Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found in Mexico
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican authorities have found the body of a Los Angeles firefighter who vanished in August and was shot during a botched kidnapping, it was announced Wednesday.
There was a “full identification" of Francisco Aguilar, whose cremated skeletal remains were found in an uninhabited area on Oct. 23, said Hiram Sánchez, Baja California central state prosecutor, at a news conference Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas expressed condolences to the family of Aguilar, 48.
“This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently,” he said in a statement.
Aguilar, a 20-year veteran city firefighter and paramedic, disappeared on Aug. 20 after traveling to his condominium near Rosarito.
Last month two Mexican nationals, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were arrested on a highway near Rosarito Beach, south of Tijuana. Authorities said they had some of Aguilar’s belongings in their possession, including credit cards that had been used in Rosarito, Ensenada and Tijuana after his disappearance.
They will be charged with homicide, Sánchez said.
According the investigation, a woman Aguilar knew, identified as Fanny “N,” lured him to a meeting in order to kidnap the firefighter and hold him for ransom, Sánchez said.
When he arrived at the meeting place, a van intercepted him and Aguilar tried to flee before a man, identified as Santos “N,” shot him, Sánchez said.
Connecticut election worker tests positive for coronavirus
An election employee in New Haven, Connecticut, has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to a dozen other workers being quarantined, city officials said Wednesday.
Maritza Bond, the city's public health director, said the infected employee has not been to work since experiencing symptoms last week. She said offices in City Hall have been disinfected.
The 12 people placed in quarantine were temporary employees who spent Tuesday in the city clerk's office counting absentee ballots and had no known contact with voters. Everyone was wearing masks and taking other precautions, Bond said.
Gage Frank, a spokesperson for Mayor Justin Elicker, said it didn’t appear vote counting was affected, but he was checking into it.
City-Town Clerk Michael Smart has asked the secretary of the state’s office for support to complete election operations. He said most of the remaining work was data entry into the state’s election reporting system.
The pandemic also played a role on Election Day in Stamford, where the state Elections Enforcement Commission issued a cease-and-desist order compelling the town clerk to provide emergency ballots to quarantined voters. The Hartford Courant reported that at least two voters had complained after being denied those emergency ballots.
Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl
MARION, Ind. (AP) — The murder trial of a northern Indiana woman accused of killing her stepdaughter ended in a mistrial after at least four people involved in the proceedings tested positive for COVID-19.
Amanda D. Carmack, of Gas City, faces charges of murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack, whose body was found hidden in a shed behind the family’s home last year.
Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 in Grant Circuit Court but it was interrupted after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19, WANE-TV reported. It was due to resume Wednesday, but the judge declared a mistrial on Monday after the spouse of another person associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19. According to a motion, that person was considered “a critical participant” in the trial and was advised to quarantine for 14 days after the spouse’s 10-day isolation.
A 24-day delay in the trial would be “inappropriate,” the motion stated.
A date hasn't been set yet for a new trial.
Skylea was last seen Aug. 31, 2019. Days later, Carmack admitted to strangling the girl to death in a shed behind the family’s home. Skylea’s body was found stashed in the shed, in plastic trash bags.
Army Corps reconsidering permit for $9.4B plastics complex
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers is considering whether potential environmental impacts require it to change, suspend or revoke the permit for a $9.4 billion plastics complex planned in Louisiana by a Taiwan company, U.S. Department of Justice lawyers said Wednesday.
The Corps plans to explain by Tuesday why “the intended construction activities authorized under the permit ... may not proceed,” said a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
“I’m overjoyed by this news. This hopefully marks the beginning of our victory over Formosa Plastics,” Sharon Lavigne, who formed Rise St. James to fight the company's plans, said in a news release with others who sued to stop the project.
Formosa Plastics Group’s Louisiana member, FG LA LLC, plans 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities on 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) on the Mississippi River in St. James Parish, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“FG has worked cooperatively with the Corps throughout the permit process, and will continue to cooperate with them to provide any additional information they may need from FG,” spokeswoman Janile Parks said in a statement. “The company has been very diligent to make sure it has done everything required to ensure proper issuance of, and compliance with, it’s permits and will continue to do so.”
Environmental and community groups sued to overturn the permit, saying the Corps took only a cursory look at probable environmental effects of the complex called The Sunshine Project after the nearby Sunshine Bridge.
Thursday was the deadline for the government's reply to a request for Judge Randolph Moss to decide the case against the Corps without a full trial.
The Justice Department instead asked him to hold off on further proceedings while the Corps reevaluates parts of the environmental review under the Clean Water Act.
Judge rejects moving trial of ex-officers in Floyd's death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Thursday rejected defense requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death, and also ordered that all four will be tried together instead of separately.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled after defense attorneys had argued that pretrial publicity had made it impossible for the four men to get a fair trial in Minneapolis. They had also cited a Sept. 11 hearing in which the men and their attorneys were confronted by angry protesters outside the courthouse, saying it showed that holding the proceeding in the same area where Floyd died would be unsafe for participants. Defense lawyers had argued that witnesses could be intimidated, and jurors could be affected by chants from a crowd outside.
But Cahill said he was unpersuaded at the moment that moving the trial would improve security, and that he believes the jury can be protected from outside influences.
“No corner of the State of Minnesota has been shielded from pretrial publicity regarding the death of George Floyd. Because of that pervasive media coverage, a change of venue is unlikely to cure the taint of potential prejudicial pretrial publicity,” he wrote.
Cahill said he was willing to revisit the issue later if circumstances warrant. Moving the trial away from Minneapolis to a less diverse area of the state also likely would affect the makeup of the jury, though the judge didn't address that issue. In a separate order, however, he said the names of the jurors will be kept confidential.
The judge also ruled in another order that the trial can be televised and streamed live from the courtroom.
Healthcare systems stretched thin by COVID-19 pandemic
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Local hospital workers are becoming overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases in the Minot region, including those in long-term care facilities, have risen significantly in recent weeks.
The rolling average number of cases per 10,000 population places First District’s seven counties at the critical risk level, Lisa Clute, executive director at the health unit, said last week.
Admissions are on hold and indoor visitation continues to be suspended at Trinity Homes, where 90 staff and 72 residents have tested positive for the virus in recent screenings. As of Nov. 1, Edgewood Vista had 23 positive staff and 37 positive residents in its assisted living facility. Five other long-term care facilities in Minot also had smaller numbers of cases in either staff or residents and staff, the Minot Daily News reported.
Trinity Hospital is preparing to impose tightened visitor restrictions.
“Trinity hospital is at or near hospital capacity. We have been for weeks,” said Randy Schwan, Trinity vice president. “We know of other hospitals who are at peak capacity, both in their ICU units as well as their emergency rooms, where they no longer can take in patients in the ER. We’re not at that level yet.”
Dr. Jeffrey Sather, chief of medical staff at Trinity, said North Dakota is in crisis.
“Last night, at our hospital, we had no more room to admit patients. We had patients stacking up in our ER. The normal process is we call around to the larger hospitals that have the same capabilities and ask them to accept our patients. We found no other hospital to take care of our patients. That means those patients stack up and remain in our ER, and then they have to wait until a bed opens up either in our hospital or another hospital,” he said.
“It’s not the physical bricks and mortar beds that is causing us to be in crisis. It’s the ability to have staffed beds,” he said, noting the difficulty in recruiting because of the national demand for medical personnel.
