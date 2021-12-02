Sporting goods manufacturer to open plant in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Sporting goods manufacturer Wright & McGill, producer of Eagle Claw fishing tackle, announced Tuesday morning it plans to bring a new manufacturing plant to Cheyenne.
The announcement was made during a news conference led by Gov. Mark Gordon at the state Capitol.
It follows a process that began in March 2020, when local economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS began working with the company. Wright & McGill eventually bought 60 acres of land in the Cheyenne Business Parkway.
Gordon, who grew up in rural Johnson County, described going into town with his father and looking at fishing tackle as one of his favorite childhood pastimes.
“Growing up fishing here in Wyoming, some of my first fishing tackle was Eagle Claw,” Gordon said.
The company has long ties to Wyoming, with the founder having fished many times on the North Platte River, according to a LEADS news release. The company’s current owner, Lee McGill, grew up fishing and working those events in Wyoming.
“As a family-owned business, we appreciate the independent, friendly, family-oriented culture we’ve experienced in Cheyenne, for both ourselves, and for future generations of our family and our employees,” said Drew McGill, son of Lee McGill.
Wright & McGill opened in Denver in 1925, and has operated out of its current facility since 1972.
“The environment that we currently reside in doesn’t bode well for family business anymore, it doesn’t seem, so we’re happy that Wyoming would (give) us a second home,” Drew McGill said.
Betsey Hale, CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, said the planned Eagle Claw plant would be “the most advanced manufacturing facility in the world for their product.”
The company expects to begin construction on the plant in spring 2023.
———
California woman arrested for smuggling contraband into jail
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A California woman has been arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into a jail after she turned herself in on an active warrant and it was found that she had alcohol in her purse and two controlled substances hidden within her person.
According to court reports, Paige Poor arrived in the front lobby of the Crook County Sheriff’s Office on November 15 to turn herself in on an active warrant. At that time, she denied having any illegal drugs or alcohol on her person or among her belongings when questioned.
As Poor was booked into custody, an unopened travel-size bottle of vodka was allegedly found in her purse; she claimed to have forgotten it was there.
Deputies allegedly suspected she was concealing contraband, but none was visible or produced during the search.
Poor allegedly admitted she had heroin within her person. According to court reports, she then elaborated that she had suboxone, methamphetamine, a lighter and tin foil within her person.
Poor was accompanied to the Sundance Clinic emergency department, where the contraband was removed from her person.
Tests performed on the items, which were contained within condoms, allegedly showed that they included small quantities of heroin and methamphetamine.
Poor has been charged with felony counts of taking heroin into a jail and taking vodka into a jail, as well as felony counts of possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
———
Five employees resign from WMC due to mandate
WORLAND (WNE) —Five employees resigned from Banner Health Washakie Medical Center in Worland last month rather than comply with Banner Health’s company-wide vaccine mandate.
The mandate, first announced on July 20, stated “To protect patients, team members and the community, today Banner Health notified its employees that being vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a condition of employment. With limited expectations, all team members have until November 1 to be fully vaccinated.”
As the deadline drew closer, Banner Health officials decided, if not vaccinated by Nov. 15, employees would be taken off of the schedule.
It was stated that if the employee was still not vaccinated by the end of the month, other measures would be taken.
Employees had the opportunity to seek religious or medical exemptions.
Ultimately, four part-time employees and one full-time employee left the company, as it was announced at the Hospital Board meeting on Nov. 23.
“One is far too many for my perspective,” said Washakie Medical Center CEO Jay Stallings.
He added that the company has been careful to protect the rights of individuals who have asked for the exemptions. Those who have filed for and received exemptions must be tested once per week and wear protective personal equipment (PPE).
———
Ornaments stolen from Lovell town tree
LOVELL (WNE) — The Christmas tree at Lovell’s Main Street mural park has been vandalized, with every ornament stolen from its bottom half.
According to Lovell Patrol Sergeant Jonathan Mueller, it was reported Friday that from the bottom of the Christmas tree to eight feet up, the tree stood bare.
“It’s definitely not the end of Christmas,” Parks Manager Gary Emmett said. “But the Grinch stole a part of Christmas.”
According to Emmett, whoever took the ornaments ripped them off, often leaving the hooks of the ornaments on the trees.
It’s an act of destruction that will cost the town up to $500.
Emmett said the town crew found roughly a dozen of the ornaments shattered on the Emblem Highway, heading south toward Foster Gulch.
Christmas decorating is a large undertaking for Lovell town workers, Emmett said. From driving to the Big Horn Mountains to secure the tree, to decorating throughout town, up to 300 man hours are put in every year in order to get Lovell decked out for the Christmas season.
“Many citizens comment on the feeling they get of Christmas, driving around town, and more than just a sense of pride, there’s a sense of comfort
that it brings to a lot of people,” Emmett said. “Really, it’s that sense of the Christmas spirit.”
Emmett said that’s the real cost of the vandalism that took place.
“It’s that sense of community pride. That’s the hard part,” Emmett said. “When that gets taken away from the community, it makes a big difference.”
———
Felony charge filed in theft of shotgun from store
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Fort Washakie man accused of stuffing a display shotgun from a sporting goods store down his pants and driving away now faces a felony gun-theft charge.
Myka Andrew Ray Blackburn, 35, could face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of firearm theft.
He was charged Oct. 11 and transferred to Fremont County District Court Oct. 20, for felony-level prosecution.
Riverton Police Department officer Bahgya Nethicumara was dispatched to Rocky Mountain Discount Sports on Oct. 7 at about 5:41 in the evening. There, the assistant manager said he had proof that a man had stolen a gun.
The assistant manager said there were two men at the store, one of whom had stolen a Kel Tec Ks7 12-gauge shotgun. Store surveillance footage depicted two men in a gun aisle. Footage showed them “checking” firearms, removing one of the display shotguns.
By 5:29 p.m., the man in the dark T-shirt appeared on the video to have hidden the shotgun down the front of his pants.
Both men left the store in a dark-colored Chevy Traverse.
RPD posted the men’s photos on its social media page, where an anonymous tip identified one of the men as Blackburn.
“It was determined,” wrote Nethicumara, “that Blackburn was the individual who concealed the firearm in his pants.”
