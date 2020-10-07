Court documents ask Parkland parents to prove mental anguish
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parents who sued a school district after their children died in a mass shooting at a Florida high school are being asked to turn over their psychiatric records to prove they have suffered mental anguish.
The Broward County school district's demand, which is contained in documents filed in lawsuits blaming the district for failing to identify and stop the threat posed by the suspected gunman, has the victims' families enraged, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
In formal court responses, School Board member Lori Alhadeff — whose daughter Alyssa was among the 17 killed on Feb. 14, 2018, called the demand “harassing, burdensome” and an invasion of privacy. She was elected to the school board after the shooting.
Seventeen people were also injured in the shooting.
Court records show at least a dozen other families also object.
Alhadeff's lawyer, Rober Kelley, told the newspaper that in most civil cases, plaintiffs prove their pain and suffering with testimony, along with testimony from friends and loved ones. He said it's rare to ask for mental records to prove heartbreak.
“I don’t think anyone is going to dispute that these families have suffered mental anguish,” Kelley said.
In an Oct. 1 response, the district said it “recognizes the sensitive nature of these records,” but insists they are necessary in a claim involving mental pain and suffering.
It is one of about 75 questions asked of victims in a template that also includes demands for evidence of funeral expenses, accounts of every media interview victims have done and tax returns to show lost income.
Collins: Maskless Trump set a poor example at White House
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Tuesday she was “shocked” to see President Donald Trump discharged from the hospital so soon, and said Trump set a poor example by appearing at the White House without a mask.
“When I saw him on the balcony of the White House, taking off his mask, I couldn’t help but think that he sent the wrong signal, given that he’s infected with COVID-19 and that there are many people in his immediate circle who have the virus," she said. “I did not think that was a good example at all.”
The White House is now a coronavirus hotspot, with both the president and first lady having contracted the virus, along with others in their inner circle.
Collins has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic before, calling his performance “extremely uneven."
She's running against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker, in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country — one of a handful that could decide whether Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate. It's the costliest political race in state history.
Collins is seeking to persuade voters who oppose Trump to stick with her. Collins has not said whether or not she’ll cast her ballot for the president. She says she didn’t vote for him in 2016.
US asks Supreme Court to hear Boston Marathon bomber's case
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department asked the nation's highest court Tuesday to review the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was thrown out over concerns with the jury selection process.
In a petition, Justice Department lawyers called Tsarnaev's case “one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation’s history" and said the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it ruled Tsarnaev deserves a new trial to decide whether he should be executed.
“Given the profound stakes...the First Circuit should not have the last word,” Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall and other lawyers told the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court should “put this landmark case back on track toward its just conclusion," they wrote.
Prosecutors are asking the court to hear and decide the case this term, which ends in June, “to avoid further delay in this long-running and critically important prosecution." The Supreme Court hears only a fraction of the cases it's asked to review every year.
If the justices refuse to hear the case, prosecutors could go forward with another trial or drop their pursuit for capital punishment and agree to life in prison.
Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press in August that they planned to take the case to the high court and “continue to pursue the death penalty.”
“We will do whatever’s necessary,” Barr said.
Minneapolis mural dedicated to George Floyd defaced again
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A large mural dedicated to George Floyd in Minneapolis has been defaced again.
Surveillance video from Cup Foods shows a man wearing a face mask over a ski mask walk up to the mural and spray red paint on it about 4 a.m. Sunday, a store employee, T.J. Abumayyaleh, told the Star Tribune.
Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. The mural is located near the site where Floyd was restrained. Widely seen bystander video set off protests, sometimes violent, around the world.
It's the second time that the mural has been damaged. A former medical student at the University of Minnesota admitted to the Minnesota Reformer, an online news site, that he was the person who defaced the mural with black spray paint in August. The 26-year-old man claimed he was drunk at the time and apologized.
The city has made plans for a permanent memorial to Floyd at the site.
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, have become folk heroes among some conservatives. They argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by Missouri’s castle doctrine law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders. The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.
The McCloskeys also were featured speakers on the first night of the Republican National Convention. They’ve accused the “leftist” Democratic St. Louis leadership for their plight.
Gardner, a Democrat, charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon. She said the display of guns risked bloodshed at what she called an otherwise peaceful protest.
Watkins said that in addition to the weapons charge, the grand jury indictment includes a tampering with evidence charge. It wasn’t clear what led to that additional count, he said.
The McCloskeys contend the protest was hardly peaceful. They say protesters came onto the private street after knocking over an iron gate and ignoring a “No Trespassing" sign, and said they felt threatened.
Watkins said accusations against the McCloskeys are “effectively demonstrating the highest degree of ineptitude and inappropriate behavior" from Gardner's office.
The incident happened June 28 as protesters were walking toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson, a few blocks away. They suddenly decided to veer onto the McCloskeys’ street, prompting the confrontation that was caught on cellphone video. It showed Mark McCloskey in front of the $1.15 million home armed with an AR-15 rifle and Patricia McCloskey with a semiautomatic handgun.
ACLU aids appeal of two Montana men accused of stolen valor
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana men who lied about their military service in court have appealed some conditions of their sentences.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana called the conditions degrading and unconstitutional.
Montana Eighth District Court Judge Greg Pinski sentenced Ryan Patrick Morris and Troy Allan Nelson in Aug. 2019 to prison for unrelated violations of their release conditions. Morris received 10 years in prison for violating the terms of his probation for felony burglary, while Nelson got five years for a drug possession conviction.
But Pinski ruled that in order for both to be eligible for parole, both men would have to write by hand the names of all 6,756 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan; write out the obituaries of the 40 Montana residents killed in the two wars and send hand-written letters of apology to several veterans groups identifying themselves as having lied about their military service to receive help and possibly a lesser sentence through a Veterans Court.
Once paroled, both men were ordered by the judge to serve 441 hours of community service, an hour for each of the Montana residents that have been killed in combat since the Korean War, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
Pinski also mandated that every year during the three-year suspended sentences both men received, they must stand at the Montana Veterans Memorial for eight hours on each Memorial and Veterans Day wearing a sign that reads, “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans.”
The ACLU argued that those aspects of Pinski’s rulings were not reasonably helpful in rehabilitating the men and were meant to publicly shame and dehumanize them.
Neither of the men was officially charged with stolen valor.
“To be sure, Morris and Nelson lied and tried to cheat,” the ACLU's brief said. “But our constitution does not condone judicially sanctioned punishments that strip them of their human dignity, even if their behavior was potentially offensive.”
Morris had claimed in 2016 he did seven combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, had PTSD and had his hip replaced after he was wounded by an IED. Nelson successfully enrolled himself into the Veterans Treatment Court before officials determined he had not actually served in the military.
How Eddie Van Halen transformed Michael Jackson's 'Beat It'
NEW YORK (AP) — Before Eddie Van Halen agreed to add a guitar break to Michael Jackson's “Beat It,” one of the most famous cameos in rock history, he had to be sure the phone call from producer Quincy Jones wasn't a practical joke.
“I went off on him. I went, ‘What do you want, you f-ing so-and-so!,’” Van Halen told CNN in 2012, 30 years after he worked on the song. "And he goes, ‘Is this Eddie?’ I said, ‘Yeah, what the hell do you want?’ ‘This is Quincy.’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘I don’t know anyone named Quincy.’ He goes, ‘Quincy Jones, man.’ I went, ‘Ohhh, sorry!’”
Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65, needed less than an hour in the studio and 20 scorching seconds on record to join white heavy metal to Black pop at a time when they seemed in entirely different worlds, when the young MTV channel rarely aired videos by Black artists. “Beat It” became one of the signature tracks on Jackson's mega-selling “Thriller” album, won Grammys in 1984 for record of the year and male rock vocal performance and helped open up MTV's programming.
Van Halen himself would admit he was initially skeptical of contributing to Jackson's album, wondering how much he had in common with a singer he remembered for chanting “A-B-C, easy as 1-2-3.” But Jackson had written “Beat It” as a rock song, anchored by a hard and funky ruff by guitarist Steve Lukather. When Van Halen arrived at the studio in Los Angeles, Jones told him he could improvise. Van Halen listened to "Beat It," asked if he could rearrange the song and added a pair of solos during which, engineers would long swear, a speaker caught on fire.
As he was finishing, Jackson walked in.
“I didn’t know how he would react to what I was doing. So I warned him before he listened. I said, ‘Look, I changed the middle section of your song,’” Van Halen told CNN. "Now in my mind, he’s either going to have his bodyguards kick me out for butchering his song, or he’s going to like it. And so he gave it a listen, and he turned to me and went, ‘Wow, thank you so much for having the passion to not just come in and blaze a solo, but to actually care about the song, and make it better.’”
Van Halen worked for free, was not credited on the album and didn't appear in the video. But his touch was undisguisable. After the record's release, Van Halen would remember shopping in a Tower Records while “Beat It” was playing on the sound system.
"The solo comes on, and I hear these kids in front of me going, 'Listen to this guy trying to sound like Eddie Van Halen,'” he said. “I tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘That IS me!’ That was hilarious.”
Man pleads not guilty in death of 80-year-old over mask spat
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York bar patron accused of shoving an 80-year-old, who later died, during a confrontation about the need to wear a mask has plead not guilty to criminally negligent homicide.
Donald M. Lewinski, 65, entered a plea of not guilty at a court on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance, his attorney said.
Rocco E. Sapienza confronted Lewinski at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said on Monday. Lewinski then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor, District Attorney John Flynn said.
Sapienza was knocked unconscious and eventually died on Oct. 1, WIVB-TV reported. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the district attorney said.
As a condition of his release, West Seneca Town Justice Shannon E. Filbert ordered Lewinski to stay away from Sapienza’s widow, prohibited him from posting about the case on social media, barred him from entering bars or restaurants and prohibited him from possessing any guns.
An attorney for Lewinski, Barry Covert, called Sapienza's death a tragedy in an email to The Associated Press, and added, “We received witness statements that make it very clear that the victim was the aggressor.”
“I have watched the bar videotape, and it does appear that Mr. Sapienza does come from a different part of the bar to initiate the confrontation with my client, who was at a different section of the bar," Covert said.
Appeals court: Trump must turn over taxes to prosecutor
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday in a decision that likely sets up a second trip to the U.S. Supreme Court over the issue.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said in a written decision that a stay of a lower-court decision will remain in effect so Trump’s lawyers can appeal the ruling to the high court.
A district court judge had rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.
Part of Vance's probe pertains to an investigation related to payoffs to two women — porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal — to keep them quiet during the 2016 presidential campaign about alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.
Vance, Jr. is seeking eight years of the Republican president’s personal and corporate tax records, but has disclosed little about what prompted him to request the records. In one recent court filing, Vance's lawyers have said he was justified in demanding them because of public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”
A Justice Department spokesperson said the department was reviewing the ruling.
The Supreme Court in July ruled 7-2 against the president, rejecting Trump’s arguments that he can’t even be investigated, let alone charged with any crime, while he is in office. But the court said Trump can challenge the subpoena on other grounds like anyone else who receives a subpoena.
The likelihood that the taxes would be released was unlikely to be resolved before the November election, especially since the high court is down to eight justices after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Crews working to recover 3 dead in Houston building collapse
HOUSTON (AP) — Dozens of workers worked with structural engineers Tuesday to stabilize the collapsed portion of a Houston office building so it can be lifted and the bodies of three workers recovered.
The Houston Fire Department said in a statement that its rescue teams were at the scene of the Monday stairwell collapse in the high-rise office building under construction in western Houston that also injured another worker.
The department says the stabilization work will resume Wednesday as its crews wait for engineers to confirm the building was stable enough before entering to recover the bodies.
The cause of the stairwell collapse still hasn’t been determined, and there was no estimate for when the bodies could be recovered, the department said. There was no concern for the overall structural integrity of the building.
The 15-story office building, situated near Interstate 10 on the city’s westside, is set to be the new headquarters of Houston-based Marathon Oil. Employees were set to move into the building in the second half of 2021. It is situated across the street from a series of multi-story apartment complexes and is also north of a popular shopping district that has retail stores and restaurants.
The dead workers’ identities still have not been released.
National security advisor: Russia must stay out of election
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Tuesday the United States will not tolerate any election interference from foreign countries.
O'Brien said he told his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, to “stay out” of the November election and that there would be severe consequences for any country that violates that directive.
O’Brien spoke to reporters after delivering remarks at a national security summit in Salt Lake City.
“The Russians said that they had no plans to do anything of that nature,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien said Russia was hit with sanctions following its interference in the 2016 election that he hopes will be a deterrent to other countries.
However, there has already been evidence of interference by Russia, China and Iran, O’Brien said, as well as other countries that he declined to name.
“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a democracy, and we’re not gonna tolerate any foreign adversary or foreign government getting involved,” he said about his meeting with Patrushev Friday in Geneva. “I think they understood that message, and hopefully they’ll stay out of it.”
Senior Trump administration officials have been eager to focus more on China in discussing election interference, asserting that Beijing is the more potent danger.
Career intelligence officials say China is a major espionage concern. But there is bipartisan consensus, including in a Republican-led Senate intelligence committee report, that Russia directly interfered in 2016 as it tried to help President Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.
