After COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Gordon tests negative, self-quarantines
CHEYENNE (WNE) – After a potential COVID-19 exposure, Gov. Mark Gordon has tested negative for coronavirus and is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.
According to a news release sent around 5 p.m. Monday, Gordon took a rapid result test at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department that came back negative, and he is awaiting results of a secondary test.
The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting, according to the release.
Draft bill increases access to public employee personnel records
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Personnel records that were once exempt from public view may soon become accessible.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee approved a draft bill allowing performance data and evaluations of personnel files to be released if requested.
“This bill draft, in summary, amends the personnel filing exemption to authorize the inspection of performance data and evaluations for specified public employees,” Legislative Service Office’s Brian Fuller said.
The bill specifies which public employees’ personnel records are available under the new allowance, which allows applications, performance ratings and elements of performance for public review.
In its August meeting, the Joint Judiciary Committee moved to amend the personnel file mandatory exemption under the act to create different classes of employees and specify what information from the personnel file for this class of employees may be available for public inspection.
Those employees, if the bill passes, would include the attorney general, director of any department in the executive branch appointed by the governor, president of any institution of higher education — which now, by definition, would include the University of Wyoming and all community college districts — CEO or director of any separate operating agency, commissioners of the public service commission and members of the state board of equalization and managers and assistant managers of any county or municipality.
The bill that passed included amendments to allow current and former employees, and managers of counties or municipalities in addition to those employed under state statute 15-4-202, which include city managers, city attorneys and municipal judges.
The bill with amendments moves to the general session, sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Committee.
Yellowstone National Park closes for the season
POWELL (WNE) — There was a flurry of activity at the East Gate to Yellowstone National Park on Sunday as park employees prepared to close to automobile traffic for the winter.
The gate will remain closed for about six weeks until the winter over-snow season starts.
But the next time Park County’s only gate will swing open to wheeled vehicles won’t be until the first Friday in May — hopefully. The 2020 opening was delayed about three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who knows what 2021 will bring.
Despite the late start and an early fall blizzard, the park continued to draw a good crowd.
More than 837,000 visits to the park were logged in September, smashing the previous September record of 724,000 visits, set in 2018.
In his third year, Superintendent Cam Sholly said he is very pleased with the way the season went.
“Although a challenging season in many ways, the Yellowstone team and our partners made this summer a success and allowed millions to experience Yellowstone, while maintaining low COVID-19 infection rates,” Sholly said. “I cannot say enough about the performance of this team and the strong collaboration with our surrounding states, counties and communities.”
The East Gate was fairly quiet Sunday, with mostly locals looking for one last chance to search for wildlife on a beautiful day in the 50s. Traffic in the eastern section of the park was light and, even at the Midway Geyser Basin and Old Faithful, parking was a breeze.
Wolf, moose and elk poached; investigators seek leads
JACKSON (WNE) — Law enforcement investigators at two agencies are asking for information about a wolf, bull elk and moose that were shot and left to waste recently by poachers in the region.
The wolf — the victim of the most recent poaching — was found the morning of Oct. 26 near the Pilgrim Creek trailhead, which is located within Grand Teton National Park. The black-colored animal wore a tracking collar, according to a news release from the park, and its body was found near the trailhead.
Grand Teton National Park’s call for information is targeted at individuals who were in the Pilgrim Creek area the morning of the 26th. The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch is heading the case. Tips can be texted or phoned into 888-653-0009 or emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov.
Whoever shot the wolf could be subject to a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail, according to the park’s notice.
Both ungulate poachings were outside of Jackson Hole but nearby, and they’re being investigated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Sometime during the evening of Oct. 21, a cow moose was shot and left to waste along the Union Pass Road at the north end of Buffalo Meadow on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The moose was less than 100 yards from the road, which connects Pinedale to Dubois.
The second poaching claimed a bull elk, which was shot and partially field-dressed, but only its antlers were removed and all of the meat was left to waste. The carcass was found in the North Fork of Fish Creek drainage near Salt Pass south of Afton.
