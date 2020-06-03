Cheyenne HollyFrontier refinery to lay off 200, switch focus
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — One of Wyoming's major oil refineries will lay off over two-thirds of its workforce and undergo a major reworking in response to tough economic conditions.
The announcement Monday by HollyFrontier Corp. was more bad economic news for Cheyenne after last week's announcement that the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo and cowboy festival will not be held this summer because of the coronavirus.
Dallas-based HollyFrontier plans to lay off about 200 employees at the Cheyenne refinery over the next 18 months, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports.
The company plans to spend about $150 million to convert the refinery to produce renewable diesel fuel, or diesel made from agricultural byproducts.
High operating and capital costs, compounded by the effects of COVID-19, forced the shift in refinery operations, HollyFrontier CEO Mike Jennings said in a statement Monday.
“We realize that this decision affects many employees, their families and the community,” Jennings said. “Our goal and expectation is to continue to operate as a community partner in Cheyenne and Wyoming for years to come.”
The refinery is among Cheyenne's biggest employers, whose ranks also include the U.S. Air Force, state government and the Union Pacific Railroad.
The refinery will employ about 80 people after its conversion, HollyFrontier spokesperson Liberty Swift said.
The announcement was “a gut punch” to Wyoming’s capital city of 64,000 people, Mayor Marian Orr said.
“Our community will continue to be here for those workers who will be transitioning out of their jobs, and we’ll do whatever we can to find them new opportunities in the workforce,” Orr said.
Casper College implements buyout plan for longtime employees
CASPER (WNE) – Casper College is offering thousands of dollars to entice its longtime staff members to retire as part of an effort to brace for looming budget cuts brought on by the state’s plummeting economic outlook.
“As you already know, the fiscal picture for Wyoming has been altered dramatically over the past several months due to various pressures on the energy industry,” college president Darren Divine wrote to faculty in a letter obtained by the Star-Tribune. “These changes are forcing the College to develop potential budget reduction plans not only for the next fiscal year, but beyond.”
The “voluntary retirement incentive” applies to full-time faculty who have worked at the college for at least 10 years. The buyout gives those faculty $1,000 for each year of service. Instructors with more than 20 years at Casper College will get $1,250 for each year. The money will be paid in a lump sum at the end of this month, when the retirements will be effective and when the employees’ health insurance will end.
Each would-be retiree must apply and be approved by college officials, and an approved application cannot be rescinded. A message sent to Chontelle Gray, the chair of the college’s faculty senate, was not returned Monday.
“As everyone is already aware, our state is facing unprecedented budget shortfalls and it is only prudent that Casper College evaluate all options and take action where necessary to stay within the college’s allotted budget,” college spokesman Chris Lorenzen said last week.
Riverton Regional Airport hit hard by COVID
RIVERTON (WNE) — Activity at Riverton Regional Airport went up sharply this year before the coronavirus pandemic hit Fremont County.
In the first month of 2020, when SkyWest Airlines began serving the local airport, there were 87 percent more enplanements at Riverton Regional compared to the previous two Januaries, Fremont Air Service Taskforce member Mick Pryor said Friday.
By February, Pryor said, enplanements were almost 140 percent higher than in previous years.
In March, the coronavirus arrived in Fremont County. But despite the pandemic’s negative impact on air travel – “We only really got two full weeks of real flying in,” Pryor said of the month – Riverton Regional still showed a 19 percent increase in enplanements compared to March 2019.
The comparison is favorable for the first trimester of 2020 as well: Pryor said about 2,800 people boarded planes at Riverton Regional Airport through April this year, up from about 2,075 during the same timeframe in 2019.
But the system still requires government support in the form of a minimum revenue guarantee for SkyWest Airlines.
The MRG amount will drop as air service becomes more profitable in Fremont County, Pryor said, but for now it is set at $1.5 million, with 60 percent coming from the state and 40 percent coming from local sources.
Riverton, Lander, and Fremont County each allocated the requested $200,000 to the MRG this year, Pryor said.
But for the coming fiscal year, which begins in July, Lander is considering cutting its contribution in half, and Fremont County has announced that it will not provide any funding for the MRG.
Both government bodies are planning to implement steep budget cuts for the coming fiscal year, anticipating reduced income due to a lack of economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic.
Laramie economy faces up to $1 million hit from Jubilee Days cancellation
LARAMIE (WNE) — For Laramie, the cancellation of Jubilee Days means a hard hit to the tourism sector and local businesses.
According to economic study conducted by Laramie Jubilee Days in 2018, the positive impact to accommodations, specifically for lodging, is in the neighborhood of $220,000 dollars when compared to a regular weekend in July.
“Using sales tax data from all economic sectors for that week, the estimated increase in gross sales due to Jubilee Days is slightly less than $1 million dollars, which translates to an approximate 12.6% increase in sales,” Scott Larson, executive director of the Albany County Tourism Board, told the Boomerang.
During the University of Wyoming’s academic year, businesses rely on the influx of students to provide an additional bump in revenue.
With many students leaving early amid COVID-19, combined with the cancellation of Jubilee Days, local businesses are finding themselves in a tough spot.
“When the students go home, it’s our summertime events like Jubilee Days and the tourists that provide a stabilizer when the students aren’t here,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Downtown Laramie.
While the state did not order Jubilee Days’ cancellation, Gov. Mark Gordon announced its cancellation during a Wednesday press conference amid safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Thursday statement, he said that as the pandemic progressed, “sponsorships dried up nationally, live music performances came to a halt, fans wavered, consumer sentiment dipped and volunteers were forced to weigh whether or not they would be able to help.”
The announcement came along with the cancellation of the Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, the Cody Stampede, Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Casper, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.