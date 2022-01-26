UW programs receive donation
LARAMIE (WNE) — More than $1 million will bolster the University of Wyoming marching band and nursing programs, thanks to a donation from alum Susie McMurry.
Throughout the years, the McMurry family has donated millions of dollars to UW’s College of Business, College of Education, UW Athletics, campus construction and other projects.
The most recent donation will help UW’s marching band maintain its position as a notable Division 1 program, according to a press release.
A portion of the money also will go to the BRAND Program at the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing. The virtual program allows students who have bachelor’s degrees in any field to pursue a degree in nursing.
In addition to a donation to the School of Nursing general fund, the money will provide nursing students with a hands-on learning experience through the use of a Gaumard patient simulator, the press release said.
A patient simulator is a mannequin meant to mimic the health problems of a living patient and give students a chance to practice treatments.
“There are some truly special philanthropists in the world, and Susie is definitely one of them,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the press release. “UW students and faculty will be forever grateful for these meaningful gifts.”
McMurry earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW. The McMurry family made millions through its success in the oil and gas industry and donates some of those earnings through the McMurry Foundation.
This story was published on Jan. 26, 2022.
———
More than 800 turn out for annual Ice Fishing Derby
RAWLINS (WNE) — There were lots of people dropping lines through the ice on Saratoga Lake recently with good weather, little wind and just enough snow to keep the 12 inches of ice from becoming too slick for the recent Saratoga Chamber of Commerce Ice Fishing Derby.
Chamber Chairman Scott McIlvaine declared the organization’s 39th annual event a success.
The chamber gave out thousands of dollars worth of prizes to the more than 800 anglers who attended the two-day derby, which concluded Jan. 16.
Visitors came from across Wyoming and nearby states, filling up local motels and campgrounds. The derby is a wintertime economic shot in the arm for Saratoga businesses and an important fundraising event for the chamber, McIlvaine said.
Money raised helps the chamber promote Saratoga and the Platte Valley area.
There were many cash prizes awarded for the biggest fish caught during the derby in both the adult and small fry division.
This year’s biggest fish winners in the adult division received $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. The small fry biggest fish winner received $200. Three specially marked bounty fish worth $500, $250 and $50 were caught early in the contest. There also were hourly cash prizes awarded to adults and small fry for largest fish turned in each hour of the derby.
In an effort to help clear sucker fish from Saratoga Lake, cash prizes also were given for the biggest, smallest and most suckers caught.
This story was published on Jan. 26, 2022.
———
Tribal lawyers’ lawsuit finally over
RIVERTON (WNE) — Ongoing for more than a year, the lawsuit against the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s attorneys is now settled. The defamation suit, filed by the tribe’s former attorneys Baldwin Crocker and Rudd, against the new lawyer group Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton and affiliated attorneys, who replaced them, was sent into mediation late last year.
On Dec. 20, the parties reached a settlement agreement via mediation, after U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl ordered them into negotiations. The terms of settlement are confidential. On Jan. 19, Skavdahl dismissed the case.
Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd, of Lander, filed a suit on Aug. 21, 2020, in which they claimed that the tribe’s new law firm - Kilpatrick, Townsend, and Stockton – maligned BC&R.
BCR had served the Northern Arapaho Tribe since 1989.
Court documents reference an Aug. 5, 2019 Youtube video in which KTS attorney Keith Harper claimed BCR was withholding the tribe’s money. Harper had also told the Arapaho people that the tribe’s former attorneys could not be trusted because they were not Native American. Harper is not a Northern Arapaho Tribal member.
BCR argued through its attorneys that Harper’s broadcast constituted defamation.
In 2019, the tribe changed direction altogether and pursued a different case, still being deliberated in Wyoming District Court. It hired Atlanta-based KTS to conduct a personnel evaluation of Wind River Hotel and Casino manager Jim Conrad, whose contract was then left to expire without renewal.
The Northern Arapaho Business Council sued BC&R by claiming the firm kept $1 million of the tribe’s money.
Wyoming District Court Judge Thomas Campbell ruled on July 1, 2020 that the tribe’s accusation “under any characterization now argued… could not have been true." The location of the $1 million has not been stated publicly.
This story was published on Jan. 25, 2022.
———
Trial set for Pinedale woman charged with felony collision
PINEDALE (WNE) — Mariah Culwell, of Pinedale, pleaded not guilty on Jan. 20 to felony charges that she intentionally fled and collided with a patrol vehicle on Dec. 8 and caused injuries to a deputy as well as heavy damages to the vehicle.
Culwell, who remains in custody, appeared via videoconference from jail to face those charges before 9th District Judge Marv Tyler. She also pleaded not guilty to felony interference with a peace officer and driving under the influence of controlled substances.
She requested a jury trial that Judge Tyler set to begin May 9.
On Dec. 8 deputies responded to a report that Culwell had run into a truck parked at a local hotel. Late the night before, Culwell had called the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office asking for help after she ran out of gas on her way to Pinedale. After she fueled up, a deputy asked her to stop at the SCSO and submit a urine sample, which later tested positive for meth and sedatives, Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson said at her arraignment.
When deputies responded to the hotel parking lot, Culwell allegedly said she could not get out of her car, and then drove through the parking lot and turned east onto Pine Street.
She also did not stop when Deputy Danielle Cooper followed her with lights and sirens, and when Deputy Krystal Mansur parked her own patrol vehicle across the road to stop Culwell, she intentionally collided with it, injuring the deputy and causing more than $10,000 damages to the patrol vehicle, according to the charging document.
This story was published on Jan. 25, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.