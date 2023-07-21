Jackson visitation slumps as Yellowstone visitation bumps
JACKSON—The number of visitors coursing through Yellowstone National Park dropped this June, compared with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, more people visited the park than before the pandemic.
But the latter trend has not borne out in Jackson, according to the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce.
In the wake of a Wyoming Office of Tourism report showing that fewer people had visited Wyoming in 2022 but had spent more money, tourism officials said they were expecting a slower year in Jackson.
In mid-May, bookings for the summer were down. At the time, Crista Valentino, executive director of the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board, said the trend was “concerning,” especially for small businesses.
“Everyone is planning on having a lower year this year,” she said.
In June those predictions came true.
Jackson hotels were less occupied than during the pandemic — and the year before.
In June 2019, roughly 1.4 million people visited Yellowstone. In 2021, about 1.6 million people made the journey. Visitation in 2022 was lower because of historic flooding that closed the park for a week and a half.
This past June, about 1.5 million people drove through Yellowstone, about 100,000 more visitors than before the pandemic but about 100,000 less than at the height of pandemic visitation in 2021.
Every month, the Chamber of Commerce surveys businesses in town to figure out how many people stayed in hotels and how many people are likely to stay in the next two or so months.
In June, the monthly survey found that Jackson’s hotels were 75% full, less than 2018 and 2019, the last two years before COVID-19 sent a deluge of tourism sweeping through Jackson and other mountain towns.
Cheyenne church to acknowledge it was built on stolen land
CHEYENNE—A Cheyenne church is erecting a permanent acknowledgment that it was built on stolen land.
On Sunday, Highlands Presbyterian Church will install a message at the entrance of its building informing all who enter that: “You are worshiping God on the ancestral lands of the Tsétsėhéstaestse (Cheyenne) and the Hinono’eiteen (Arapaho) and other Indigenous nations. Highlands honors their sovereignty and their courage by acknowledging the injustices visited upon them through the dispossession of these lands.”
“Presbyterian and other Christian churches were accomplices in many of the atrocities committed against our Native American brothers and sisters,” the Rev. Rodger McDaniel said in a news release, “and atonement requires more than words and regret.”
McDaniel says the land acknowledgement is part of a continuing effort of the congregation to reconcile relationships with Native Americans. In addition to the recognition that the church sits on land taken from Indigenous peoples, Highlands endowed a permanent $35,000 fund at Central Wyoming College in Riverton to meet emergency needs of Native students to allow them to remain in school and complete their education.
Beginning in January, Highlands also imposed on itself a voluntary land tax of $500 per month and solicited other donations to the reparations fund. The fund will be made available for projects identified by the tribes at the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Togwotee DUI crash leads to leg amputation
JACKSON—After being crashed into Monday afternoon by a suspected drunken driver, a Colorado motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance from Togwotee Pass to Idaho Falls, where her left leg was amputated.
Joshua Berry, 36, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, has been charged with felony DUI for allegedly causing the injuries and fleeing the scene.
Official charging documents were not available at press time. However, Berry appeared in court from jail Tuesday on several charges: felony DUI causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain a single lane and not having insurance.
The crash was reported by eyewitnesses Monday at 3:33 p.m. on U.S. 26 near Togwotee Mountain Lodge after a Dodge pickup truck collided with the motorcyclist. The woman was traveling with five other motorcyclists at the time of the crash, Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Merritt said. Witnesses said the 61-year-old was in the second row of the group when Berry swerved 2 feet across the center line and hit her.
Berry then traveled 1,883 feet, or 1/3 of a mile, away from the scene until an eyewitness flagged him down and yelled at him to stop, said Sgt. John Faicco of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived on scene, the unidentified witness identified Berry as the driver of the 2003 Dodge Ram pickup. He was the sole occupant of the truck.
Faicco described Berry as heavily intoxicated and hard to understand. Berry’s portable breath test was nearly triple the legal limit, at 0.217%.
At 4:48 p.m., a helicopter landed to take the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Merritt described her condition Tuesday afternoon as “stable but still hit or miss.”
As of press time Tuesday, Berry remained in jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
Series of rear-endings bungles traffic on Teton Pass
JACKSON—Traffic on Teton Pass slowed to a crawl Thursday morning after Highway Patrol responded to a series of rear-endings and continued at a sluggish pace due to congestion at the Snake River Bridge construction area.
Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, several eastbound vehicles traveling around 55 mph encountered a vehicle that had stopped on the highway.
Highway Patrol trooper Lt. Matt Brackin said a pregnant woman who lives and works in Jackson wasn’t feeling well and had stopped in the middle of the lane.
The vehicle directly behind the woman came to a stop, Brackin said, but the car coming after that one was unable to brake in time, leading to a rear-ending.
A secondary rear-ending occurred a few cars back, when another car was unable to stop in time. No injuries occurred, Brackin said.
Highway Patrol troopers issued the Jackson woman a citation for stopping in the lane of travel.
“There was a very big pullout right next to where the crash happened,” Brackin said.
He noted that the woman had driven 20 feet past the pullout.
“That’s why she received the ticket,” he said.
Brackin said statute does allow emergency stops along a highway but reminded motorists to keep in mind that “there are drivers coming up behind you.”
“Make sure you’re in the emergency lane well away from the fog line,” Brackin said.
Three hours after the crashes, Brackin said, traffic from Phillip’s Canyon to the Snake River Bridge was still backed up due to construction as the Wyoming Department of Transportation replaced the bridge at the confluence of highways 390 and 22.
