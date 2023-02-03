Moorcroft woman jailed on child abuse charges
SUNDANCE (WNE) — Karey Hedlund of Moorcroft has been jailed for up to ten years on charges of child abuse. Hedlund accepted a plea deal related to the 16 separate counts of child abuse and one of aggravated assault and battery with which she was originally charged.
Her alleged victims accuse her of years of mental and physical abuse.
According to reports from a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an investigation was launched at the beginning of June, 2021 in response to a report of “abusive and neglectful behavior.”
The victims reported numerous incidents of cruel and physical abuse at Hedlund’s hands.
At a change of plea hearing, Judge James Michael Causey approved a plea agreement in which Hedlund would plead guilty to one charge of felony child abuse involving slapping a juvenile victim in the mouth and one charge of felony child abuse involving hitting a juvenile victim’s hands with a mallet.
Hedlund also agreed to plead no contest to a felony child abuse charge involving “cruel confinement,” in which she is alleged to have locked a juvenile victim in a room.
All three counts carry a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
Judge Causey sentenced Hedlund to between eight and ten years in a state penal institution on each count, to run concurrently. She was also fined $5000 on each count.
This story was published on Feb. 2, 2023.
Dell Range shooting defendants head to trial in district court
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Laramie County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence from the recent Dell Range Boulevard shooting investigation for a criminal trial in district court.
Judge Sean Chambers made the decision following a preliminary hearing for the three co-defendants involved in the case and informed them the court found probable cause due to evidence presented by the state and testimony from Cheyenne Police Department Detective Alex Huff.
Tirso Munguia, 19, will stand trial after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of 16-year-old Triumph High School student Angelina Harrison. Evidence revealed he was in possession of the weapon when it went off, leading to the alleged accidental killing of Harrison on Jan. 9.
Munguia was sitting beside Cody Nicholson, 18, in the backseat of a vehicle driven by Sarah Heath, 26, on Dell Range Boulevard the night of the shooting. Harrison was sitting in the front passenger seat beside Heath and was struck by a bullet recovered from the front dashboard of the car.
One count of felony accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter was charged against Nicholson and Heath for separate reasons.
Nicholson was the owner of the firearm and fled the scene with the weapon following the shooting without contacting law enforcement, according to court documents and testimony.
Both teens were arrested and booked that night, and it wasn’t until 10 days later that Heath was also arrested as a suspect in connection with the shooting.
She was charged with accessory to the crime, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of possession of marijuana.
The time and location of the three co-defendants’ trial has not been announced.
This story was published on Feb. 3, 2023.
Police seize 1,342 fentanyl pills
BUFFALO (WNE) — Johnson County law enforcement seized more than a thousand fentanyl pills and a handful of other drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Kum & Go parking lot in early January.
“We pulled over 1,300 fentanyl pills, which is a big bust for Denver, let alone Buffalo,” Chief of Police Sean Bissett told the City Council after arresting two individuals.
In the car were 1,342 fentanyl pills, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 54 grams of marijuana, among other things, according to court documents.
The vehicle's two occupants, Lovell residents Robert Labbe and Elizabeth Davison, were arrested and now face various possession charges. The two were charged with felony possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana in liquid form and misdemeanor possession of marijuana in plant form.
The vehicle was brought to law enforcement's attention by staff at Kum & Go, who said the vehicle had been parked next to the gas pumps for more than 30 minutes. When a police officer arrived, Labbe said he was waiting to find his debit card to buy gas, court documents state.
The officer determined that both Labbe and Davison — who was seated in the passenger side of the vehicle — had suspended licenses. Davison also had an active arrest warrant out of Natrona County. She was arrested without incident.
Court documents state that Labbe denied law enforcement's request to search the vehicle, but a K9 unit brought to the scene alerted the officers to potential drugs. When law enforcement discovered the presence of fentanyl in the car, they arrested Labbe and transported the vehicle to the Johnson County Criminal Justice Center for a more thorough search.
At the justice center, law enforcement seized various baggies of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana and liquid THC, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
This story was published on Feb. 2, 2023.
Teton County coroner in court for barking dogs — again
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Coroner and hospital board member Dr. Brent Blue is back in court over doggie discord.
A breach of peace citation filed in Teton County Circuit Court said this was the 57th complaint against Blue for barking dogs since 2010. Wilson neighbors say Blue’s dogs have been disturbing the peace for nearly 30 years.
In his appearance in court Thursday, Blue pleaded not guilty through his lawyer, Richard Mulligan.
In a phone call with the Jackson Hole Daily, Blue reiterated that he pleaded not guilty and said, “I don’t know if it was my dogs.”
Blue said he plans to fight the charges.
The acrimony is not new for the neighbors or for the court. Blue pleaded guilty in May 2018 in Circuit Court to one count of breach of peace after neighbors claimed his dogs were outside barking continuously for hours.
Blue was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation and ordered by Judge James Radda to do 50 hours of community service. As part of the 2018 plea agreement, Blue agreed to control his dogs and make sure they weren’t “outside barking for hours at a time.”
Michael Mellick, Blue’s closest neighbor, is listed as the complainant on the most recent citation. It’s not Mellick’s first time appealing to the court.
He spoke at Blue’s 2018 sentencing, saying that he just wants to live in peace and that Blue refused to do anything about the issue.
At Blue’s 2018 sentencing, Mellick said the dogs are aggressive and are constantly on his property growling at him and defecating in his yard.
This story was published on Feb. 3, 2023.
