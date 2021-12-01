Cheyenne hospital: Get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell told hospital staff Monday night by email they will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to continue working there.
The announcement wasn’t a surprise, since Thornell has been telling employees for weeks that CRMC was prepared to implement such a policy, if needed.
But it came on the heels of a federal judge’s decision earlier Monday to block President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. Wyoming was one of the states to challenge the mandate.
The court order said the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
In his email, Thornell told local hospital staff, “Our Board of Trustees and Executive Team believe and support the COVID-19 vaccine as an effective means of reducing severity of illness, hospitalization and death. We also value all of our team members and believe our Cheyenne Regional vaccine policy places both patient care and employees first.”
That said, though, employees who choose not to be vaccinated “can elect to get weekly tested in lieu of vaccination,” according to the email. “For ease of implementation, we will continue with the dates of Dec. 6 for your first vaccination and Jan. 4 for being completely vaccinated,” Thornell said in the email. “If you are not vaccinated, we will need to begin the weekly testing process. This plan will immediately replace the CMS plan, and remain in effect until further notice.”
———
Man who allegedly endangered bar-goers appears in circuit court
SHERIDAN (WNE) —Bryan Bangerter, 22, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Monday on reckless endangerment and hit and run charges.
According to Sheridan Police Department incident reports, Bangerter was arrested Nov. 24, around 2:30 a.m. after the department received reports of shots fired on N. Main St. SPD officers arrested Bangerter for aggravated assault and battery, reckless endangering and failure to report an accident with unattended property.
During the defendant’s initial appearance, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Bangerter allegedly pointed a gun at a group of people outside of a bar and fired the gun in the air. Afterward, Bennett said, Bangerter allegedly drove his vehicle into a trash can.
Bennett charged the defendant with two counts of reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both, and one count of hit and run of a vehicle or property, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 20 days in jail, a $200 fine or both for a first offense.
Bangerter was arraigned for only one reckless endangerment and one hit-and-run count. He will be arraigned for the additional reckless endangerment charge during another hearing.
Bangerter pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“This is all just a big misunderstanding,” the defendant said.
Cundiff set Bangerter’s cash surety bond at $3,500.
Bangerter will reappear before Cundiff soon for arraignment on the additional reckless endangerment charge. Because Bangerter is only charged with misdemeanors, the case will remain in circuit court.
———
Man pleads guilty to two charges tied to bonfire incident
RIVERTON (WNE) — An Arapahoe man charged criminally after knocking two people into a bonfire with a truck pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 in United States District Court. The incident resulted in serious injuries.
Appearing before Chief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, Brian Luke Williams, 20, changed his plea to guilty regarding two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Sentencing is set for Feb. 9.
The charges stem from a March 13 incident in which Williams was “driving a truck in a reckless manner, while intoxicated, in a field at a bonfire party on the Wind River Indian Reservation attended by several of Williams’s friends,” reads a statement from Wyoming acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray’s office. “Williams lost control of the truck and knocked the victims into the fire, severely burning them,” reads the statement.
Murray noted that Williams took one of the victims to the emergency room at SageWest Health Care in Riverton. The other victim was transported to the emergency room by another person who had been at the party.
“Williams remained at the hospital for several hours and called the victims’ family to report the incident,” the statement continues.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, plus up to $250,000 in fines and a $100 special assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.