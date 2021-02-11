Guilty plea entered in March murders
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Dana Beartusk, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court, but won’t know how long he’ll be imprisoned until his sentencing hearing in April.
Beartusk entered the pleas pursuant to a plea agreement, which stipulated only that he’d plead guilty to the lesser charge.
He was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, which is punishable by life imprisonment or death, though prosecutors had said they didn’t intend to seek the death penalty.
Each second-degree murder charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Attorneys will argue what term of imprisonment Beartusk should serve at a sentencing hearing April 13.
When asked questions by Judge John Fenn in court Tuesday, Beartusk answered clearly and firmly. When Fenn sought to establish facts in the case to support the guilty pleas, Beartusk admitted in his own words that he killed Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano Fisher in March 2020.
He told the judge he was intoxicated at the time of the crimes. He also said he didn’t remember disposing of three firearms in Montana, where he was arrested after the crimes.
More than a dozen family and friends of the family attended the change of plea hearing in person Tuesday at the Sheridan County Courthouse, where several sheriff’s deputies were on site providing security.
———
Northwest College suspends president search
POWELL (WNE) — The Northwest College presidential search committee met Tuesday to finalize a profile outlining the minimum qualifications, competencies, and characteristics for presidential candidates.
However, there was a consensus among the committee members that it would be best to suspend the search altogether until the college can be better positioned to find a new president.
Instead of going through a whole recruiting process, the NWC Board of Trustees will look at extending the contract of Interim President Lisa Watson, contingent on her being willing to serve another year.
NWC is facing budgetary challenges stemming from nearly $3 million in lost support from the state and the college’s transformation plan is nearing the implementation phase.
“It seems to me, in order to determine what we want and need in a president, we need to have some inkling of where we’re going,” said Gerald Giraud, vice president of academic affairs, adding that, “perhaps we should get our house in order before we go on a search for a new president.”
Shelby Wetzel, executive director of the NWC Foundation, had been involved with previous searches for president and also had some misgivings about the current search. She said it lacked the enthusiasm and excitement of previous searches.
“I’m having a really hard time putting my arms around this,” Wetzel said. “It feels really different this time, and not really good.”
With all the challenges and changes the college is facing, some committee members wondered how that would affect their ability to sell the college.
———
Bill aims to counter gun restrictions
CODY (WNE) — Many area legislators are pushing bills meant to hamper the effectiveness of gun control measures President Joe Biden proposed during his campaign.
Senate File 81 is sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne) and co-sponsored by, among others, Sen. Tim French (R-Powell), and Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Powell), John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell).
“This is an attempt by our Legislature to get ahead of what we are pretty sure the Biden administration is going to do relative to gun confiscation,” Winter said. “We are focused on preserving our Second Amendment rights for the citizens of this great state.”
SF 81 states, in part, that “the Legislature is firmly resolved to support and defend the constitution of the United States against every aggression, whether foreign or domestic, and is duty-bound to oppose every infraction of those principles that constitute the basis of the United States because only a faithful observance of those principles can secure the union’s existence and the public happiness.”
“If the federal government assumes powers that the people did not grant it in the Constitution of the United States, its acts are unauthoritative, void and of no force.”
Rodriguez-Williams said she hopes the measure reaches the floor of the House because “it’s impressive and it has teeth.”
“If passed, this bill would nullify federal gun control laws by requiring that Wyoming peace officers only enforce gun laws passed by the Wyoming legislature,” she said.
———
Byron building dispute not entirely settled
LOVELL (WNE) — A trip to court on Monday and Tuesday has not resulted in closure of a conflict between the Town of Byron and Postern Capital.
The dispute is over a 2012 lease with Alex Jon Campos of Postern Capital. The lease did not give Campos ownership of the town-owned building immediately but rather guaranteed the building to Campos for a $10 fee if the Town of Byron opted to release the building.
According to the lease, the agreement would stand for 99 years.
Byron town attorney Joey Darrah determined in 2019 that there are two elements of the lease that either violate the Wyoming Constitution or Wyoming law.
According to Wyoming law, no decision by a council is allowed to bind the hands of a future council, nor are councils allowed to gift or give property to an individual without advertising the sale and putting the property up for bid.
In early 2019, Byron Mayor Pam Hopkinson Hopkinson presented the lease to a judge requesting that a declaratory judgment be made.
“The judgment was a mixed bag,” Hopkinson said. “The town was seeking a declaration about the validity of the lease, and the judge declared the lease valid after removing the paragraph regarding the two giving over the property for $10. The judge ruled that portion of the lease had expired. However, he did not invalidate the remaining portions of the lease.
“Mr. Campos owns a 99-year lease and the town owns the deed,” she continued. “Hopefully, we will be able to sit down and agree to some terms.”
