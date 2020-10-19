John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.
Danbury's City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.
Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver "because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”
Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.
Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and and a see-through plastic helmet.
“This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with,” Oliver said. “And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our s—- out.”
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Epsilon formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic, the latest in what has been a very active hurricane season.
The storm had maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (65 kph). Additional strengthening was expected and Epsilon was forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was centered about 735 miles (1,185 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and was stationary.
This year's hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.
Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Baby born after pregnant mom fatally shot dies 4 days later
CHICAGO (AP) — A newborn boy delivered after his mother was fatally shot last week in Chicago has died, authorities confirmed Sunday.
Chicago police said the baby died Saturday. He was 4 days old.
He was delivered Tuesday in critical condition after his mother, 35-year-old Stacey Jones, was shot twice in the back while standing outside her home on the city’s South Side. She was eight months pregnant and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Jones’ other two children were sleeping inside the home and were unharmed, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Jones moved to Chicago from Tennessee two years ago and had accepted a position as a Cook County probation officer, her father, Tommy Baker, said.
“You took something from my family, from me. You took my heart, my firstborn, the sweetest little thing," Baker told the newspaper. “It’s a loss that I’ll never get over.”
No charges have been announced. A person of interest was questioned last week and released without charges.
Pandemic air travel milestone; 1 million passengers screened
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the U.S. topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March.
The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since the darkest days of pandemic for the devastated U.S. airline industry, when fewer than 100,000 people were screened per day in April, and how far it still has to go.
The million plus passengers screened Sunday compares with 2.6 million on the same day last year, or roughly 60% fewer, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The TSA said that the 6.1 million passengers at U.S. checkpoints the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 18 was the greatest volume measured since the start of the pandemic.
Vacation plans and business trips were frozen in the spring as millions took shelter. With so little known about the virus, few wanted to board planes or walk through an airport even if they could.
Airlines received $50 billion in cash and loans from Congress in March on the condition that they held off on layoffs at least through October. Airlines are now warning of mass layoffs while lobbying Congress and the White House for another $25 billion to pay workers for the next six months.
The point at which Congress can deliver broader coronavirus relief before the November election is slipping away. The gap between what is being sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump seems increasingly insurmountable.
Southwest Airlines, which has never laid off employees in its roughly 50-year history, warned this month that it will cut pay for nonunion workers in January and that union workers must also accept less pay or face furloughs next year.
And while passenger numbers are increasing, no one knows if that trend will continue. Infections are spiking in the Midwest and stubbornly holding in place or edging higher in other parts of the country as colder weather settles in.
Long lines as Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries open
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's first licensed marijuana dispensaries opened this weekend in the St. Louis area with long lines.
The two dispensaries run by N'Bliss opened Saturday in Ellisville and Manchester. Another dispensary is expected to open Monday in the Kansas City area nearly two years after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow the sale of medical marijuana.
To buy the drug, people need approval from a doctor and a state medical marijuana card. Prices are expected to be high initially because the supply is limited in the state at this stage. N’Bliss was charging $125 for an eighth of an ounce of marijuana when it opened Saturday.
Kim Haller said she stood in line Saturday because she has long been frustrated with the high cost of medications and injections she uses to treat her multiple sclerosis. Recently, Haller said she had been buying marijuana from a licensed caregiver.
“It helps with my spasticity, which means my muscles don’t move like I like them to, and sleep,” Haller, 54, of St. Peters, said of the marijuana treatment.
In the Kansas City area, Brenda Dougherty said she hopes to be one of Fresh Green’s first customers when it opens this week in Lee’s Summit. The 57-year-old from Warrensburg said she believes marijuana will help relieve her chronic pain condition.
“I don’t want to take any more pills,” she said. “I know this will help. To be quite honest, I have tried it and, yes, it does help.”
Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday. Photos show a tiny turtle that’s a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.
The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation. The condition is described as extremely rare, but it's unclear exactly how often such turtles are found in the wild.
The Olive Ridley Project, a sea turtle conservation group, says sea turtles with leucism typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.
Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found and left the park with her family who had feared the worst, authorities said.
Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, of Los Angeles, was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she had been seen in the park, Zion National Park officials said in a news release. They didn't say where she was found or anything about her condition or what had happened.
Crews began searching for Courtier after she didn’t show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6, authorities said. The park and nearby town of Springdale was filled with missing person signs featuring pictures of Courtier and the clothes she was wearing.
Her sister, Jillian Courtier-Oliver, told ABC's Good Morning America that her sister is recovering after being found with bruises all over her body and losing weight.
Courtier-Oliver said she had started losing hope her sister was alive in a park known for its towering red rock cliffs that has several hikes that take people along narrow trails with steep drops nearby.
“It wasn’t until two days ago I actually said, ‘I’m starting to lose hope,’” she said. “They had a lot of cadaver dogs out and I knew what they were looking for was a body, not a person. It was the first time I actually started losing hope. And I went with up with so much help knowing that we needed to find her.”
Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday reimposed an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor venues to 25% of capacity.
The capacity limits order was issued Oct. 6 by Andrea Palm, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. A judge blocked the order on Oct. 14 after it was challenged by the Tavern League of Wisconsin, which argued it amounted to a “de facto closure" order for the bars and restaurants it represents.
But Barron County Judge James Babler on Monday put the capacity limits back into effect. The judge declined a request from the Tavern League to keep the capacity limit order on hold while the lawsuit is pending. The judge also declined to stay his ruling while the Tavern League and others fighting it appeal his decision.
In denying the request to put the capacity limits order on hold, the judge said the Tavern League and others fighting the order did not have a reasonable probability of succeeding. He said no one had shown they would be harmed by following the order.
“I merely have the theoretical issue that if they were to comply, they would suffer harm,” Babler said.
The Tavern League argued that Evers needed to work through the Legislature to approve an emergency rule setting capacity limits, rather than issuing the order. It pointed to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from May undoing Evers' “safer at home" order.
The capacity limits order is set to expire on Nov. 6, but could be renewed.
