge also said that the conduct called the local government into question,” said Joe Hampton, Kaumo’s defense attorney. “Basically, he had a duty as a public servant to abstain from involving himself in discussions involving his business.That gave people a reason to question it, so that factored into the judge’s decision as well.”
Alleged voyeur arrested on Idaho warrant
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man charged with felony voyeurism is back in jail.
Albert Radmacher, 28, was taken into custody April 19 after Idaho law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest. The Idaho warrant filed April 10 states that Radmacher fled after being charged with nine counts of possession of sexually exploitative material.
The content depicts minor children. Under Idaho law, these charges are treated as a misdemeanor for the first conviction and felonies for subsequent offenses.
Radmacher also is facing a felony voyeurism charge in Teton County after a cellphone video surfaced of a minor using the town’s public restroom on East Deloney Avenue. The bathroom lobby also serves as a waiting area for the START bus stop outside. The video was recorded last October.
Surveillance video showed Radmacher standing around in the lobby area before entering the female bathroom while a minor was inside it.
The felony voyeurism charge carries a possible fine of $5,000 and imprisonment of 10 years.
Radmacher is in jail and being held on a $25,000 bond. Teton County Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws said in an April 20 hearing that he was “not inclined” to reduce Radmacher’s bond, which Radmacher said he was unable to pay.
Radmacher has pleaded not guilty to the voyeurism charge and has a trial set for July 17 in Teton County District Court.
Sheridan City Council set to vote on liquor licenses
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The city of Sheridan is working to amend its alcohol ordinance after a bill from the Wyoming Legislature changes provisions related to bar and grill liquor licenses beginning July 1.
Bar and grill liquor licenses currently require 60% of a license-holding business’ revenue to come from food sales. Senate File 13 allows revenue generated from entertainment to be included in that calculation and count toward the 60%.
City attorney Brendon Kerns said the ordinance changes are meant to prepare the city for when the statute becomes effective.
“So really, this is all just taking the bar and grill and the entertainment issues and clarifying it within our ordinances so that it’s a little easier to use,” Kerns said.
The ordinance amendments lay out provisions relating to entertainment allowed at bar and grill license-holding businesses and requirements for applicants. The ordinance does not allow gambling and adult entertainment to qualify as entertainment categories that would contribute to the calculation of revenue streams to ensure compliance.
Kerns said the new ordinance also better differentiates restaurant and bar and grill liquor licenses. The two licenses previously had the same requirements of 60% of revenue resulting from food sales.
“Bar and grill licenses (now) have a better niche on what their services are going to be providing,” Kerns said.
With entertainment now able to be factored in, the number of businesses that could potentially hold a bar and grill liquor license has increased, and licenses are not limited to businesses that primarily sell food.
Council has approved the ordinance amendments twice already and is expected to give a third and final round of approval during its regular meeting May 1.
